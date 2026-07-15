Trade Command Center MT4

Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel

Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, and real-time drawdown monitoring across funding accounts or live portfolios.

With five dedicated functional modules on a single chart panel, it delivers institutional-grade risk controls, automated position management, and precision order planning without external DLLs or network dependencies.

Interface & Module Architecture

The control panel is organized into five dedicated tabs for seamless navigation and optimal screen real estate management:

Tab / Module Core Functionality On-Screen Actions & Indicators TRADE Visual order planning, dynamic risk-based lot sizing, and UTC trade scheduler. Drag-and-drop levels, live R:R calculator, single-click execution. ARMOR Advanced protection, break-even settings, multi-level take-profit, and trailing stops. ATR volatility, Fractal swing, Parabolic SAR, Candle-based trailing. CTRL Granular position navigator, bulk modifications, and partial closure filters. Filter by symbol/Magic Number, quick close by profit/loss status. GUARD Account-wide drawdown enforcement, daily/weekly loss limits, and active rule summary. Live progress bars (green/amber/red), automated rule enforcement. EDGE Live performance analytics, trading session tracking, and contract specifications. Win rate, profit factor, intraday drawdown, session metrics.

Core Capabilities

Visual Trade Planning: Drag-and-drop Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart. See exact lot sizes, pip distances, cash risk, and reward-to-risk (R:R) ratios in real time before execution.

Drag-and-drop Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart. See exact lot sizes, pip distances, cash risk, and reward-to-risk (R:R) ratios in real time before execution. Dynamic Risk Calculator: Automatically calculate correct lot sizes based on Balance %, Equity %, Free Margin %, Yesterday/Last Week/Last Month Balance %, fixed cash risk, or fixed lot size.

Automatically calculate correct lot sizes based on Balance %, Equity %, Free Margin %, Yesterday/Last Week/Last Month Balance %, fixed cash risk, or fixed lot size. Custom R:R Controls: Utilize quick Reward-to-Risk ratio presets or enter custom targets for fast order setup.

Utilize quick Reward-to-Risk ratio presets or enter custom targets for fast order setup. Multi-Level Take Profit: Define up to 5 partial take-profit targets, each with its own trigger distance and close percentage.

Define up to 5 partial take-profit targets, each with its own trigger distance and close percentage. Break-Even with Override: Configure global break-even settings or override them on individual positions with custom trigger and offset pips.

Configure global break-even settings or override them on individual positions with custom trigger and offset pips. Advanced Trailing Stops: Choose between four dynamic trailing modes: Volatility-based (ATR), Swing-based (Fractals), Trend-following (Parabolic SAR), or Bar-based (Candle High/Low).

Choose between four dynamic trailing modes: Volatility-based (ATR), Swing-based (Fractals), Trend-following (Parabolic SAR), or Bar-based (Candle High/Low). Trade Time Manager: Schedule and automate orders (Buy/Sell, Pending Limit/Stop, Close groups, or Cancel orders) at specific times or repeating days with UTC-synchronized news filters to avoid local timezone errors.

Schedule and automate orders (Buy/Sell, Pending Limit/Stop, Close groups, or Cancel orders) at specific times or repeating days with UTC-synchronized news filters to avoid local timezone errors. Position Control: Filter and manage positions by symbol or Magic Number, execute partial closes, or close groups of trades based on profit/loss status.

Filter and manage positions by symbol or Magic Number, execute partial closes, or close groups of trades based on profit/loss status. Pending Grid Engine: Plan grids with count, spacing, lot multipliers, expiration, and maximum total risk limits.

Plan grids with count, spacing, lot multipliers, expiration, and maximum total risk limits. Draggable Dashboard: Position the control panel anywhere on the chart; layout coordinates are automatically saved per symbol.

Position the control panel anywhere on the chart; layout coordinates are automatically saved per symbol. Preset Profiles: Save and reload your preferred settings for different markets or trading styles.

Risk Guard (Account Protection Suite)

Two layers of real-time account protection continuously monitor your equity and trade activity to prevent over-leveraging and unauthorized drawdowns.

Basic Protection:

Max Lot Size: Auto-closes any position exceeding specified lot limits.

Auto-closes any position exceeding specified lot limits. Max Drawdown: Closes all open positions when daily drawdown exceeds the threshold.

Closes all open positions when daily drawdown exceeds the threshold. Daily Auto-Close: Closes all open positions at a specified time with timezone offset.

Advanced Monitor (6 Key Metrics):

Hourly Loss: Closed P/L limit on a rolling 1-hour window.

Closed P/L limit on a rolling 1-hour window. Daily Loss: Closed P/L limit since day start.

Closed P/L limit since day start. Weekly Loss: Closed P/L limit since week start.

Closed P/L limit since week start. Monthly Loss: Closed P/L limit since month start.

Closed P/L limit since month start. Equity Drawdown: Dynamic percentage from session high-water mark.

Dynamic percentage from session high-water mark. Floating Loss: Total unrealized floating P/L limit.

All metrics feature color-coded progress bars (green, amber, red). When any predefined limit is reached, the panel executes an immediate close of all open and pending orders to protect trading capital.

Technical Specifications & Requirements

Account Types: Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts.

Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts. Execution Speed: Ultra-fast position management engine with a 200ms refresh cycle.

Ultra-fast position management engine with a 200ms refresh cycle. VPS Compatibility: Fully optimized for low-latency Virtual Private Servers (VPS).

Fully optimized for low-latency Virtual Private Servers (VPS). Data Integrity: No external DLL dependencies, ensuring 100% security and compliance with the MQL5 Market.

No external DLL dependencies, ensuring 100% security and compliance with the MQL5 Market. Local Storage: All presets, layouts, and configurations are stored locally on your terminal (no external servers).

Operational Disclaimer & Risk Disclosure