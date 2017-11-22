Demiro

Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band.

The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the first orders price, the EA performs a new order with the same lot size.

The orders do not have TakeProfit points. The EA has a profit forward. This is calculated via the Profit_Per_Lot parameter. The total lot number of all open orders is multiplied with the Profit_Per_Lot parameter. For example, if your chosen Profit _Per_Lot is 300, your total lot number in open orders will be multiplied by 300. This calculated number is your profit forward. When the account profit exceeds the profit forward, all open orders are shut down automatically.


Pairs and timeframes

The EA works on EURUSD M1.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - unique ID of orders
  • Profit_Per_Lot - profit expectancy of one lots order
  • Lot - lot size
  • Difference_Pip - new orders can open if the price difference is bigger than this parameter
  • Max_Position - maximum positions the EA can open
  • StopLoss - SL pips
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"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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