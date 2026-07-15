Trade Command Center MT4

  • Utilities
  • Nguyen Thanh Trieu
    Nguyen Thanh Trieu

    Nguyen Thanh Trieu

    4.8 (23)
    I am a software developer and trader focused on building practical trading tools for MetaTrader 5.
    My work is centered on:
    - Market structure analysis
    - Price action logic
    - Risk visualization
    - Custom indicators and utilities
    23 products
  • Version: 2.21
  • Updated: 15 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
Additional materials and instructions
Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account;

Official Information
Official channel
Seller profile

Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel

Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, and real-time drawdown monitoring across funding accounts or live portfolios.

With five dedicated functional modules on a single chart panel, it delivers institutional-grade risk controls, automated position management, and precision order planning without external DLLs or network dependencies.

Interface & Module Architecture

The control panel is organized into five dedicated tabs for seamless navigation and optimal screen real estate management:

Tab / Module Core Functionality On-Screen Actions & Indicators
TRADE Visual order planning, dynamic risk-based lot sizing, and UTC trade scheduler. Drag-and-drop levels, live R:R calculator, single-click execution.
ARMOR Advanced protection, break-even settings, multi-level take-profit, and trailing stops. ATR volatility, Fractal swing, Parabolic SAR, Candle-based trailing.
CTRL Granular position navigator, bulk modifications, and partial closure filters. Filter by symbol/Magic Number, quick close by profit/loss status.
GUARD Account-wide drawdown enforcement, daily/weekly loss limits, and active rule summary. Live progress bars (green/amber/red), automated rule enforcement.
EDGE Live performance analytics, trading session tracking, and contract specifications. Win rate, profit factor, intraday drawdown, session metrics.

Core Capabilities

  • Visual Trade Planning: Drag-and-drop Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart. See exact lot sizes, pip distances, cash risk, and reward-to-risk (R:R) ratios in real time before execution.
  • Dynamic Risk Calculator: Automatically calculate correct lot sizes based on Balance %, Equity %, Free Margin %, Yesterday/Last Week/Last Month Balance %, fixed cash risk, or fixed lot size.
  • Custom R:R Controls: Utilize quick Reward-to-Risk ratio presets or enter custom targets for fast order setup.
  • Multi-Level Take Profit: Define up to 5 partial take-profit targets, each with its own trigger distance and close percentage.
  • Break-Even with Override: Configure global break-even settings or override them on individual positions with custom trigger and offset pips.
  • Advanced Trailing Stops: Choose between four dynamic trailing modes: Volatility-based (ATR), Swing-based (Fractals), Trend-following (Parabolic SAR), or Bar-based (Candle High/Low).
  • Trade Time Manager: Schedule and automate orders (Buy/Sell, Pending Limit/Stop, Close groups, or Cancel orders) at specific times or repeating days with UTC-synchronized news filters to avoid local timezone errors.
  • Position Control: Filter and manage positions by symbol or Magic Number, execute partial closes, or close groups of trades based on profit/loss status.
  • Pending Grid Engine: Plan grids with count, spacing, lot multipliers, expiration, and maximum total risk limits.
  • Draggable Dashboard: Position the control panel anywhere on the chart; layout coordinates are automatically saved per symbol.
  • Preset Profiles: Save and reload your preferred settings for different markets or trading styles.

Risk Guard (Account Protection Suite)

Two layers of real-time account protection continuously monitor your equity and trade activity to prevent over-leveraging and unauthorized drawdowns.

Basic Protection:

  • Max Lot Size: Auto-closes any position exceeding specified lot limits.
  • Max Drawdown: Closes all open positions when daily drawdown exceeds the threshold.
  • Daily Auto-Close: Closes all open positions at a specified time with timezone offset.

Advanced Monitor (6 Key Metrics):

  • Hourly Loss: Closed P/L limit on a rolling 1-hour window.
  • Daily Loss: Closed P/L limit since day start.
  • Weekly Loss: Closed P/L limit since week start.
  • Monthly Loss: Closed P/L limit since month start.
  • Equity Drawdown: Dynamic percentage from session high-water mark.
  • Floating Loss: Total unrealized floating P/L limit.

All metrics feature color-coded progress bars (green, amber, red). When any predefined limit is reached, the panel executes an immediate close of all open and pending orders to protect trading capital.

Technical Specifications & Requirements

  • Account Types: Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts.
  • Execution Speed: Ultra-fast position management engine with a 200ms refresh cycle.
  • VPS Compatibility: Fully optimized for low-latency Virtual Private Servers (VPS).
  • Data Integrity: No external DLL dependencies, ensuring 100% security and compliance with the MQL5 Market.
  • Local Storage: All presets, layouts, and configurations are stored locally on your terminal (no external servers).

