Volume Flow Heikin Ashi

Volume Flow Heikin Ashi – Professional Institutional Trading System

Tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and losing capital during choppy sideways markets? Welcome to Volume Flow Heikin Ashi, a professional-grade trend-following system designed to transform standard price charts into a powerful, institutional-level execution engine by synchronizing Price Action with Order Flow and Volume.

Unlike generic indicators that only smooth out price fluctuations, this advanced algorithm combines Trend, Volume, Momentum, and Key Liquidity Zones into one unified workspace, ensuring you only enter the market when real institutional volume is driving the move.


🌟 Advanced Algorithmic Features

  • Adaptive Volume Flow Logic: Compares real-time tick volume against local rolling averages to confirm genuine institutional participation before printing a signal.

  • Dual Smoothing Technology (SMMA & EMA): Completely eliminates market noise and minor price whipsaws, providing a highly responsive yet perfectly clean candle sequence.

  • Institutional Supply & Demand (SnD) Zones: Automatically detects and projects critical horizontal liquidity levels based on historical price imbalances, pinpointing exact areas to buy at wholesale or sell at retail premiums.

  • The Trend Gatekeeper (200 EMA Filter): A built-in directional filter that ensures you always trade in alignment with the dominant market force—strictly allowing bullish setups above the line and bearish setups below it.

  • Multi-Indicator Momentum Confluence: To maximize hit rate, every signal is cross-verified using integrated CCI and MACD mathematical matrixes behind the scenes.

  • Volatility Protection (ADX Neutral Gray Mode): Safely switches candles to Gray during low-volatility or trendless accumulation phases, protecting you from deadly "choppy" market environments.

🚦 How to Trade with Volume Flow Heikin Ashi

The system simplifies complex quantitative analysis into 3 highly visual, actionable states:

  1. Bullish Flow (🟢 Green Candles): Enter a long position when candles turn Green, price trades above the 200 EMA (Blue dynamic line), and ideally bounces off a valid Demand level.

  2. Bearish Flow (🔴 Red Candles): Enter a short position when candles turn Red, price trades below the 200 EMA, and ideally rejects a verified Supply level.

  3. Neutral Market (⚪ Gray Candles): Do not trade. This indicates a weak trend, lack of institutional volume, or conflicting market indicators.

🛠️ Fully Customizable Input Parameters

  • Heiken Ashi Configuration: Easily customize the smoothing periods and preferred averaging methods to match your trading style (Scalping, Day Trading, or Swing Trading).

  • Precision Filters: Toggle the visual 200 EMA trend line and scale the sensitivity of the ADX flat-market filter.

  • Supply & Demand Engine: Tailor the lookback period for structural support/resistance detection and customize zone colors to fit your chart template.

💡 Why Choose Volume Flow Heikin Ashi?

  • Non-repainting signals.

  • Perfect for both beginners looking for simplicity and advanced traders requiring concrete confluence.

  • Compatible with all instruments (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities) and optimized for all timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1 recommended)


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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
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Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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