Aurora Trend Pilot

  • Utilities
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    • Trading Systems Engineer at  Aurora Trading Suite
    • Germany
    • 960
    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 comments
  • Version: 4.12
  • Updated: 8 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings.
NEW: Includes a trading panel to instantly execute the displayed trading opportunities!


✔ MAIN FEATURES

• Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) Detection
• Automatic identification of Swing Highs and Swing Lows
• Dynamic position sizing based on volatility
• Multi-timeframe analysis for trend confirmation
• Trailing Stop and Breakeven management
• Advanced Risk-Reward optimization
• Session filters for London and New York


✔ TECHNICAL DETAILS
The system primarily operates on Gold (XAUUSD) and uses a multi-stage analysis process. Position size is automatically calculated based on current market volatility and configured risk settings. All entries and exits are confirmed through technical structure breaks.

Recommended Settings:

• Timeframe: H1 or H4
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Risk per trade: 1-2% of account balance
• Minimum account balance: $500


✔ STRATEGY LOGIC
1. Identification of market structures (Higher Highs, Lower Lows)
2. Detection of structure breaks (BOS/CHOCH)
3. Confirmation through volume analysis and momentum
4. Entry on confirmed trend reversal
5. Stop Loss below/above last swing structure
6. Take Profit based on Risk-Reward ratio


✔ RISK MANAGEMENT
Trend Pilot uses fixed Stop Loss levels for every position. The system is optimized for Gold trading but can be tested on other volatile instruments. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.


✔ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
• MetaTrader 4
• Hedging account recommended
• ECN broker with low spreads
• Stable VPS connection recommended

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

IMPORTANT NOTICE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Test the system thoroughly on a demo account before using real money.

