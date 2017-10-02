Bar Timer Percent
- Indicators
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Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 November 2017
The indicator shows the time of formation of the current bar in a percentage ratio.
Indicator Properties
- color_back1 - background color 1
- color_flat1 - color of borders for background 11
- color_back2 - background color 2
- Alert_Percent - percent value for a sound alert
- Sound_file - the name of the sound file, the file must be located in the terminal_directory/Sounds and have the .wav extension
Percent and timer, seems good to know!