Operational Disclaimer & Risk Disclosure

  • No Automated Entry Generation: Trade Command Center is an execution utility and risk assistant. It does not generate trade signals, entry recommendations, or predict market direction.
  • User-Defined Limits: The panel strictly enforces the rules, parameters, and drawdown limits defined by the user. It does not replace active monitoring or personal trading responsibility.
  • No Funding Account Guarantees: While equipped with hard drawdown protections, this utility does not guarantee passing assessment challenges or profitable outcomes.
  • Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Always test all features and settings on a demo account thoroughly before applying them to live trading environments.
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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Utilities
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
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Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Experts
MORVAN I am Morvan. I read direction. I wait for structure. I strike only when price hits the level where the move is most likely to unfold. No guessing. No revenge trades. No chasing candles through noise. I execute only when structure aligns — and I manage every position from entry to exit with discipline. Most traders do not lose because they cannot read a chart. They lose because they enter too late, size too loosely, place stops where liquidity expects them, and let emotion override the exi
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4.67 (3)
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SMC Liquidity Channel Guard Prices reverse just as your breakout trade triggers. Account suffers unexpected drawdown. Because standard channels ignore institutional liquidity sweeps and trap retail stop-loss orders. This utility automatically monitors highest buy-side and lowest sell-side liquidity pools to flag false breakouts. Key Features: Dynamic Liquidity Tracking: Maps Buy-Side (BSL) and Sell-Side (SSL) boundaries without lagging moving averages. Sweep Identification: Prints precise direct
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Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Indicators
Volume Pressure Meter breakdown tick volume to reveal the buying and selling pressure inside every candle. Unlike standard volume which only shows total activity, this indicator splits volume to show who is actually in control of the market. It helps you identify trend strength and spot potential reversals through volume divergence. Key Features: Pressure Gauge: Visual bar showing real-time Buy vs Sell percentages. Trend Bias: Automatically identifies if the market is dominated by Buyers or Sell
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Smart Session Box MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Smart Session Box Displays Asia, London, and New York trading sessions with automatic timezone adjustment and session overlap highlighting. Main Features Complete session analysis with no limitations. Key Features The indicator draws session boxes with high and low lines for each trading session. Session overlaps are highlighted with distinct colors to identify high liquidity periods. Breakout alerts notify when price crosses previous session levels. A control panel provides quick toggles for al
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Impulse Momentum Shift
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (1)
Indicators
A candle closes with a large body. Looks like a breakout. You enter. The next bar reverses and stops you out. Volume was average. Momentum was already fading. Impulse Momentum Shift identifies bars with genuine impulse — and marks the moment that impulse reverses. Most traders read candle size. Real impulse combines three factors: body dominance, volume spike above the recent average, and directional momentum normalized by ATR. This indicator scores each bar across all three dimensions, paints t
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Prop Firm Risk Guard
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Resources and Quick Links Try Demo Version PropFirm Risk Guard is an advanced utility designed to enforce strict risk management and capital preservation protocols on your trading account. It operates as an automated compliance layer, ensuring your equity remains within predefined daily and overall drawdown limits. Ideal for accounts with strict drawdown guidelines, funded challenge evaluations, and professional capital management requirements. The utility monitors all positions in real time
Session Box And Timer
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Session Box And Timer Intraday trading requires monitoring the transitions between major market sessions, yet overlaying schedules manually is prone to calculation errors. Without clear markers, key price levels and liquidity zones of prior sessions can be easily overlooked. Session Box And Timer visualizes trading sessions, volatility trends, and countdown timers directly on your chart. What it shows: - Session Boxes: Visual colored rectangles representing Asian, London, and New York sessions,
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Volume Pressure Meter MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Volume Pressure Meter MT5 The candle looked strong. Volume appeared high. You entered the breakout. Price reversed within minutes. The move had no real participation. Volume Pressure Meter reveals what institutions see: whether actual buying or selling pressure exists behind the price movement, or if you are trading against empty volume. Designed for intraday and swing traders analyzing Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and major Forex pairs across M5 to H4 timeframes. Combines eight institutional-grade v
Confluence Bias Map
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Confluence Bias Map aggregates key market indicators into a single, real-time score to support your trading analysis. When analyzing charts, looking at multiple separate indicators (Moving Averages, MACD, ADX, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, MFI, ATR) individually often leads to conflicting signals and analysis paralysis. Comparing trends, momentum, volatility, and volume across different timeframes without a structured methodology makes it difficult to define the true market bias. Confluence
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4.5 (2)
Indicators
