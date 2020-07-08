Draw And Alert V2

Draw your technical lines, click and received system alert on your MT4 Platform, or on your mobile phone. 

No longer need to sit in-front on your screen to wait for prices. 

Supported : 

1. Support Line - alert when price is near drawn support line. Current price above drawn line. 

2. Resistance Line - alert when price is near drawn resistance line. Current price below drawn line. 

3. TrendLine - alert when price is near drawn trendline. 

4. Breakout Lines - alert when price crosses and closed drawn lines. Draw either 1 or 2 lines. 

5. Alert Bull - alert on the next bullish candle. 

6. Alert Bear - alert on the next bear candle. 


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Teo Wee Kian Zhang Weijian
Utilities
The tool is specialized in trading breakouts strategy, it is the easily way to trade breakouts.  Works on Strategy Tester too.  Usage:  1. Draw the two lines the price is ranging (consolidating).  2. Click on the "Trade-on=Breakout".  3. The EA will monitor for price breakouts of the drawn lines.  3. It will enter the trade automatically upon next confirmation candle.  Other features:  -- Either a fixed lot size or a dynamic calculated lot size based on risk percentage.  -- Configurable Take-Pro
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