Smart Currency Strength

Smart Currency Strength is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies.

It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought).

The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength trend through time.


This can be used to identify the most trending currency pair to trade (formed by the most overbought and the most oversold currencies), or as a filter for your strategy, in order to avoid buying a weak currency or selling a strong one.


This indicator can be used in an expert advisor as it features a buffer for each supported currency.


Supported currencies are: EUR, USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF

MT5 version is here


Configuration parameters:

Indicator to use: choice of indicator to use for strength calculation, RSI, MFI or Stochastic

Max Number of Bars to Process: since the indicator works on 28 pairs simultaneously, setting this parameter can improve the performance, the default value should be good for all purposes, 0 disables this setting and processes all available bars

RSI Indicator parameters: if you chose RSI you can set its parameters in this section

MFI Indicator parameters: if you chose MFI you can set its parameters in this section

Stochastic Oscillator Indicator parameters: if you chose Stochastic Oscillator you can set its parameters in this section

Show Panel: display the multi-timeframe panel

Overbought level: currencies above this level of strength are considered overbought and are highlighted in blue color in the panel, a line at this level is also drawn in the indicator window

Oversold level: currencies below this level of strength are considered oversold and are highlighted in red color in the panel, a line at this level is also drawn in the indicator window

Default values (65, 35) are optimized for RSI indicator, for MFI it would be advisable to set 70, 30 e for Stochastic 85, 15

Bars Shift: Timeframe bar shift for the values displayed in the panel (default 0 is current bar)

Symbol Prefix and Symbol Suffix: if you are backtesting this indicator and your broker has prefixes or suffixes in the currency pair names (i.e. EURUSD#, EURUSD.m, etc.) you should specify them here


Backtesting:

Due to Metatrader 4 limitations on multisymbol advisors and indicators, this indicator cannot be backtested on MT4 since it operates on 28 symbols simultaneously. If you need to backtest please refer to MT5 version.


Should you need help with configuration or functionalities feel free to contact me.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Francesco Baldi
Utilities
Clean up Market Watch from unused symbols. If you use multiple advisors and terminals on the same account your Market Watch windows may get filled with unused symbols from orders and positions opened on other terminals. Every symbol in the Market Watch consumes cpu power and bandwidth to get constantly updated and if you are on a vps you want to minimize resources consumption. Market Watch Cleaner helps you with that by periodically cleaning your Market Watch window from unused symbols. Param
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Utilities
Clean up Market Watch from unused symbols. If you use multiple advisors and terminals on the same account your Market Watch windows may get filled with unused symbols from orders and positions opened on other terminals. Every symbol in the Market Watch consumes cpu power and bandwidth to get constantly updated and if you are on a vps you want to minimize resources consumption. Market Watch Cleaner helps you with that by periodically cleaning your Market Watch window from unused symbols. Param
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Smart Hedge
Francesco Baldi
Experts
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Smart Currency Strength MT5
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Indicators
Smart Currency Strength is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength trend
Smart Hedge MT5
Francesco Baldi
Experts
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113290 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, and
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