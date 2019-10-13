RS 24 Titanium

History of creation.





We digitized the data obtained from the 2 most popular indicators built into the MT4 platform - these are MA and WPR. And they presented for you their own, author's interpretation of the signals issued by these indicators. Please download ready-made templates with copyright settings: black version and light version





Indicator usage





The indicator is recommended to use:





1. As an addition to your Strategy, for making an informed decision.

Trading only on the signals of this indicator is not recommended.





Strategy, as an additional filter when opening a transaction. 2. Together with our, as an additional filter when opening a transaction.





Indicator Parameters



The author for the periods of MA used the Fibonacci number series. Our recommended parameters:



time_shift = 0; // current bar 0, for closed bar 1

MA1_Settings = "Moving Averages 1"; MA1_Period = 13; // Period MA1_Mode = 1; // Moving Average Type (0: SMA, 1: EMA, 2: SMMA, 3: LW

MA2_Settings = "Moving Averages 2"; MA2_Period = 21; MA2_Mode = 1;

MA3_Settings = "Moving Averages 3"; MA3_Period = 34; MA3_Mode = 1;

MA4_Settings = "Moving Averages 4"; MA4_Period = 55; MA4_Mode = 1;

MA5_Settings = "Moving Averages 5"; MA5_Period = 89; MA5_Mode = 1;

MA6_Settings = "Moving Averages 6"; MA6_Period = 144; MA6_Mode = 1;

MA7_Settings = "Moving Averages 7"; MA7_Period = 233; MA7_Mode = 1; / * ================================================= ========= * / extern double level = -67.8; (Please use the recommended value!) WPR1_Settings = "WPR 1"; The periods for this indicator are obtained experimentally. WPR1_Period = 21; // Period

WPR2_Settings = "WPR 2"; WPR2_Period = 55; // Period

WPR3_Settings = "WPR 3"; WPR3_Period = 77; // Period

WPR4_Settings = "WPR 4"; WPR4_Period = 277; // Period / * ================================================= ========= * / Text_Settings = "Text Settings"; size = 12; //font size cl_tf = Red; cl_text = Green; cl_up = Blue; cl_dn = Red; cl_sw = Yellow; pos_x = 20, // coordinates upper left corner pos_y = 20, pos_step = 50; // distance between columns

Indicatoris a multi-currency and multi-timeframe signal indicator created by the author's algorithm. Designed to quickly assess the trend (the mood of market participants) on all timeframes simultaneously, for a specific financial instrument. RS 24 Titanium scans readings from all timeframes for one financial asset and displays data in the form of a visual table. The indicator can be used with any broker (with 4/5-digit quotes). The received trading signals can and should be used when trading binary options and cryptocurrency. We offer RS ​​24 Titanium to be used in conjunction with a signal indicator:to obtain better trading signals.