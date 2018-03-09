Engulfing Of Sparta Indicator

A trend reversal indicator based on the Candlestick Pattern.

A candlestick pattern is a movement in prices shown graphically on a candlestick chart that trader can predict a particular market movement.

Engulfing Pattern:

A reversal pattern that can be bearish or bullish, depending upon whether it appears at the end of an uptrend (bearish engulfing pattern) or a downtrend (bullish engulfing pattern).

The Engulfing Of Sparta indicator is an improved variant of the Candlestick Pattern, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately.

Combination of two Candlesticks makes a better use of these advantages: Engulfing Candlestick Pattern identifies the trend reversal.

Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings)

  • Mail - enable/disable sending emails.
  • Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur.
  • Push - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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