Price breaks out. You want the continuation, but the entry usually comes too early, too late, or directly into a weak pullback. Without structure, most traders can see the move but still cannot define where the retracement remains healthy and where the setup starts to fail. Pullback Execution Map turns the current swing into a visual execution plan on the chart and a pullback meter below price. What it shows: Fibonacci execution pocket: Maps the active swing with a clear pullback pocket from the
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Murrey Math Channels
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Murrey Math Channels Identifying key market reversal points and core trading ranges can be challenging. Traditional analysis often lacks clear mathematical structure, leading to inconsistent entries. Murrey Math Channels provides a mathematically grounded price framework based on the Law of Octaves to help traders define precise support, resistance, and reversal zones. How to Read the Chart: The indicator divides the price action into 8 main octaves (levels), each representing a different marke
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Smart Entry Levels Fractal ATR
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Smart Entry Levels - Fractal and ATR Based Indicator Smart Entry Levels identifies key support and resistance zones using classical fractal detection and ATR-based volatility measurement. The indicator is designed for clarity, stability, and compliance with MQL5 Market rules. Features Upper Zone - Resistance area based on recent fractal highs Lower Zone - Support area based on recent fractal lows ATR-based sizing - Zones adapt dynamically to market volatility with selectable timeframe Non-repain
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Smart Confluence Radar
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Smart Confluence Radar Reading three separate indicators to find confluence takes time. By the time the signal is clear, the move has started. Smart Confluence Radar combines ATR expansion, volume momentum, and rate-of-change into a single visual layer directly on your candles. Free version with core features. For multi-timeframe overlay, alerts, and session filtering, see Smart Confluence Radar Advanced . What it shows: Colored candles: Bright coloring marks High confluence bars (score ≥70). Di
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Parabolic Trend Corridor
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Parabolic Trend Corridor Identifying trend direction and volatility boundaries is a common challenge for day traders. Standard indicators often lack a holistic view of both trend structure and market noise. Parabolic Trend Corridor solves this by combining the adaptive nature of Parabolic SAR with dynamic ATR volatility bands. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Core: Uses Parabolic SAR as the foundation to follow price movement and volatility changes without lag. Dual-Color Cloud: Dynamic visual feedb
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Keltner Breakout MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Keltner Breakout Caught in market chop. Fake breakouts trigger unwanted trades. Because standard indicators lack dynamic volatility context. This utility automatically combines a Dynamic Volatility Channel, Dual MA trend detection, and RSI momentum filtering into one visual system. Key Features: Trend Cloud: Visually fills the trend zone with a dynamic Keltner-style volatility channel. Multi-Factor Breakout: Only issues a signal when price breaks the volatility channel AND trend/momentum confirm
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Session Pulse Monitor
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Utilities
You open your terminal. Three trades are running. The chart is moving. But is London active right now, or is this just noise before New York opens? Session Pulse Monitor displays live trading session status, volatility context, and open trade origin — directly on your chart. Designed for traders who work across multiple sessions and need to know when the market has institutional participation versus when it is drifting without direction. Works on all symbols — optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), major
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Gold Structure Pro
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
You read the breakout correctly. Price pushed through the level. You entered. Then it reversed — and stopped you out before the real move happened. GoldStructure Pro identifies that pattern before you enter, not after. Gold fakes breakouts constantly. A candle closes above resistance, volume looks right, structure seems clear — then price snaps back and hunts your stop. Most indicators cannot separate a confirmed expansion from a liquidity sweep. GoldStructure Pro classifies every breakout in re
Market Bias Monitor MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Good setup. Wrong market state. Trade invalidated before it plays out. Wide spreads, off-session hours, volatility spikes, and proximity to high-impact news all destroy edge before execution. Market Bias Monitor classifies the live environment, scores execution quality from 0 to 100, and alerts you the moment conditions shift. Designed for discretionary and semi-automated traders analyzing Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and indices across M5 to W1 timeframes. Monitors regime, session, spread, news
Volatility Helix Engine Advanced
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Volatility Helix Engine Advanced is a multi-factor volatility intelligence tool that classifies market states and projects expansion targets directly on the chart. During erratic market movements, traders often struggle to distinguish between market noise, active trends, and impending breakouts. Standard tools often react too slowly, leading to entries at low-volatility extremes. This indicator addresses this by calculating volatility percentile ranks and directional consistency to map the curre
The Overseer MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Experts
In fast-moving markets, price extrema (High/Low) often form key execution boundaries where manual entry and stop adjustment carry significant delay. The Overseer operates as a continuous multi-timeframe monitoring system that calculates volatility-adjusted extremum levels and manages pending orders and active positions with automated precision. "Trade with continuous oversight. Set your parameters and let structured logic guard your execution 24/5." What It Monitors The system continuously scans
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