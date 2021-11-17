TrendXHunter
- Indicators
-
Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Trend Hunter is the indicator for filtering sideway and confirm trend to help your system trading.
Indicator can use every currency pairs, every timeframe, and every broker.
You can see trend and side way when color to change in candlestick.
Features
- Candlestick when the color changes to green: Uptrend.
- Candlestick when the color changes to red: Downtrend.
- Candlestick when the color changes to Yellow: Sideway.