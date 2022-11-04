Carry Expo Ai Robot
- Experts
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Nirundorn PromphaoI have my Ai Robot, EA for your success trading, See my portfolio http://winnerhost.com , https://winwifi.blogspot.com , https://facebook.com/WinWiFiRobot , https://youtube.com/Thechatthong , https://mrpwowdash.blogspot.com , https://60markets4you.blogspot.com , https://60axi.blogspot.com
- Version: 7.22
- Updated: 4 November 2022
- Activations: 10
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า
Carry Expo Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+0, UTC+0, such as Exness broker
He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction.
Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator.
For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too.
Example1 No martingale
balance $1000, lot = 0.01
set MTG step1 = 100,
set MTG step2 = 100
next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example2 Martingale 2 steps 1x,3x
balance $1000, lot = 0.01
set MTG step1 = 100,
set MTG step2 = 300
next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example3 Martingale 2 steps 2x,5x
balance $5000, lot = 0.01
set MTG step1 = 200,
set MTG step2 = 500
next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-5 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes)
Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and STP, STD, CENT Account.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading.