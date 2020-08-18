Three X EMA Golden Cross Alert

3xEMA Golden Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by 3 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when EMA signal cross above/below 3 periods EMA for Buy/Sell and Exit alert signal.

BUY/SELL:

  • When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Buy Signal
  • When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Buy Signal

Exit:

  • When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Buy
  • When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Sell

Its easy use to overview trend and help to scalping strategy to follow the trend.

Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of EMA for crossing alert signal.

You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when EMA signal cross. (Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >> Options >> Notifications/Email)

The indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker.


Indicator Parameters

  • EMA_Short_Term_1 - Short term period's EMA.
  • EMA_Medium_Term_1 - Medium term period's EMA.
  • EMA_Long_Term_1 - Long term period's EMA.
  • Send_Email - true/false for enabling or disabling to the email alert.
  • Audible_Alerts - true/false for enabling or disabling to the audio alert.
  • Push_Notifications - true/false for enabling or disabling to the mobile alert.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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EMA Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
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EMA Cross Alert is a signal indicator based on exponential moving average crossover. It will alert signal with audio or pop up on chart when 2 periods EMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell. It easy use. Help to your system trading. You can customize period of EMA for crossing alert signal, if you want. And You can ON/OFF audio alert. Indicator can use every currency pairs and every broker. Features Period1: Short moving averages Period2: Long moving averages Audible_Alerts : ON/OFF audio alert on
SmoothMA Trend Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Smooth MA Trend Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) crossover. It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart when 2 periods SMMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell. It easy use. Filter sideways by SMMA's smoothed trend. Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of SMMA for crossing alert signal. You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when Buy/Sell SMMA cross alert sign
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
TrendXHunter
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Trend Hunter is the indicator for filtering sideway and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every timeframe, and every broker. You can see trend and side way when color to change in candlestick. Features Candlestick when the color changes to green: Uptrend. Candlestick when the color changes to red: Downtrend. Candlestick when the color changes to Yellow: Sideway.
Gold Digger Martingale Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Gold Digger Martingale Robot is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor based on Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Each entry point is calculated using an advanced entry filter based on Price Action by following the trend. Advantages Money management system. Indicators are Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for filter sideway and scalping by following the trend. Easy to set up. Requirements Symbols: XAUUSD H4. Minimum deposit: $500. Leverage: 1:400-1:500. An
Samurai Scalping Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
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Samurai Scalping Indy is indicator signal strategy trading with Heiken Ashi, Smoothed Moving Average, and Ichimoku. It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart for Entry BUY/SELL and Exit BUY/SELL alert signal. Helpful for your system trading. Its easy use to filter major trend and help for scalping strategy to follow the trend. You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert. (Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >>
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Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
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Suriya Thammalungka
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Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
A trend reversal indicator based on the Candlestick Pattern. A candlestick pattern is a movement in prices shown graphically on a candlestick chart that trader can predict a particular market movement. Engulfing Pattern: A reversal pattern that can be bearish or bullish, depending upon whether it appears at the end of an uptrend (bearish engulfing pattern) or a downtrend (bullish engulfing pattern). The Engulfing Of Sparta indicator is an improved variant of the Candlestick Pattern, which shows
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Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
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Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
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Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
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Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
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Suriya Thammalungka
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Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
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