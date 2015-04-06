and i have other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ahmedyacout/seller

and the Youtube Chanel for more video Back test expert

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTQoNbIWsDlKryPvqfIw8A/featured?view_as=subscriber

The Web Site Coming soon

General Recommendations



The minimum deposit is 1000$ or 20$ With cent account leverage from 1:100 to 1:2000 if the leverage 1:500 its good use the default settings its more safe in default settings max orders 25 you can change to 20 or 30 as you need for more safe or small Balance if you have broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points its good . Use VPS to give good profit Download Demo And Test Set Default Setting for 4 symbol Best Time frame:

15 Min for EUR/USD - GBP/USD

30 Min for USD/JPY - AUD/USD

1 Hours For safe trading in up 4 symbol Backtest 4 years





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