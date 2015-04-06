EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout MT4

  • Experts
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 1.6
  • Activations: 5
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

📊 Strategy Overview

The EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on Pure Price Action and a proprietary "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves.

Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trades at the earliest confirmation of a breakout, ensuring it captures the bulk of the movement while maintaining exceptionally low risk exposure.

🔥 Key Advantages & Core Logic

 Explosive Win Rate (88.89%)
Backtested over 27 trades with an outstanding 88.89% win rate. Long trades achieved a perfect 100% win rate (13/13), while short trades maintained a solid 78.57% (11/14).

 Ultra-Safe Risk Management (Max DD 10.62%)
Despite a 24.62% net profit over 2 months, the maximal equity drawdown remained extremely low at just 10.62%. The EA employs a 5-Tier Take Profit system (TP1–TP5) with dynamic Trailing Stop Loss and an intelligent Break Even (BE) mechanism that locks in profits immediately after TP1 is hit.

 Outstanding Risk-to-Reward Ratio
With a Profit Factor of 2.65 and an average holding time of just 5 minutes and 21 seconds, this scalper achieves a massive reward relative to its risk, making it highly resilient to market noise and unexpected reversals.

 Smart Multi-Filter Confirmation
To ensure only high-probability setups are taken, the EA integrates:

  • ATR Filter – Eliminates low-volatility choppy markets.

  • RSI Filter – Avoids entries during extreme overbought/oversold conditions.

  • Volume Breakout Filter – Confirms genuine interest behind the breakout.

  • EMA Trend Filter – Aligns trades with the overall directional bias.

 No Overfitting – Statistically Verified
A Z-Score of -0.88 (62.11%) confirms that the trading sequence is random and not curve-fitted. Combined with a high Sharpe Ratio of 81.39, this demonstrates exceptional consistency and reliability.

📈 Backtest Performance Summary

Tested on XAUUSD, M5 | Period: June 1 – July 23, 2026 | Initial Deposit: $100.00 | Data: 100% Real Ticks

Metric Result
Total Net Profit +$24.62 (+24.62% in 2 Months)
Profit Factor 2.65 (Extremely Healthy)
Win Rate (Total) 88.89% (24 Wins / 27 Trades)
Long Trades Win % 100% (13/13)
Short Trades Win % 78.57% (11/14)
Max Equity Drawdown 10.62% (Very Safe)
Recovery Factor 1.71 (Quick recovery from losses)
Average Win / Loss +$1.65 / -$4.96
Max Consecutive Wins 16 (Accumulated $33.12)
Average Hold Time 0:05:21 (Pure Scalping)
Correlation (MFE/MAE) Low (0.16) – Minimal noise influence

🖥️ Professional Dashboard & Usability

The EA features a real-time, interactive dashboard displaying:

  • Active Signal Direction & Entry Levels.

  • All TP1–TP5 and SL levels visually.

  • Live Balance, Equity, Floating PnL, and Drawdown.

  • Win/Loss counter.

  • A built-in "CLOSE ALL TRANSACTIONS" button for instant manual intervention if needed.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended $200 for safety)

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN/Zero spread preferred, but works on Standard accounts.

💡 Why Choose EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout?

This is not just another martingale or grid scalper. It relies on a statistical edge rather than reckless risk. With a steady equity curve, microscopic drawdown, and a win rate that rivals the best manual traders, this EA offers a peace-of-mind trading experience perfect for traders who value capital preservation alongside consistent growth.

⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct thorough testing on a demo account before applying this EA to a live trading environment.


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4.13 (23)
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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