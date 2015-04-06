Voodoo magic

This expert is based on following the trend of a pair. the algorithm is completely automatic and manages the volumes independently. it is possible to change the level of risk in order to open positions with lower volumes.

The Voodoo Magic expert works only on the days and times when the market is calmer and away from the opening and closing of the stock exchanges

Great for those starting with a very low capital.

recommended: time-frame : 15M pair : GBPJPY

initial deposit : 250 USD Long Only












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XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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