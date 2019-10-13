RS 24 Titanium

Indicator RS 24 Titanium is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe signal indicator created by the author's algorithm. Designed to quickly assess the trend (the mood of market participants) on all timeframes simultaneously, for a specific financial instrument. RS 24 Titanium scans readings from all timeframes for one financial asset and displays data in the form of a visual table. The indicator can be used with any broker (with 4/5-digit quotes). The received trading signals can and should be used when trading binary options and cryptocurrency. We offer RS ​​24 Titanium to be used in conjunction with a signal indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36827# to obtain better trading signals.

History of creation.


We digitized the data obtained from the 2 most popular indicators built into the MT4 platform - these are MA and WPR. And they presented for you their own, author's interpretation of the signals issued by these indicators. Please download ready-made templates with copyright settings: black version and light version

Indicator usage


The indicator is recommended to use:

1. As an addition to your Strategy, for making an informed decision.
Trading only on the signals of this indicator is not recommended.

2. Together with our Strategy, as an additional filter when opening a transaction.

Technical support


Skype: prooption
Telegram: @russiafx
Email: investpro2014@yandex.ru


Indicator Parameters



The author for the periods of MA used the Fibonacci number series. Our recommended parameters:


time_shift = 0; // current bar 0, for closed bar 1

  MA1_Settings = "Moving Averages 1";
     MA1_Period = 13; // Period
     MA1_Mode = 1; // Moving Average Type (0: SMA, 1: EMA, 2: SMMA, 3: LW

  MA2_Settings = "Moving Averages 2";
     MA2_Period = 21;
     MA2_Mode = 1;

  MA3_Settings = "Moving Averages 3";
     MA3_Period = 34;
     MA3_Mode = 1;

  MA4_Settings = "Moving Averages 4";
     MA4_Period = 55;
     MA4_Mode = 1;

  MA5_Settings = "Moving Averages 5";
     MA5_Period = 89;
     MA5_Mode = 1;

  MA6_Settings = "Moving Averages 6";
     MA6_Period = 144;
     MA6_Mode = 1;

  MA7_Settings = "Moving Averages 7";
     MA7_Period = 233;
     MA7_Mode = 1;
/ * ================================================= ========= * /
extern double level = -67.8; (Please use the recommended value!)
  WPR1_Settings = "WPR 1"; The periods for this indicator are obtained experimentally.
     WPR1_Period = 21; // Period

  WPR2_Settings = "WPR 2";
     WPR2_Period = 55; // Period

  WPR3_Settings = "WPR 3";
     WPR3_Period = 77; // Period

  WPR4_Settings = "WPR 4";
     WPR4_Period = 277; // Period
/ * ================================================= ========= * /
  Text_Settings = "Text Settings";
     size = 12; //font size
   cl_tf = Red;
   cl_text = Green;
   cl_up = Blue;
   cl_dn = Red;
   cl_sw = Yellow;
     pos_x = 20, // coordinates upper left corner
               pos_y = 20,
               pos_step = 50; // distance between columns

Reviews 2
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 14:38 
 

OK

More from author
BinaryPRO
Ilgiz Kamaev
Indicators
BinaryPRO- is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe signal indicator, created according to the author's algorithm. It produces high-quality and timely trading signals in the form of arrows on any financial assets traded on Meta Trader 4. It is a good alternative to paid signal services. The indicator can be used with any broker (with 4/5-digit quotes). The received trading signals can and should be used when trading binary options and cryptocurrency. Advantages of BinaryPRO: accurately shows the
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 14:38 
 

OK

adnanadnan
824
adnanadnan 2021.04.10 13:53 
 

removed

