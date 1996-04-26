G2 Entry Signal MT4

G2 ENTRY SIGNAL

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

📊 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart.

⚡ KEY ADVANTAGES

1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD

  • Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout: Captures the powerful London open momentum with M5 breakdown/breakout confirmation, aligned with H4 & H1 trend filters.

  • Strategy 2 – Liquidity Sweep: Identifies stop-hunt patterns on M15 where price sweeps previous highs/lows and reverses, offering premium entries.

  • Strategy 3 – Pullback + Confluence: Scores entries based on 5 gates (trend, candle pattern, RSI, VWAP proximity, and break of structure) for high-conviction setups.

2. TOP-DOWN MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

  • H4 EMA filter establishes the dominant trend

  • H1 structure analysis identifies key zones and extensions

  • M15 RSI filter prevents entries during extreme conditions

  • M5/M15 execution timing for precise entries

3. SMART CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

Each signal is rated with a gate score (1-5) so you know exactly how strong the setup is. The higher the score, the higher the probability.

Score Confidence
5/5 Ultra-High Conviction
4/5 High Conviction
3/5 Moderate – Enter with Caution
<3 No Entry

4. REAL-TIME ACTIONABLE SIGNALS

The dashboard displays clear, color-coded action signals:

  •  BUY TRIGGERED / SELL TRIGGERED – Ready to execute

  • 🔄 BUY - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI / SELL - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI – Awaiting final confirmation

  •  MENUNGGU SIGNALS DI M5/M15... – No active setup

5. FULLY INTERACTIVE DASHBOARD

  • Drag-and-drop panel for flexible placement

  • Clean, modern dark theme designed for extended screen time

  • Real-time updates on every tick

  • All key data visible at a glance

🎯 WHAT MAKES G2 ENTRY SIGNAL SUPERIOR?

1. NO REPAINT – RELIABLE SIGNALS

All signals are calculated on closed candles. What you see is what you get – no repainting, no false hopes.

2. RISK-AWARE DESIGN

  • RSI filter prevents entries during overbought/oversold extremes

  • VWAP proximity ensures entries align with fair value

  • Trend alignment with H4 and H1 prevents counter-trend traps

3. OPTIMIZED FOR LONDON SESSION

The London session (08:00-10:00 UTC) is known for high volatility and strong directional moves. G2 Entry Signal is specifically tuned to capture these optimal trading windows.

4. CLEAR VISUAL HIERARCHY

  • Context Analysis (H4 Trend, H1 Structure, RSI Filter) – Shows the big picture

  • Strategy Status (S1, S2, S3) – Shows individual strategy readiness

  • Action Signal – The final verdict on what to do

5. FLEXIBLE PARAMETERS

  • Adjustable GMT offset for any broker

  • Customizable EMA period for trend detection

  • Configurable RSI period

  • London session start/end times

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Day Traders: Get clear entry signals during the London session

  • Swing Traders: Use the H4/H1 context to filter high-quality setups

  • Intraday Scalpers: M5/M15 signals provide precise timing

  • Beginner Traders: The dashboard format makes analysis simple and intuitive

  • Experienced Traders: The confluence scoring system adds an extra layer of confidence

🔧 INDICATOR FEATURES

✅ 3 integrated trading strategies
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M5)
✅ London session optimization
✅ Confluence scoring system (1-5 gates)
✅ Real-time signal updates
✅ No repaint guarantee
✅ Drag-and-drop dashboard
✅ Color-coded actionable signals
✅ RSI filter for risk management
✅ VWAP proximity detection
✅ Liquidity sweep detection
✅ Break of structure detection
✅ Pinbar & engulfing pattern recognition
✅ Customizable parameters
✅ Professional dark theme UI

💡 QUICK START GUIDE

  1. Drag the dashboard to your preferred position on the chart

  2. Check the Context Analysis – Are conditions favorable?

  3. Monitor Strategy Status – Which strategy is triggering?

  4. Look at the Action Signal – The final recommendation is displayed in bold

  5. Execute when the signal is clear – "BUY TRIGGERED" or "SELL TRIGGERED"

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS

  • Always use proper stop-loss orders – this indicator provides direction, not risk management

  • Consider using the gate score: 4-5 gates = full position, 3 gates = reduced position

  • Avoid entering when RSI is above 70 (for buys) or below 30 (for sells)

  • London session signals tend to be the strongest – focus trading during 08:00-10:00 UTC

🔥 CONCLUSION

G2 Entry Signal is more than just an indicator – it's a complete trading decision support system. By combining multiple proven strategies with top-down analysis and a smart scoring system, it empowers you to trade with confidence and clarity.

Stop guessing – start trading with G2 Entry Signal.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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