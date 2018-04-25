ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator
- Indicators
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Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A trend indicator based on the CCI indicator.
ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator is an improved variant of the CCI indicator, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately.
Combination of CCI indicator makes a better use of these advantages: Colored candlesticks showing the trend direction based on CCI indicator.
Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings)
- Mail - enable/disable sending emails.
- Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur.
- Push - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.