Recommended products
Pegasus Pro
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Pegasus Pro works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm , but it’s so sensitive, it’s 100% automatic,Pegasus Pro is capable to scalp every different situation ,Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( MAX 5 for majur currency ) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low spreads , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address Live signal,  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+S
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
Utilities
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
Fire Wave EA
Ahmed Dwaib
Experts
Important Notice: The Fire Wave Expert Advisor is specifically designed to operate on the   GBP/USD pair   using the   5-minute timeframe . Using the EA on higher timeframes   (such as H1 or above)   significantly   increases risk   and could lead to higher-than-expected drawdowns. This is due to the unique calculations of the strategy, which are optimized for the 5-minute chart. However, if you prefer   lower risk with lower returns , the EA can also be used on the   EUR/USD pair , but with low
MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicators
MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
FREE
Hedging Lots Repeat
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
ADX Forex Trading Strategy (Hedging Lots Repeat) I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance d
Strong Bot 4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market. Key Features of Strong Multi-Profile Trading: Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to
Kapitalsecure
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
Vanguard Gold Sentinel MT4
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Vanguard Gold Sentinel: Robust H1 Trend-Following Engine Product Description: Vanguard Gold Sentinel is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe . Unlike generic EAs, this system has been subjected to rigorous robustness testing—including exhaustive Walk Forward analysis—to ensure its adaptability across shifting market cycles from 2015 to 2026. At its core, Sentinel is engineered to capture institutional trends by combining
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicators
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Experts
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Element 8
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade. Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume
TR Basket System
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
TR_BASKET_SYSTEM v3.5 Institutional-Grade Basket Trading System The Problem Most grid systems fail for one reason: They don’t know when to stop. They keep adding positions blindly… Until the account is gone. The Solution TR_BASKET_SYSTEM is built differently. This is not a random grid EA. This is a defensive, structured, multi-layer trading system designed to: Control risk Adapt to market conditions Protect equity And exit intelligently What Makes It Different? This system does NOT rely on entr
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Edward Teach Fx
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Edward Teach Fx Это советник для краткосрочной торговли с использованием серии ордеров с их усреднением  и последующим увеличением. Советник торгует в обе стороны, выбирая более подходящую сторону в процессе торговли. Используется скрытые профиты и виртуальный скользящий стоп в виде трала.Так же советник имеет возможность останавливать торговлю (не открывать новые ордера) перед важными новостями, как   при ручной установке, так и получая информацию от индикатора "News provider" . Имеется несколь
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (7)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
SureFire Revolution
Pui Yan Lam
Experts
Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
Gold Strike Predator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
GoldStrike Predator – Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldStrike Predator is an advanced, high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the XAUUSD pair (Gold vs. US Dollar) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed with a sophisticated hybrid architecture, it combines multiple layers of technical and predictive analysis to identify high-probability opportunities in the gold market, one of the world's most volatile and profitable instruments. Trading Strategy The sys
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Experts
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Remora fish
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have thei
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
Grid SL Guardian
R Adhita Rachmadi Putra
Utilities
Grid, martingale, and averaging strategies share one weakness: a stop-loss tight enough to matter is usually tighter than your broker's minimum Stop Level allows. Traders work around this by tracking stops virtually inside the terminal — but a virtual stop only works while the terminal is running. If your connection drops, your VPS reboots, or the platform crashes, a purely virtual stop offers zero protection at the exact moment you need it most.   Grid SL Guardian runs two protection layers at
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilities
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Utilities
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Utilities
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
Utilities
Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed. Parameters Token ="" - enter
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Utilities
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
EA Hedging Martingale Buy Sell Lot Multiplier
Amin Rusli
2 (1)
Utilities
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Opening at bar closing
Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
More from author
Aurora Sentinel Gold
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Experts
AURORA SENTINEL PRO Trend-Following System for Gold (XAUUSD) Pure trend-following approach on XAUUSD No martingale • No grid Direction control at the press of a button (LONG / SHORT on-off) D1 macro filter for the overall direction Execution on the H1 timeframe Rule-based pyramiding strictly in the direction of profit No set files required – ready to run after loading Built for traders who want a clear, disciplined trend follower for gold and understand that such a system shows its
Aurora Momentum Explosion
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Indicators
Aurora Momentum Explosion (AME) Is a clean momentum indicator for any instrument and timeframe. It shows, in a sub-window, how strongly price is being pushed in a direction and whether that push is expanding or fading: Trend-power histogram — green for up-momentum, red for down-momentum Explosion line — momentum expanding beyond volatility signals real drive Dead-zone threshold — filters out weak, going-nowhere momentum Works on any symbol and timeframe (built with defaults suited to
FREE
Aurora OS Account Guardian
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Utilities
ACCOUNT GUARDIAN MT4 – PROFESSIONAL CAPITAL PROTECTION SYSTEM Account Guardian is a specialized risk management tool designed to protect your trading account from uncontrolled losses. The system continuously monitors your open positions and account equity, automatically intervening when predefined risk thresholds are reached. MAIN FEATURES • Automatic
Aurora Session Pilot Ultimate Market Timer
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Utilities
SESSION PILOT MT4 – MARKET SESSION & NEWS FILTER Session Pilot is an intelligent filtering tool designed to focus trading activity on the most liquid market sessions and avoid trades during high-volatility news events. The system continuously monitors current time and upcoming economic announcements. MAIN FEATURES • Automatic detection of London, New Y
Aurora Sentinel Gold Hybrid
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Experts
AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION Automated gold trend follower + manual Trade Manager panel in one Fully automated trend-following engine for Gold (XAUUSD) Manual Trade Manager panel directly on the chart Automated, manual, or both at the same time Direction control at the press of a button (LONG / SHORT on-off) No martingale • No grid Execution on the H1 timeframe No set files required – ready to run after loading Aurora Sentinel Pro Hybrid Edition combines two tools in a s
Aurora Auto Fibonacci Gold Edition
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Indicators
AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI — GOLD EDITION Automatic Fibonacci levels + optional Bollinger Bands Draws the Fibonacci retracements fully automatically Detects the swing high and swing low on its own Golden Pocket (0.618–0.65) highlighted as a zone Optional Bollinger Bands – switch off when not needed Clean, calm, no chart clutter Works on any instrument and any timeframe Aurora Auto Fibonacci takes the manual drawing off your hands. Theindicator finds the most recent relevant swing high a
Aurora Zones
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Indicators
AURORA ZONES — ADAPTIVE SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE ZONES Zones that adapt to volatility – instead of lines that are the same width everywhere Zone width derived from ATR, not from a fixed pip value Overlapping zones are merged automatically Only the nearest zones are drawn – no cluttered chart Higher timeframe zones (H4, D1) shown on your working chart Four-level grading: untested, tested, strong, broken Optional approach alerts Pure analysis tool – no trading signals Aurora Zones l
Aurora Command All in One Gold Trading Terminal
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Experts
AURORA COMMAND — THE ALL-IN-ONE GOLD TRADING TERMINAL Not a bot you switch on and hope. A complete command center for beginners and professionals — on a single chart. Automated gold trend engine (XAUUSD, H1) with rule-based pyramiding Live market cockpit: trend alignment, zones, timing and a ready-to-read trade plan One-click "Take Plan" — send the cockpit's plan straight to the manual desk Manual trading desk: set entry and stop by mouse click, the terminal manages the rest Hand-plac
Aurora Lot Dashboard
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Indicators
Aurora P&L Dashboard — Free Aurora P&L Dashboard puts your profit and loss right on the chart — so you can close the crowded terminal window and still keep the overview. Live on your chart: Today — realized P&L since midnight (server time) N days — realized P&L over a period you set Positions — number of open positions and total lot Floating — current open P&L Two modes: Account-wide — all symbols together Single symbol — type any symbol (e.g. EURUSD, USDJPY), or leave blank for the chart
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review