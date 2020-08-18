Three X EMA Golden Cross Alert

3xEMA Golden Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by 3 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when EMA signal cross above/below 3 periods EMA for Buy/Sell and Exit alert signal.

BUY/SELL:

When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Buy Signal

When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Buy Signal

Exit:

When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Buy

When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Sell

Its easy use to overview trend and help to scalping strategy to follow the trend.

Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of EMA for crossing alert signal.

You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when EMA signal cross. (Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >> Options >> Notifications/Email)

The indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker.





Indicator Parameters