Trader Assistant MT4

"Trader Assistant MT4" helps each trader to manage the risk per trade according to his balance and It has some handy tools.

Attention. The application does not work in the strategy tester.

How to download the demo.

Trader Assistant:

It uses a special fluent panel - which is not in the meta trader platform. You can see the amount of profit and loss before setting up a trade. It also has some handy tools, which are described in the following.

Reward to Risk Ratio Panel - This panel is something like the Trading View platform. You can set the RR Ratio to a fixed number, e.x. 1:2 or 1:3 or ... . Also, you can set your stop loss to a fixed amount in points.

Trade Volume Calculation - Trade volume can be calculated in three modes. The first one is the fixed volume that you can set in lot. The second one is based on fixed cash for stop loss. The third one is based on a percentage of your balance/equity for your stop loss.

Tools Menu - It has four handy tools that each trader needs.

  • Scale Fix.  You can zoom more than usual on the chart with just one click.
  • Candle Timer. It displays the remained time until the candle close.
  • Round Number Prices. It shows the 12-price levels of the nearest round numbers.
  • World Trading Time Sessions. This panel displays the four major trading sessions - NY, London, Tokyo, and Sydney - according to "your local time."

Important. This EA will have additional functional features in future versions, resulting in an increase in price. In light of this, I strongly suggest purchasing it now at its current economical price.

At Last:

I strongly encourage you to share your thoughts and feedback.

It is crucial to provide any information you believe a trader may require.

Author:

I am an MQL language programmer and I have been doing various projects for three years.

I am an electrical engineer and I love solving difficult problems.

Join My Group to Talk Together ;)

SEPEHR FOREX. MQL Group



