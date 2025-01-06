Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5

This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those in congestion and those about to develop a trend, all in your chosen timeframe.

The Quantum Currency Array indicator displays all the 28 currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies as featured in the Quantum CSI namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, and the NZD. In displaying all the pairs in an array, this gives an instant view of their relative trend strength and reveals this relationship in a visual and intuitive manner in three very powerful ways.

First, the indicator displays the 28 currency pairs in a ranked list, ordered by the strength of the trend. The currency pair with the greatest momentum and steepest uptrend appears at the top of the list – in other words the most bullish. The one with the greatest momentum and steepest downtrend appears at the bottom – in other words the most bearish. All the other pairs are then ranked accordingly, and color coded from red at the bottom through to yellow and into green at the top of the ranking table. Currency pairs in congestion appear in the middle of the table and are colored yellow.

Alongside the ranking list is a second column. This signals whether a particular currency pair is approaching an overbought or an oversold state, thereby providing an opportunity to profit from any trend reversal, and get into a strong position early. These states are signaled in two ways. First that a currency pair is approaching such as state, and second when it has arrived at the extreme. These signals are color coded as a dark blue or dark red for the ‘approaching an extreme’, and then bright blue or bright red once the pair is ‘at an extreme’. These are shown as follows:
  • If the pair is at an overbought state : OB on a bright blue background
  • If the pair is approaching an overbought state : (OB) on a dark blue background
  • If the pair is at an oversold state : OS on a bright red background
  • If the pair is approaching an oversold state : (OS) on a dark red background
Once any of these signals appears beside a currency pair, it is flagging the potential for an impending change in direction of the trend, which can then be considered further by analysis of the chart. For example, if the EUR/GBP is seen near the top of the table, and beside it is an OB signal, it means that although the uptrend is seemingly strong, the bullish strength driving it may be reaching an exhaustion point, and starting to diminish with a possible change in direction in due course. Time to check this on the charts.

Second, the indicator displays the same 28 major currency pairs as lines that diffuse out creating the array, with varying magnitudes depending on the strength and inclination of each currency pair’s trend. This means the order in which they appear vertically, follows the same ranking in the table alongside, but as a graphical display, instantly, visually and numerically revealing the actual steepness of each currency pair’s trend. In other words, the stronger the trend, the steeper the line. What you are seeing on the array is the directional momentum of all 28 currency pairs on one indicator, and in any timeframe.

Third,It will give you an instant heads up to divergence across a currency complex. The easiest example here is with the Japanese yen. On the array we should expect to see all the currency pairs on either one side of the mid point, or the other. After all, if the flow of sentiment for the yen is universal, then we should see all the yen pairs aligned accordingly, either with selling of the Japanese yen or buying. If not, then we have some divergence, and the flow of sentiment is not universal. If you are trading a pair which is perhaps counter to broad sentiment, then this is a higher risk proposition. The currency array will reveal this instantly and visually, and across all the timeframes with a single click and on ONE chart.


