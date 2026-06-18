🚀 EMA Pro Universal

EMA 9 / 200 | Global Risk Control | Universal Broker EA

EMA Pro Universal is a professional Expert Advisor based on the EMA 9 / EMA 200 crossover, designed for traders seeking consistency, true risk control, and full compatibility with any broker and account type.

This EA is not an experiment.

It is the result of solid trading logic, advanced drawdown management, and extensive testing on CENT, PRO, Standard, and Zero/Raw Spread accounts.

✅ KEY FEATURES

✔ Proven and clear strategy: EMA 9 / EMA 200 crossover

✔ Compatible with ANY broker and account type

✔ Professional risk management with accumulated Global Stop Loss (%)

✔ Intelligent recovery system (non-blind)

✔ Controlled martingale with automatic reset after Global SL

✔ Structural Stop Loss by candles or fixed Stop Loss (configurable)

✔ Premium on-chart panel with real-time statistics

✔ Optimized for realistic backtesting

✔ No dependency on specific spreads

✔ No hidden tricks or misleading logic

🛡️ REAL RISK MANAGEMENT (NOT MARKETING)

Unlike most EAs on the market:

🔹 The Global Stop Loss is triggered when the real sum of closed losses + floating losses reaches the configured percentage.

🔹 After a Global SL is triggered, the EA:

Closes ALL open positions

Resets the trading cycle

Returns to the initial lot size

Continues trading normally

👉 This prevents infinite martingale collapse.

🔹 The Global Recovery system allows the cycle to close once floating profit recovers previous losses plus an additional configurable profit.

🌍 UNIVERSAL BROKER READY

EMA Pro Universal is designed to work correctly on:

CENT accounts

PRO accounts

Standard accounts

Zero / Raw Spread accounts

Brokers worldwide

The EA correctly handles:

2 / 3 / 4 / 5-digit symbols

Broker stop levels

Minimum lot sizes

Execution differences

👉 20 pips are 20 pips on any account type.

📈 RECOMMENDED PAIRS & SETTINGS

After extensive testing and backtesting, the best results were achieved using:

Recommended currency pairs:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

USDJPY

Recommended timeframe:

M15 (15 minutes)

RECOMMENDED CAPITAL:

$1,000 – $2,000

CENT account equivalent to $1,000 – $2,000

👉 One EA instance per pair is recommended for optimal risk control and more stable results.

📊 PREMIUM REAL-TIME PANEL

The EA displays on the chart:

EA status (trading / out of trading hours)

Cycle starting balance

Current equity

Configured Global SL (%)

Configured recovery value

Global SL execution count

Global TP / Recovery count

Professional branding

⚙️ 100% CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

Initial lot size

Martingale factor

Maximum retries

Fixed SL or candle-based structural SL

Global Stop Loss by percentage

Recovery profit in USD

Trading hours

Configurable EMAs

📌 IMPORTANT RECOMMENDATIONS

✔ Recommended timeframe: M15

✔ Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY

✔ Use low spreads

✔ Adjust risk according to account size

✔ Do not use high lot sizes on small accounts

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This EA does NOT promise guaranteed profits. It is a professional tool for traders who understand risk management and seek to automate a solid trading strategy.

📣 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

📢 Official Telegram channel:

👉 https://t.me/DaytonaCopyTrade

Updates, announcements, and direct support.

🔥 WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

✔ Traders who want real risk control

✔ Users tired of “miracle” EAs

✔ Traders who understand drawdown and money management

✔ Traders seeking consistency, not fantasy

💎 EMA Pro Universal

Professional trading. No hype. No fairy tales.