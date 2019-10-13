RS 24 Titanium
- Indicators
- Ilgiz Kamaev
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 16 October 2019
Indicator RS 24 Titanium is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe signal indicator created by the author's algorithm. Designed to quickly assess the trend (the mood of market participants) on all timeframes simultaneously, for a specific financial instrument. RS 24 Titanium scans readings from all timeframes for one financial asset and displays data in the form of a visual table. The indicator can be used with any broker (with 4/5-digit quotes). The received trading signals can and should be used when trading binary options and cryptocurrency. We offer RS 24 Titanium to be used in conjunction with a signal indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36827# to obtain better trading signals.
History of creation.
We digitized the data obtained from the 2 most popular indicators built into the MT4 platform - these are MA and WPR. And they presented for you their own, author's interpretation of the signals issued by these indicators. Please download ready-made templates with copyright settings: black version and light version
Indicator usage
The indicator is recommended to use:
1. As an addition to your Strategy, for making an informed decision.
Trading only on the signals of this indicator is not recommended.
2. Together with our Strategy, as an additional filter when opening a transaction.
Technical support
Skype: prooption
Telegram: @russiafx
Email: investpro2014@yandex.ru
Indicator Parameters
The author for the periods of MA used the Fibonacci number series. Our recommended parameters:
time_shift = 0; // current bar 0, for closed bar 1
MA1_Settings = "Moving Averages 1";
MA1_Period = 13; // Period
MA1_Mode = 1; // Moving Average Type (0: SMA, 1: EMA, 2: SMMA, 3: LW
MA2_Settings = "Moving Averages 2";
MA2_Period = 21;
MA2_Mode = 1;
MA3_Settings = "Moving Averages 3";
MA3_Period = 34;
MA3_Mode = 1;
MA4_Settings = "Moving Averages 4";
MA4_Period = 55;
MA4_Mode = 1;
MA5_Settings = "Moving Averages 5";
MA5_Period = 89;
MA5_Mode = 1;
MA6_Settings = "Moving Averages 6";
MA6_Period = 144;
MA6_Mode = 1;
MA7_Settings = "Moving Averages 7";
MA7_Period = 233;
MA7_Mode = 1;
/ * ================================================= ========= * /
extern double level = -67.8; (Please use the recommended value!)
WPR1_Settings = "WPR 1"; The periods for this indicator are obtained experimentally.
WPR1_Period = 21; // Period
WPR2_Settings = "WPR 2";
WPR2_Period = 55; // Period
WPR3_Settings = "WPR 3";
WPR3_Period = 77; // Period
WPR4_Settings = "WPR 4";
WPR4_Period = 277; // Period
/ * ================================================= ========= * /
Text_Settings = "Text Settings";
size = 12; //font size
cl_tf = Red;
cl_text = Green;
cl_up = Blue;
cl_dn = Red;
cl_sw = Yellow;
pos_x = 20, // coordinates upper left corner
pos_y = 20,
pos_step = 50; // distance between columns
OK