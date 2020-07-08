Draw And Alert V2
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Draw your technical lines, click and received system alert on your MT4 Platform, or on your mobile phone.
No longer need to sit in-front on your screen to wait for prices.
Supported :
1. Support Line - alert when price is near drawn support line. Current price above drawn line.
2. Resistance Line - alert when price is near drawn resistance line. Current price below drawn line.
3. TrendLine - alert when price is near drawn trendline.
4. Breakout Lines - alert when price crosses and closed drawn lines. Draw either 1 or 2 lines.
5. Alert Bull - alert on the next bullish candle.
6. Alert Bear - alert on the next bear candle.