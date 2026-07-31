G2 Trading Assistant MT5
- Utilities
-
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Version: 1.210
- Activations: 5
By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers
G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time.
🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY
1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually)
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Drag & Drop Entry Line: Yellow line you can drag directly on the chart to set your entry level.
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Dynamic Ceiling & Floor: Green (ceiling) and red (floor) lines automatically follow the entry line, serving as TP1 and SL targets.
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Intuitive Visual Mapping: Plan your scalping setup with high precision without manual calculations.
2. COMPLETE ORDER EXECUTION (6 Order Types)
|Order
|Function
|BUY/SELL
|Instant market orders
|BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT
|Pending orders below/above price
|BUY STOP/SELL STOP
|Breakout pending orders
Each order automatically adjusts SL and TP based on your visual guide lines.
3. ADVANCED TAKE PROFIT MANAGEMENT (Key Feature!)
Multi‑level TP System with 4 Lot Actions:
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CONTINUE : Keep full lot moving to next target
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CLOSE HALF : Close 50% of position at each TP (lock profit while letting remainder run)
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TRAIL ON : Activate trailing stop automatically when TP is hit
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FULL CLOSE : Close entire position at each target
Dynamic SL based on TP levels:
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TP1 hit → SL moves to Break Even (risk‑free)
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TP2 hit → SL moves to TP1 level (profit secured)
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TP3 hit → SL moves to TP2 level (maximise profit)
4. AUTOMATIC BREAK EVEN (BE)
Activate the BE button to move Stop Loss to breakeven + spread + extra points. Protect your capital as soon as the position moves positive.
5. PRECISION TRAILING STOP
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Fully adjustable step via the edit box on the panel
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Moves only when price exceeds the set step → avoids overly aggressive trailing
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Toggle ON/OFF manually with the TRAIL button
6. FAST POSITION MANAGEMENT
|Button
|Function
|CLOSE ALL
|Close all open positions at once
|CLOSE BUY
|Close all BUY positions only
|CLOSE SELL
|Close all SELL positions only
|CLOSE PND
|Delete all pending orders
7. FLEXIBILITY & CONTROL
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Toggle SL/TP: Enable/disable Stop Loss and Take Profit usage
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Interactive Edit Boxes: Change Lot, Step, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL values in real time
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Minimize Panel: Hide the panel to declutter your chart view
8. MODERN & USER‑FRIENDLY INTERFACE
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Draggable Panel: Move the panel to any comfortable position
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Real‑Time Indicators: Balance, Equity, and Open P/L always updated
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Color Coding: Green (Buy), Red (Sell) – intuitive and easy to recognise
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Professional Look: Dark theme with bright accent colours
💎 WHY G2 IS EXTREMELY USEFUL FOR TRADERS
🔥 FOR SCALPERS
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Super‑fast order execution with 6 order types in one panel
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Visual setup allows entry at precise levels
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SL & TP automatically attached without manual configuration
🔥 FOR RISK MANAGEMENT
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Automatic BE protects capital once profit starts
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Dynamic trailing stop locks in profit without disturbing upside potential
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Partial closing at each TP ensures realised profits
🔥 FOR MULTI‑TARGET TRADING
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No need to set TP with the broker (EA handles it)
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Ability to implement a 3‑target strategy
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Diverse lot actions provide adaptability to changing market conditions
🔥 FOR TIME EFFICIENCY
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All controls in one panel – no more switching between trading menus
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Just drag the setup line – all levels are automatically calculated
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Minimise panel to focus on chart analysis
🔥 FOR ALL TRADER LEVELS
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Beginners : Learn risk management through clear visual guidance
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Intermediate : Optimise strategies with multi‑level TP features
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Advanced : Quick execution and full control over every position
📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Parameter
|Details
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
|Version
|1.210
|Default Lot
|0.10 (adjustable)
|TP Levels
|3 levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)
|Order Support
|Market, Limit, Stop
|Magic Number
|987654 (unique)
🚀 CONCLUSION
G2 Trading Assistant is a revolutionary tool that combines visual planning, fast execution, and smart risk management into one panel. With its multi‑level TP system and dynamic SL, this panel transforms scalping trading into a more systematic, disciplined, and profitable process.
Trading is no longer about guessing – it's about planning, executing, and managing with precision. G2 makes it all possible.
Created by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika to help traders achieve consistent profitability in the forex market.
G2 Trading Assistant – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.