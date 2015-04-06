CCI Robot

CCI Robot is a trading robot that mainly uses the CCI indicator to trade signals, including Money management and placing orders with Oversold, Overbought, Level Trading, and Grid distance.
And can trade with Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable or Fix each lot size depending on each trading style. for flexibility in Money management.

The Trading algorithms.
1. Trade according to CCI signal.
2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL.
3. Open orders with distance.
4. Close order follow indicator's signal with a profit or setup take profit. 

How to work?
Open BUY
  • When CCI < -200 (be can setup CCI level in EA)
  • To Reserve distancing each order. 
Close BUY
  • When CCI > 200 (If TP is set, it will work first.)

Open SELL
  • When CCI > 200 (be can setup CCI level in EA)
  • To Reserve distancing each order. 
Close SELL
  • When CCI < -200 (If TP is set, it will work first.)

Currency Recommend: Any Pairs
Time Frame: Any Time Frame
The Expert Advisors can run all-time in 24 hours and any Brokers.




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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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