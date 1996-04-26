G2 Scalping Detector MT4

G2 Scalping Detector

 by  Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator

G2 Scalping Detector automatically identifies the high-probability Sniper Pattern – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out precise entry levels with 2 Take-Profit targets, providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting.

🔍 The Sniper Pattern Logic

The pattern relies on a specific market compression and expansion sequence:

  • Candle 1 fully engulfs Candle 2.

  • Candle 2 is a tight-range inside bar.

  • Candle 3 fully engulfs Candle 2.

Trading the Breakout:

  • BULLISH: Candle 3 closes ABOVE Candle 1's High → Entry @ C1 High

  • BEARISH: Candle 3 closes BELOW Candle 1's Low → Entry @ C1 Low

  • NEUTRAL SETUP: Pattern formed, no breakout yet – monitor both directions

📈 What You Get Per Signal

Signal Type Entry TP1 TP2
BULLISH C1 High +1x C1 Range +2x C1 Range
BEARISH C1 Low –1x C1 Range –2x C1 Range
NEUTRAL Both levels Both TPs shown Both TPs shown

 Zero Repaint – signals fire exclusively on closed, confirmed bars so they never disappear or recalculate.

🎨 Visual Features

  • Semi-transparent Box around the 3-candle formation (customizable colors)

  • Entry Lines – solid lines at trigger levels

  • TP1 & TP2 Lines – dashed projection lines forward (configurable length)

  • Signal Labels – "BULL", "BEAR", or "*" markers directly on chart

  • Professional Dashboard showing:

    • Real-time status (BUY/SELL/SETUP/NO SIGNAL)

    • Entry price, TP1, TP2

    • Candle 1 range, current spread, session

    • Candle Countdown Timer – essential for scalpers

⚙️ Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default
Display Show Bull/Bear, Show TP, Show Box, TPLen Yes / 20 bars
Colors Bull, Bear, TP1, TP2, Neutral Lime/Red/Blue/Magenta/Gold
Alerts Popup, Sound, Push, Email Yes/Yes/No/No

💡 Why It Stands Out

 No repaint – signals stay fixed forever
 Complete visual package – box, entry, TPs, labels
 Real-time dashboard with candle countdown
 Fully customizable colors – match any chart theme
 Multiple alert types – popup, sound, push, email
 Intelligent deduplication – prevents repeated signals
 Universal – works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

🎯 Perfect For

Scalpers Day Traders
Quick entries with defined TPs Clear breakout levels
2 TP targets for scaling out Visual confirmation on chart

📖 Quick Start

  1. Attach to any chart (M1–M15 recommended)

  2. Signals appear automatically on closed bars

  3. Check dashboard for instant Entry, TP1, and TP2

  4. TP lines extend forward for easy monitoring

📋 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15

  • Pairs: All major/minor Forex, Indices, Crypto

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

📥 Installation

Place  .ex4  in  MQL5/Indicators  folder, compile, and attach.

Catch the Sniper Setup – trade with surgical precision!

© 2026 Trading Systems | v1.01


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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Oleg Rodin
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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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