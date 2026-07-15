Trade Command Center MT4
- Utilities
-
Nguyen Thanh TrieuI am a software developer and trader focused on building practical trading tools for MetaTrader 5.
My work is centered on:
- Market structure analysis
- Price action logic
- Risk visualization
- Custom indicators and utilities
- Version: 2.21
- Updated: 15 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account;
Official Information
Official channel
Seller profile
Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel
Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, and real-time drawdown monitoring across funding accounts or live portfolios.
With five dedicated functional modules on a single chart panel, it delivers institutional-grade risk controls, automated position management, and precision order planning without external DLLs or network dependencies.
Interface & Module Architecture
The control panel is organized into five dedicated tabs for seamless navigation and optimal screen real estate management:
|Tab / Module
|Core Functionality
|On-Screen Actions & Indicators
|TRADE
|Visual order planning, dynamic risk-based lot sizing, and UTC trade scheduler.
|Drag-and-drop levels, live R:R calculator, single-click execution.
|ARMOR
|Advanced protection, break-even settings, multi-level take-profit, and trailing stops.
|ATR volatility, Fractal swing, Parabolic SAR, Candle-based trailing.
|CTRL
|Granular position navigator, bulk modifications, and partial closure filters.
|Filter by symbol/Magic Number, quick close by profit/loss status.
|GUARD
|Account-wide drawdown enforcement, daily/weekly loss limits, and active rule summary.
|Live progress bars (green/amber/red), automated rule enforcement.
|EDGE
|Live performance analytics, trading session tracking, and contract specifications.
|Win rate, profit factor, intraday drawdown, session metrics.
Core Capabilities
- Visual Trade Planning: Drag-and-drop Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart. See exact lot sizes, pip distances, cash risk, and reward-to-risk (R:R) ratios in real time before execution.
- Dynamic Risk Calculator: Automatically calculate correct lot sizes based on Balance %, Equity %, Free Margin %, Yesterday/Last Week/Last Month Balance %, fixed cash risk, or fixed lot size.
- Custom R:R Controls: Utilize quick Reward-to-Risk ratio presets or enter custom targets for fast order setup.
- Multi-Level Take Profit: Define up to 5 partial take-profit targets, each with its own trigger distance and close percentage.
- Break-Even with Override: Configure global break-even settings or override them on individual positions with custom trigger and offset pips.
- Advanced Trailing Stops: Choose between four dynamic trailing modes: Volatility-based (ATR), Swing-based (Fractals), Trend-following (Parabolic SAR), or Bar-based (Candle High/Low).
- Trade Time Manager: Schedule and automate orders (Buy/Sell, Pending Limit/Stop, Close groups, or Cancel orders) at specific times or repeating days with UTC-synchronized news filters to avoid local timezone errors.
- Position Control: Filter and manage positions by symbol or Magic Number, execute partial closes, or close groups of trades based on profit/loss status.
- Pending Grid Engine: Plan grids with count, spacing, lot multipliers, expiration, and maximum total risk limits.
- Draggable Dashboard: Position the control panel anywhere on the chart; layout coordinates are automatically saved per symbol.
- Preset Profiles: Save and reload your preferred settings for different markets or trading styles.
Risk Guard (Account Protection Suite)
Two layers of real-time account protection continuously monitor your equity and trade activity to prevent over-leveraging and unauthorized drawdowns.
Basic Protection:
- Max Lot Size: Auto-closes any position exceeding specified lot limits.
- Max Drawdown: Closes all open positions when daily drawdown exceeds the threshold.
- Daily Auto-Close: Closes all open positions at a specified time with timezone offset.
Advanced Monitor (6 Key Metrics):
- Hourly Loss: Closed P/L limit on a rolling 1-hour window.
- Daily Loss: Closed P/L limit since day start.
- Weekly Loss: Closed P/L limit since week start.
- Monthly Loss: Closed P/L limit since month start.
- Equity Drawdown: Dynamic percentage from session high-water mark.
- Floating Loss: Total unrealized floating P/L limit.
All metrics feature color-coded progress bars (green, amber, red). When any predefined limit is reached, the panel executes an immediate close of all open and pending orders to protect trading capital.
Technical Specifications & Requirements
- Account Types: Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts.
- Execution Speed: Ultra-fast position management engine with a 200ms refresh cycle.
- VPS Compatibility: Fully optimized for low-latency Virtual Private Servers (VPS).
- Data Integrity: No external DLL dependencies, ensuring 100% security and compliance with the MQL5 Market.
- Local Storage: All presets, layouts, and configurations are stored locally on your terminal (no external servers).
Operational Disclaimer & Risk Disclosure
- No Automated Entry Generation: Trade Command Center is an execution utility and risk assistant. It does not generate trade signals, entry recommendations, or predict market direction.
- User-Defined Limits: The panel strictly enforces the rules, parameters, and drawdown limits defined by the user. It does not replace active monitoring or personal trading responsibility.
- No Funding Account Guarantees: While equipped with hard drawdown protections, this utility does not guarantee passing assessment challenges or profitable outcomes.
- Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Always test all features and settings on a demo account thoroughly before applying them to live trading environments.