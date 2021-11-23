Dashboard Critical Support and Resistance MT5

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Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





To access the free demo version, please re-direct to this LINK.

To access the single pair version, please re-direct to this LINK.

Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This dashboard is designed to help you monitor these critical support and resistance area. Once price moves close to these important support and resistance within the warning area (warning area range is adjustable), alert or notification would be sent out, and indicator panel will be repainted to be red to make it noticeable. So you are free from watching and monitoring chart all day long.

Dashboard Super Critical Support and Resistance is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

Have the most commonly used critical support and resistance (pivot support1/2/3, pivot resistance1/2/3, daily/weekly/monthly pivot, daily open, 100 round points, and previous daily high/low) of 28 major pairs under control with one dashboard.





Features

Ability to select usage of alert/notification function.

Adjustable warning range for each type of critical support/resistance.

Ability to select which critical support/resistance to use, by default, all of them are selected.

Adjustable indicator panel position





Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window (if your broker offers 28 pairs).







Input Parameters

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Signal

Use Pivot Support1

True: pivot support cell panel will be repainted to be red, and alert/notification will be sent once price moves to area within pivot support warning zone



False: no action will be triggered



Same rule is applied to the following support/resistance

Pivot Support1 Warning Zone

True: pivot support cell panel will be repainted to be red, and alert/notification will be sent once price moves to area within pivot support warning zone

Same rule is applied to the following warning zone

Use Pivot Support2

Pivot Support2 Warning Zone

Use Pivot Support3

Pivot Support3 Warning Zone

Use Pivot Resistance1

Pivot Resistance1 Warning Zone

Use Pivot Resistance2

Pivot Resistance2 Warning Zone

Use Pivot Resistance3

Pivot Resistance3 Warning Zone

Use Daily Pivot

Daily Pivot Warning Zone

Use Weekly Pivot

Weekly Pivot Warning Zone

Use Monthly Pivot

Monthly Pivot Warning Zone

Use Daily Open

Daily Open Warning Zone

Use 100 Round Point

100 Round Point Warning Zone

Use Previous Daily High

Previous Daily High Warning Zone

Use Previous Daily Low

Previous Daily Low Warning Zone

Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank

Prefix: prefix string of your symbol









Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 3 to 7.

Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active. Pair Symbol Button: Click on button to open a corresponding new window chart Current Price Column: show current price of each pair. Pair/Currency Selection Button: All: select all 28 pairs

None: clear all selected pairs

EUR: select all EUR pairs, like EURUSD, EURJPY…

Same rules applies to USD, GBP, JPY... buttons Pivot Support1/2/3 Tick Panel Pivot Support1/2/3 Values and Panels Pivot Resistance1/2/3 Tick Panel Pivot Resistance1/2/3 Values and Panels Daily/Weekly/Monthly Pivot Tick Panel Daily/Weekly/Monthly Pivot Values and Panels Daily Open/100 Point/Previous Daily High/Previous Daily Low Tick Panel Daily Open/100 Point/Previous Daily High/Previous Daily Low Values and Panels