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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Quantum Live Renko Charts Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Renko is a well-known Japanese charting technique that removes time from the chart. Instead of drawing bars in constant intervals (time) as a normal chart would, a Renko chart does so only when price moves beyond a predefined amount. In a Renko chart, a bar is created when price exceeds the previous bar’s high or low by a predefined amount or what we call the Box Size. The result is a chart with equally sized bars running up or down in 45 degree angles. Such a chart offers the following advant
Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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For aspiring price action traders, reading a candle chart at speed can be learnt, but is a skill which takes years to perfect. For lesser mortals, help is required, and this is where the Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots indicator steps in to help. As a leading indicator based purely on price action, the indicator delivers simple clear signals in abundance, highlighting potential reversals with clinical efficiency. Just like volume and price, pivots are another ‘predictive’ indicator, and a leading i
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Quantum Trend Monitor Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Currency pairs never go up or down in a straight line. They rise and fall constantly, creating pullbacks and reversals. And with each rise and fall, so your emotions rise and fall. Hope, then fear, then hope. This is when the market will try to frighten you out of a strong position. It is when you are most vulnerable. But not if you have the Quantum Trend Monitor. And here, you even get two indicators for the price of one! The Quantum Trend Monitor has been designed to absorb these temporary pau
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One of the oldest maxims in trading is ‘let the trend be your friend’. You must have come across it! This is easier said than done! First, you have to identify one, then you have to stay in – not easy. Staying in a trend to maximise your profits is extremely difficult. In addition, how do you know when a trend has started? It’s very easy to look back and identify the trend. Not so easy at the live edge of the market. The Quantum Trends indicator is the ‘sister’ indicator to the Quantum Trend Mon
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Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report? What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT4 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator
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For aspiring price action traders, reading a candle chart at speed can be learnt, but is a skill which takes years to perfect. For lesser mortals, help is required, and this is where the Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots indicator steps in to help. As a leading indicator based purely on price action, the indicator delivers simple clear signals in abundance, highlighting potential reversals with clinical efficiency. Just like volume and price, pivots are another ‘predictive’ indicator, and a leading i
Quantum Dynamic Support and Resistance Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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If you've been trading for any time, you will almost certainly have come across the concept of support and resistance. This powerful and simple concept lies at the heart of technical analysis. It forms the cornerstone of price action trading. Strange to consider therefore, that such a key component of the traders chart has largely been ignored. Most Forex traders still draw their lines manually, leading to a crude interpretation of these key levels. Even those companies who have developed a trad
Quantum Dynamic Volatility Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Have you ever wondered why so many Forex traders get trapped in weak positions on the wrong side of the market? One of the easiest ways the market makers do this, is by using volatility. A currency pair moves suddenly, often on a news release or economic data. Traders jump in, expecting some quick and easy profits, but the move suddenly moves in the opposite direction. This happens in all timeframes, and in all currency pairs. The candle or bar closes, with a wide spread, but then reverses sharp
Quantum US Dollar Index Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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We don’t want to become boring, but the US dollar is the most important currency for all traders, and not just in Forex. Trading without a clear view of the US dollar is like driving in fog. Sooner or later you are going to crash – it’s just a question of when. That’s why at Quantum we have developed two US dollar indices. The first is the Quantum DXY, and the second is the Quantum USDX. So what’s the difference? Well, the reason we created the Quantum USDX is that many Forex traders believe tha
Quantum Currency Matrix Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Of all the four principle capital markets, the world of foreign exchange trading is the most complex and most difficult to master, unless of course you have the right tools! The reason for this complexity is not hard to understand. First currencies are traded in pairs. Each position is a judgment of the forces driving two independent markets. If the GBP/USD for example is bullish, is this being driven by strength in the pound, or weakness in the US dollar. Imagine if we had to do the same thing
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Quantum Currency Heatmap Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Trading the currency markets is a complex business, not least since we are dealing with pairs of currencies, and by inference, pairs of economies. All economies around the world are interlinked, and reflected in the constant ebb and flow of currency strength and weakness. The problem for us as traders is monitoring so many pairs simultaneously, since every pair does not move independently, but reflects the interrelated nature of this market. The Quantum Currency Heatmap delivers the information
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The words powerful, unique and game changing are ones that are often over used when applied to trading indicators, but for the MT4/MT5 Quantum Camarilla levels indicator, they truly describe this new and exciting indicator completely. Why? Because the indicator has something to offer every trader, from the systematic to the discretionary and from swing trading to breakout trading. And it’s not an indicator which is simply used for entries. The Camarilla indicator delivers in all areas, from get
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The Market Strength Indicator (MSI) is yet another in our stable of volume-based indicators, and as such, is a must-have tool for trading virtually any type of market and across a myriad of applications from trend trading to swing trading, scalping, and much more. While its sister indicator, the Currency Strength Indicator (CSI), helps you analyze which currencies are oversold, overbought, correlating, and trending, the MSI or Market Strength Indicator does this also, but in this case, for all m
