Three X EMA Golden Cross Alert
- Indicators
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Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 18 August 2020
- Activations: 5
3xEMA Golden Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by 3 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when EMA signal cross above/below 3 periods EMA for Buy/Sell and Exit alert signal.
BUY/SELL:
- When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Buy Signal
- When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Buy Signal
Exit:
- When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Buy
- When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Sell
Its easy use to overview trend and help to scalping strategy to follow the trend.
Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of EMA for crossing alert signal.
You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when EMA signal cross. (Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >> Options >> Notifications/Email)
The indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker.
Indicator Parameters
- EMA_Short_Term_1 - Short term period's EMA.
- EMA_Medium_Term_1 - Medium term period's EMA.
- EMA_Long_Term_1 - Long term period's EMA.
- Send_Email - true/false for enabling or disabling to the email alert.
- Audible_Alerts - true/false for enabling or disabling to the audio alert.
- Push_Notifications - true/false for enabling or disabling to the mobile alert.