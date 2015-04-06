TheTime
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
EA The Time_v1.0
is a fully automated Expert Advisor work with indicator MACD - SAR - SMA and AWESOME with strategy Scalping and Swing and Grid
and i have other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ahmedyacout/seller
and the Youtube Chanel for more video Back test expert
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTQoNbIWsDlKryPvqfIw8A/featured?view_as=subscriber
The Web Site Coming soon
General Recommendations
- The minimum deposit is 1000$ or 20$ With cent account
- leverage from 1:100 to 1:2000 if the leverage 1:500 its good
- use the default settings its more safe
- in default settings max orders 25 you can change to 20 or 30 as you need for more safe or small Balance
- if you have broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points its good .
- Use VPS to give good profit
- Download Demo And Test
- Set Default Setting for 4 symbol
- Best Time frame:
- 15 Min for EUR/USD - GBP/USD
- 30 Min for USD/JPY - AUD/USD
- 1 Hours For safe trading in up 4 symbol Backtest 4 years
Input parameters
- Position_percent = 75 this option to can expert close have order and tack have profit
- Profit_T = 3$ Closed all order open when A.C profit 3$
- Profit_L = 2$ For One order
- Trail_Points = 1000 Additional service for profit making, but I do not recommend using it or changing it
- Trail_Step = 1000 Additional service for profit making, but I do not recommend using it or changing it
- Magic Number - if you need open more than one chart for symbol you can chance this number and open more than one
- Maximam Trade Duration = 150 its max day stay the order and cancel after this day
- MM_Percent = 5 its percentage for Risk 5%
- Max spread = 10 its pip between 10 Buy and Sell
- Audible_Alert- (True or False ) for alert when make tick order open or close
- Max Order = 25 maximum lot size for the EA operation.