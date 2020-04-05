G2 SMC PRo
- Experts
-
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Version: 2.13
- Activations: 5
🔥 12 POWER WORDS
Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward
📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW
G2 SMC PRO is an Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor combining 8 institutional-grade filters to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy.
Built for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistency – this EA identifies exactly where smart money is positioned and enters only when ALL filters align.
📊 PROVEN BACKTEST – XAUUSD ($100 → $109.02 IN 2 WEEKS!)
|Metric
|Result
|Pair / Period
|XAUUSD, 30 Jun – 16 Jul 2026
|Starting Balance
|$100
|Final Equity
|$109.02
|Net Profit
|+$9.02 (+9.02%)
|Profit Factor
|1.56
|Win Rate
|61.54%
|Sharpe Ratio
|16.46
|Max Drawdown
|12.21%
|Total Trades
|13
|Wins
|8
|Losses
|5
|Largest Win
|$4.60
|Avg Win
|$3.13
|Avg Loss
|-$3.20
|Max Consecutive Wins
|4 ($14.13)
Consistent growth with high win rate – NO martingale, NO grid. Verified on HFMarkets with 100% real ticks!
🎯 8-LAYER SMART MONEY STRATEGY
|Layer
|TF
|Function
|1 – H4 Trend
|H4
|EMA89 – determines overall market direction
|2 – H1 Structure
|H1
|EMA89 + ATR – identifies key S/R levels
|3 – SMC M15
|M15
|Swing highs/lows, BOS, CHoCH detection
|4 – FVG Detection
|M15
|Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gaps
|5 – M1 Entry Trigger
|M1
|Micro confirmation – engulfing, FVG, swing break
|6 – VWAP Filter
|M15
|Avoid entering too far from VWAP
|7 – Volume Filter
|M15
|Ensures high volatility environment
|8 – RSI Filter
|M15
|Prevents overbought/oversold entries
|9 – News Filter
|–
|Avoids high-impact news events (30-min buffer)
|10 – Session Filter
|–
|Customisable Asia/London/NY sessions
⚙️ KEY FEATURES
✅ 5‑Level Trailing Stop – locks profits progressively.
✅ Dynamic/Fixed Targets – choose ATR-based or fixed point targets.
✅ Real‑Time Dashboard – displays all 10 filters + signal status.
✅ Draggable Panel – move dashboard anywhere on chart.
✅ No Grid, No Martingale – safe for all account sizes.
✅ 100% Real Tick Backtest – verified on HFMarkets.
💡 WHY XAUUSD?
-
High volatility = big moves.
-
Deep liquidity = fast execution.
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Safe‑haven status = strong trends.
-
Daily ranges 20–50 USD – perfect for scalping.
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
🔹 TEST ON DEMO FIRST – validate in your own market conditions.
🔹 ADJUST SETTINGS PER PAIR – optimise parameters for each instrument.
🔹 PROVE IT YOURSELF – run your own backtest & forward test.
📈 RECOMMENDED SETUP
-
Pair: XAUUSD (primary)
-
TF: M15 (fixed)
-
Sessions: London & New York
-
Min Deposit: $100 (Cent) / $1000 (Standard)
-
Leverage: 1:100+ | Spread: < 20 points
🔧 KEY INPUTS
-
Lot: 0.01 fixed (customisable)
-
SL: Fixed (300 points) | TP: 5-level (300, 500, 700, 1000, 1500 points)
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News Buffer: 30 min before/after high-impact news
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VWAP/Volume/RSI Filters: ON by default
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Sessions: All sessions enabled (customisable)
⚠️ DISCLAIMERTrading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before live trading.
Forex and CFD trading carry a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any trading losses.
Version 2.10 – "Smart Money meets Precision – G2 SMC PRO."
🏷️ KEYWORDS
XAUUSD Gold Scalper Smart Money FVG Volume Profile ICT MQL5 EA Price Action Breakout Trend Following Multi-Timeframe SMC VWAP News Filter
🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT, STRUCTURED GROWTH? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY! 👈