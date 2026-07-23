G2 Scalping Detector

G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator

G2 Scalping Detector automatically identifies the high-probability Sniper Pattern – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out precise entry levels with 2 Take-Profit targets, providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting.

🔍 The Sniper Pattern Logic

The pattern relies on a specific market compression and expansion sequence:

  • Candle 1 fully engulfs Candle 2.

  • Candle 2 is a tight-range inside bar.

  • Candle 3 fully engulfs Candle 2.

Trading the Breakout:

  • BULLISH: Candle 3 closes ABOVE Candle 1's High → Entry @ C1 High

  • BEARISH: Candle 3 closes BELOW Candle 1's Low → Entry @ C1 Low

  • NEUTRAL SETUP: Pattern formed, no breakout yet – monitor both directions

📈 What You Get Per Signal

Signal Type Entry TP1 TP2
BULLISH C1 High +1x C1 Range +2x C1 Range
BEARISH C1 Low –1x C1 Range –2x C1 Range
NEUTRAL Both levels Both TPs shown Both TPs shown

 Zero Repaint – signals fire exclusively on closed, confirmed bars so they never disappear or recalculate.

🎨 Visual Features

  • Semi-transparent Box around the 3-candle formation (customizable colors)

  • Entry Lines – solid lines at trigger levels

  • TP1 & TP2 Lines – dashed projection lines forward (configurable length)

  • Signal Labels – "BULL", "BEAR", or "*" markers directly on chart

  • Professional Dashboard showing:

    • Real-time status (BUY/SELL/SETUP/NO SIGNAL)

    • Entry price, TP1, TP2

    • Candle 1 range, current spread, session

    • Candle Countdown Timer – essential for scalpers

⚙️ Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default
Display Show Bull/Bear, Show TP, Show Box, TPLen Yes / 20 bars
Colors Bull, Bear, TP1, TP2, Neutral Lime/Red/Blue/Magenta/Gold
Alerts Popup, Sound, Push, Email Yes/Yes/No/No

💡 Why It Stands Out

 No repaint – signals stay fixed forever
 Complete visual package – box, entry, TPs, labels
 Real-time dashboard with candle countdown
 Fully customizable colors – match any chart theme
 Multiple alert types – popup, sound, push, email
 Intelligent deduplication – prevents repeated signals
 Universal – works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

🎯 Perfect For

Scalpers Day Traders
Quick entries with defined TPs Clear breakout levels
2 TP targets for scaling out Visual confirmation on chart

📖 Quick Start

  1. Attach to any chart (M1–M15 recommended)

  2. Signals appear automatically on closed bars

  3. Check dashboard for instant Entry, TP1, and TP2

  4. TP lines extend forward for easy monitoring

📋 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15

  • Pairs: All major/minor Forex, Indices, Crypto

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

📥 Installation

Place  .ex5  or  .mq5  in  MQL5/Indicators  folder, compile, and attach.

Catch the Sniper Setup – trade with surgical precision!

© 2026 Trading Systems | v1.01


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