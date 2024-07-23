Wavetrend for MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    28 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator.

Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5

We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey.

Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify potential buying and selling points based on market wave patterns, enabling you to stay ahead of the market.

Key Features of Our Indicator

  • Divergence Detection: One of the key features of our indicator is its ability to detect divergences. This feature allows traders to spot potential reversals in the market, providing a competitive edge in your trading strategy.
  • Intermediate Level Cross Detection: Additionally, our indicator can detect intermediate level crosses of the signal and main line, offering more granular insights into market trends.

The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is designed to give traders an edge, improving their trading decisions and enhancing their ability to predict market movements.


Reviews 1
Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2026.07.05 16:32 
 

100% Accurate . superb oscillator . highly recommend it

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Trend Meter – Your Tool for Identifying Strong and Reliable Trends Trend Meter is an advanced and highly customizable indicator designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of the current trend with greater accuracy, significantly reducing noise and the reliance on single signals. It's the ideal solution for those seeking reliable signals and wanting to trade with more confidence. Key Features: Three Independent Trend Meters : Choose from various trend logic options, such as MACD
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This utility allows for fast and flexible execution of market, stop, and limit orders, giving traders full control over their entries. It includes built-in support for setting stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop parameters at the time of order placement, streamlining trade management from the start. The interface also displays key trading data in real time, including spread, live profit/loss, and position metrics, helping traders make informed decisions quickly and efficiently
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Insync Index Oscillator A powerful and efficient tool for identifying market trends and momentum. The Insync Index Oscillator is designed to provide traders with clear, actionable insights by analyzing price movements and market conditions. With its intuitive design and fast, accurate signals, it helps traders make more informed decisions without the noise. Perfect for both short-term and long-term strategies, the Insync Index Oscillator delivers reliable results for any trading style. Get ahea
Normal Looking MACD
Antonello Belgrano
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MACD with Classic Chart Style For those who want to use the MACD but aren’t a fan of the default indicator’s quirky and sometimes confusing graphic style. This version brings you all the powerful functionality of the MACD, but with a clean, straightforward design that matches the classic style of TradingView and other top platforms. The histogram bars, MACD line, and signal line are displayed clearly and simply, giving you an intuitive and distraction-free view. Perfect for anyone who values ef
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Harmonic Oracle – Advanced Harmonic Pattern Indicator Automatically detects and draws high-probability harmonic patterns: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Deep Crab, Shark, Cypher, and AB=CD. Features: Clear XABCD pattern visualization with labels Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) displayed Suggested Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels Real-time alerts on new patterns Clean and lightweight performance Perfect for traders who use harmonic patterns for precise reversal entries.
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Engulfing Confluence Scanner
Antonello Belgrano
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Engulfing Confluence Scanner Engulfing Confluence Scanner was built to solve a simple problem: on its own, the Engulfing pattern throws off too many false signals. The indicator takes that pattern and puts it to the test by cross-checking it against the direction of a trend moving average (configurable across ten variants, from SMA to Hull) and against MACD direction. Only when these three readings line up does the Engulfing candle get highlighted and trigger an alert. On top of that sits the Re
Harmonic Hunter
Antonello Belgrano
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Harmonic Hunter - Automatic Harmonic Pattern Scanner (Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Shark, Cypher) Harmonic Hunter scans price action for X-A-B-C-D swing structures and automatically plots the six most-traded harmonic patterns the moment their Fibonacci ratios align. No manual pivot-hunting required. What it does: Detects swing pivots with a configurable ZigZag algorithm (adjustable depth) Validates each XABCD sequence against the precise ratio rules for Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Shark, a
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Dhiiraj A
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Dhiiraj A 2026.07.05 16:32 
 

100% Accurate . superb oscillator . highly recommend it

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