LZM Gold Rush AI Scalper

LZM Gold Rush AI Scalper:  Limited offer for $340---- Real Price $599.


Symbol: XAUUSD


Lazy Money Gold scalper works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically .

It works on basic martingale scalping strategy.

It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns.

LZM Gold scalper mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself.


We are in the market for more than 8yrs and used many EA's and end up losing so money. Finally decided to make our own EA which would give good returns every month without looking at charts for hours or worrying about account blow out. we are succeed.


IMPORTANT! for  a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab after making a purchase


Recommended Rules:

  1. Use Raw spread account ( We recommend exness)
  2. Spread could be cause problems in closing order since it is a scalper.
  3. Minimum Deposit $500 ( Medium Risk)
  4. Recommended $1000 (Low Risk)
  5. 1:500-1:1000 Leverage
  6. Daily Target Should be limited as we Recommend.
  7. Run it on VPS for better results. 
  8. All the settings will be integrated in EA.
  9. Time Frame: M15, 

SETTINGS:

Lot Size : 0.01

Take Profit : 4000 ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 400 ) it depends on broker

Stoploss : 2000.  ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 200 )

Buy Threshold : 4000 ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 400 )

Gap between orders : 4000 ( If Symbol has 2 digits, enter 400 )

Maximum Lot size : 1.5

Multiply Lot size : 1.5

Max Spread: 200

Trailing Stoploss : 50

Daily Profit 10 or 15

Contact me for details or for any questions


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Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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LZM Trade Bot Elite:   Limited offer for $219---- Real Price $299. Symbol: USDJPY Lazy Money Trade Bot Elite works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically . It works on basic martingale scalping strategy. It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns. LZM Trade Bot Elite mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself. We are in the market for more than 8yr
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