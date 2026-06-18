EMA Pro Universal

🚀 EMA Pro Universal

EMA 9 / 200 | Global Risk Control | Universal Broker EA

EMA Pro Universal is a professional Expert Advisor based on the EMA 9 / EMA 200 crossover, designed for traders seeking consistency, true risk control, and full compatibility with any broker and account type.

This EA is not an experiment.
It is the result of solid trading logic, advanced drawdown management, and extensive testing on CENT, PRO, Standard, and Zero/Raw Spread accounts.

✅ KEY FEATURES

✔ Proven and clear strategy: EMA 9 / EMA 200 crossover
✔ Compatible with ANY broker and account type
✔ Professional risk management with accumulated Global Stop Loss (%)
✔ Intelligent recovery system (non-blind)
✔ Controlled martingale with automatic reset after Global SL
✔ Structural Stop Loss by candles or fixed Stop Loss (configurable)
✔ Premium on-chart panel with real-time statistics
✔ Optimized for realistic backtesting
✔ No dependency on specific spreads
✔ No hidden tricks or misleading logic

🛡️ REAL RISK MANAGEMENT (NOT MARKETING)

Unlike most EAs on the market:

🔹 The Global Stop Loss is triggered when the real sum of closed losses + floating losses reaches the configured percentage.

🔹 After a Global SL is triggered, the EA:

  • Closes ALL open positions

  • Resets the trading cycle

  • Returns to the initial lot size

  • Continues trading normally

👉 This prevents infinite martingale collapse.

🔹 The Global Recovery system allows the cycle to close once floating profit recovers previous losses plus an additional configurable profit.

🌍 UNIVERSAL BROKER READY

EMA Pro Universal is designed to work correctly on:

  • CENT accounts

  • PRO accounts

  • Standard accounts

  • Zero / Raw Spread accounts

  • Brokers worldwide

The EA correctly handles:

  • 2 / 3 / 4 / 5-digit symbols

  • Broker stop levels

  • Minimum lot sizes

  • Execution differences

👉 20 pips are 20 pips on any account type.

📈 RECOMMENDED PAIRS & SETTINGS

After extensive testing and backtesting, the best results were achieved using:

Recommended currency pairs:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • AUDUSD

  • USDJPY

Recommended timeframe:

  • M15 (15 minutes)

RECOMMENDED CAPITAL:

  • $1,000 – $2,000

  • CENT account equivalent to $1,000 – $2,000

👉 One EA instance per pair is recommended for optimal risk control and more stable results.

📊 PREMIUM REAL-TIME PANEL

The EA displays on the chart:

  • EA status (trading / out of trading hours)

  • Cycle starting balance

  • Current equity

  • Configured Global SL (%)

  • Configured recovery value

  • Global SL execution count

  • Global TP / Recovery count

  • Professional branding

⚙️ 100% CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

  • Initial lot size

  • Martingale factor

  • Maximum retries

  • Fixed SL or candle-based structural SL

  • Global Stop Loss by percentage

  • Recovery profit in USD

  • Trading hours

  • Configurable EMAs

📌 IMPORTANT RECOMMENDATIONS

✔ Recommended timeframe: M15
✔ Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY
✔ Use low spreads
✔ Adjust risk according to account size
✔ Do not use high lot sizes on small accounts

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This EA does NOT promise guaranteed profits. It is a professional tool for traders who understand risk management and seek to automate a solid trading strategy.

📣 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

📢 Official Telegram channel:
👉 https://t.me/DaytonaCopyTrade

Updates, announcements, and direct support.

🔥 WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

✔ Traders who want real risk control
✔ Users tired of “miracle” EAs
✔ Traders who understand drawdown and money management
✔ Traders seeking consistency, not fantasy

💎 EMA Pro Universal
Professional trading. No hype. No fairy tales.


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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