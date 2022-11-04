Carry Expo Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Carry Expo Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+0, UTC+0, such as Exness broker

He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction.

Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator.
For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too.
Example1 No martingale
  balance $1000, lot = 0.01
  set MTG step1 = 100,
  set MTG step2 = 100
  next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example2 Martingale 2 steps 1x,3x
  balance $1000, lot = 0.01
  set MTG step1 = 100,
  set MTG step2 = 300
  next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example3 Martingale 2 steps 2x,5x
  balance $5000, lot = 0.01
  set MTG step1 = 200,
  set MTG step2 = 500
  next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-5 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes)

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and STP, STD, CENT Account.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading.


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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
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EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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