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The VRSI indicator is another in the suite of volume indicators we have developed and one that complements our volume price analysis methodology perfectly. and was developed out of a desire to build further on our cornerstone of VPA by peeling back the layers of volume and considering the relative aspect of volume. Hence, the acronym of Volume Relative Strength Index indicator encapsulates what the indicator is all about. By analyzing relative volume, we are able to see a visual representation o
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The VWAP indicator is another of our suite of volume indicators and one which was first referred to in 1988 when it appeared in an article entitled “The Total Cost Of Transactions On The NYSE” in the March edition of the Journal Of Finance from that year, which went on to explain its importance, particularly from an institutional perspective, which underpins its significance in appreciating the power and importance of this indicator. In many ways, it is akin to the volume price analysis methodol
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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If there is only one MT5 indicator you ever buy for trading forex – this has to be it. Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Cur
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Have you ever wondered why so many Forex traders get trapped in weak positions on the wrong side of the market? One of the easiest ways the market makers do this, is by using volatility. A currency pair moves suddenly, often on a news release or economic data. Traders jump in, expecting some quick and easy profits, but the move suddenly moves in the opposite direction. This happens in all timeframes, and in all currency pairs. The candle or bar closes, with a wide spread, but then reverses sharp
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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If you've been trading for any time, you will almost certainly have come across the concept of support and resistance. This powerful and simple concept lies at the heart of technical analysis. It forms the cornerstone of price action trading. Strange to consider therefore, that such a key component of the traders chart has largely been ignored. Most Forex traders still draw their lines manually, leading to a crude interpretation of these key levels. Even those companies who have developed a trad
Quantum Trends Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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One of the oldest maxims in trading is ‘let the trend be your friend’. You must have come across it! This is easier said than done! First, you have to identify one, then you have to stay in – not easy. Staying in a trend to maximise your profits is extremely difficult. In addition, how do you know when a trend has started? It’s very easy to look back and identify the trend. Not so easy at the live edge of the market. The Quantum Trends indicator is the ‘sister’ indicator to the Quantum Trend Mon
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Of all the four principle capital markets, the world of foreign exchange trading is the most complex and most difficult to master, unless of course you have the right tools! The reason for this complexity is not hard to understand. First currencies are traded in pairs. Each position is a judgment of the forces driving two independent markets. If the GBP/USD for example is bullish, is this being driven by strength in the pound, or weakness in the US dollar. Imagine if we had to do the same thing
Quantum US Dollar Index Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
We don’t want to become boring, but the US dollar is the most important currency for all traders, and not just in Forex. Trading without a clear view of the US dollar is like driving in fog. Sooner or later you are going to crash – it’s just a question of when. That’s why at Quantum we have developed two US dollar indices. The first is the Quantum DXY, and the second is the Quantum USDX. So what’s the difference? Well, the reason we created the Quantum USDX is that many Forex traders believe tha
Quantum Tick Volumes Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
5 (1)
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Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report? What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT5 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator
Quantum Trend Monitor Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Currency pairs never go up or down in a straight line. They rise and fall constantly, creating pullbacks and reversals. And with each rise and fall, so your emotions rise and fall. Hope, then fear, then hope. This is when the market will try to frighten you out of a strong position. It is when you are most vulnerable. But not if you have the Quantum Trend Monitor. And here, you even get two indicators for the price of one! The Quantum Trend Monitor has been designed to absorb these temporary pau
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The Quantum VPOC indicator has been developed to expand the two dimensional study of volume and price, to a three dimensional one which embraces time. The volume/price/time relationship then provides real insight to the inner workings of the market and the heartbeat of sentiment and risk which drives the price action accordingly. The Quantum VPOC indicator displays several key pieces of information on the chart as follows: Volume Profile - this appears as a histogram of volume on the vertical pr
Quantum Currency Heatmap Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Trading the currency markets is a complex business, not least since we are dealing with pairs of currencies, and by inference, pairs of economies. All economies around the world are interlinked, and reflected in the constant ebb and flow of currency strength and weakness. The problem for us as traders is monitoring so many pairs simultaneously, since every pair does not move independently, but reflects the interrelated nature of this market. The Quantum Currency Heatmap delivers the information
Quantum Live Camarilla Levels Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The words powerful, unique and game changing are ones that are often over used when applied to trading indicators, but for the MT5 Quantum Camarilla levels indicator, they truly describe this new and exciting indicator completely. Why? Because the indicator has something to offer every trader, from the systematic to the discretionary and from swing trading to breakout trading. And it’s not an indicator which is simply used for entries. The Camarilla indicator delivers in all areas, from getting
Quantum Market Strength Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The Market Strength Indicator (MSI) is yet another in our stable of volume-based indicators, and as such, is a must-have tool for trading virtually any type of market and across a myriad of applications from trend trading to swing trading, scalping, and much more. While its sister indicator, the Currency Strength Indicator (CSI), helps you analyze which currencies are oversold, overbought, correlating, and trending, the MSI or Market Strength Indicator does this also, but in this case, for all m
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