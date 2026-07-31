G2 Trading Assistant MT5

  • Utilities
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 1.210
  • Activations: 5
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers

G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY

1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually)

  • Drag & Drop Entry Line: Yellow line you can drag directly on the chart to set your entry level.

  • Dynamic Ceiling & Floor: Green (ceiling) and red (floor) lines automatically follow the entry line, serving as TP1 and SL targets.

  • Intuitive Visual Mapping: Plan your scalping setup with high precision without manual calculations.

2. COMPLETE ORDER EXECUTION (6 Order Types)

Order Function
BUY/SELL Instant market orders
BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT Pending orders below/above price
BUY STOP/SELL STOP Breakout pending orders

Each order automatically adjusts SL and TP based on your visual guide lines.

3. ADVANCED TAKE PROFIT MANAGEMENT (Key Feature!)

Multi‑level TP System with 4 Lot Actions:

  • CONTINUE : Keep full lot moving to next target

  • CLOSE HALF : Close 50% of position at each TP (lock profit while letting remainder run)

  • TRAIL ON : Activate trailing stop automatically when TP is hit

  • FULL CLOSE : Close entire position at each target

Dynamic SL based on TP levels:

  • TP1 hit → SL moves to Break Even (risk‑free)

  • TP2 hit → SL moves to TP1 level (profit secured)

  • TP3 hit → SL moves to TP2 level (maximise profit)

4. AUTOMATIC BREAK EVEN (BE)

Activate the BE button to move Stop Loss to breakeven + spread + extra points. Protect your capital as soon as the position moves positive.

5. PRECISION TRAILING STOP

  • Fully adjustable step via the edit box on the panel

  • Moves only when price exceeds the set step → avoids overly aggressive trailing

  • Toggle ON/OFF manually with the TRAIL button

6. FAST POSITION MANAGEMENT

Button Function
CLOSE ALL Close all open positions at once
CLOSE BUY Close all BUY positions only
CLOSE SELL Close all SELL positions only
CLOSE PND Delete all pending orders

7. FLEXIBILITY & CONTROL

  • Toggle SL/TP: Enable/disable Stop Loss and Take Profit usage

  • Interactive Edit Boxes: Change Lot, Step, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL values in real time

  • Minimize Panel: Hide the panel to declutter your chart view

8. MODERN & USER‑FRIENDLY INTERFACE

  • Draggable Panel: Move the panel to any comfortable position

  • Real‑Time Indicators: Balance, Equity, and Open P/L always updated

  • Color Coding: Green (Buy), Red (Sell) – intuitive and easy to recognise

  • Professional Look: Dark theme with bright accent colours

💎 WHY G2 IS EXTREMELY USEFUL FOR TRADERS

🔥 FOR SCALPERS

  • Super‑fast order execution with 6 order types in one panel

  • Visual setup allows entry at precise levels

  • SL & TP automatically attached without manual configuration

🔥 FOR RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Automatic BE protects capital once profit starts

  • Dynamic trailing stop locks in profit without disturbing upside potential

  • Partial closing at each TP ensures realised profits

🔥 FOR MULTI‑TARGET TRADING

  • No need to set TP with the broker (EA handles it)

  • Ability to implement a 3‑target strategy

  • Diverse lot actions provide adaptability to changing market conditions

🔥 FOR TIME EFFICIENCY

  • All controls in one panel – no more switching between trading menus

  • Just drag the setup line – all levels are automatically calculated

  • Minimise panel to focus on chart analysis

🔥 FOR ALL TRADER LEVELS

  • Beginners : Learn risk management through clear visual guidance

  • Intermediate : Optimise strategies with multi‑level TP features

  • Advanced : Quick execution and full control over every position

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Details
Platform MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Version 1.210
Default Lot 0.10 (adjustable)
TP Levels 3 levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)
Order Support Market, Limit, Stop
Magic Number 987654 (unique)

🚀 CONCLUSION

G2 Trading Assistant is a revolutionary tool that combines visual planning, fast execution, and smart risk management into one panel. With its multi‑level TP system and dynamic SL, this panel transforms scalping trading into a more systematic, disciplined, and profitable process.

Trading is no longer about guessing – it's about planning, executing, and managing with precision. G2 makes it all possible.

Created by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika to help traders achieve consistent profitability in the forex market.

G2 Trading Assistant – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.


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EasyInsight AIO MT5
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4.92 (12)
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Yury Kulikov
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Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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Chioma Obunadike
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
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