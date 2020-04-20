Trend Follow Me Moving
- Indicators
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Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Follow Me Moving
Trend Follow Me Moving is a trend indicator which based on Moving average indicator.
It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart
when SMA cross above SMMA high average price that the signal "Buy" alert
and SMA cross below SMMA low average price that the signal "Sell" alert.
Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings)
Send_EMail - enable/disable sending emails.
Audible_Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur.
Push_Notifications - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.