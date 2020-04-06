DMZ X Zone Robot is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).

The Trading algorithms.

1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes.

2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL.

3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance.

4. Close orders and exit with a profit.

How to work?

Open BUY

When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper. EA open order.

And open SELL STOP to distance to set. (Hedging)

Open SELL

When Moving Average is below Envelopes Line Lower. EA open order.

And open BUY STOP to distance to set. (Hedging)

Closing

Close orders and exit with TP.



Currency Recommend: Any Pairs

Time Frame: Any Time Frame

The Expert Advisors can run all-time in 24 hours and any Brokers.





Expert Advisors Default parameters

MagicNumber: 111

(Magic Number for setting, It will be associated with each order. It ensures that EA will not modify or close orders opened by another EA running on the same account.)

MaxOrder: 0 (Maximum open trade, 0= no active)

TrailingStop : 500 (0=no active)

GridSize: 500 (Distance STOP Order)

==Indicators Setting==

SSMA : 3 (Moving Average - Period=3, MA Method=Simple, Apply to=Weighted Close (HLCC/4))

MA_Shift : 0 (Moving Average Shift=0)

Envelopes : 20 (Envelopes - Period=20, MA Method=Smoothed, Apply to=Close)

Envelopes_MA_Shift : 2 (MA Shift of Envelopes - Shift=2)

Deviation : 0.1 (Deviation of Envelopes=0.1%)

==Order Management==

Lots: 0.2 (Initial Lot Start)

LotSteps : 2 (Next Stop order multiply 2, 0=no active)

TP($) : 0 (Take profit in money, 0=no active)

SL($) : 0 (Stoploss in money, 0=no active)

==Comment Setting==

ShowComment : true (Active show information of trading)

FontsSize(horizontal) : 12

FontsSize : 10

BGColor: MidnightBlue

TextColor: Aqua





"Remark : Please do not close some orders yourself. Because it affects the robot's calculations, Auto Trading should be turned off. Before doing something by hand The robot will remember each order with the Magic Number you set."





