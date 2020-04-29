SMA Cross Envelopes Alert
- Indicators
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Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SMA Cross Envelopes Alert is a trend indicator based on the Moving average and Envelopes indicator.
It'll alert signal on next bar open with the audio or pop up on the chart
when SMA crosses above the Envelopes upper line that the signal "Buy" alert
and SMA crosses below the Envelopes lower line that the signal "Sell" alert.
Settings
SMA: Simple moving average setting period
Envelopes: Envelopes setting period
Deviation: Envelopes setting deviation (%)
Send_EMail: enable/disable sending emails.
Audible_Alerts: enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur;
Push_Notifications: enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.
not bad. It is better to use for 2 periods.