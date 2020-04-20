Trend Follow Me Moving

Trend Follow Me Moving

Trend Follow Me Moving is a trend indicator which based on Moving average indicator.

It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart
when SMA cross above SMMA high average price that the signal "Buy" alert
and SMA cross below SMMA low average price that the signal "Sell" alert.

 
Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings)

Send_EMail - enable/disable sending emails.
Audible_Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur.
Push_Notifications - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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