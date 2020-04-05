G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters

🔥 12 POWER WORDS

Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

G2 SMC PRO is an Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor combining 8 institutional-grade filters to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy.

Built for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistency – this EA identifies exactly where smart money is positioned and enters only when ALL filters align.

📊 PROVEN BACKTEST – XAUUSD ($100 → $109.02 IN 2 WEEKS!)

Metric Result Pair / Period XAUUSD, 30 Jun – 16 Jul 2026 Starting Balance $100 Final Equity $109.02 Net Profit +$9.02 (+9.02%) Profit Factor 1.56 Win Rate 61.54% Sharpe Ratio 16.46 Max Drawdown 12.21% Total Trades 13 Wins 8 Losses 5 Largest Win $4.60 Avg Win $3.13 Avg Loss -$3.20 Max Consecutive Wins 4 ($14.13)

Consistent growth with high win rate – NO martingale, NO grid. Verified on HFMarkets with 100% real ticks!

🎯 8-LAYER SMART MONEY STRATEGY

Layer TF Function 1 – H4 Trend H4 EMA89 – determines overall market direction 2 – H1 Structure H1 EMA89 + ATR – identifies key S/R levels 3 – SMC M15 M15 Swing highs/lows, BOS, CHoCH detection 4 – FVG Detection M15 Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gaps 5 – M1 Entry Trigger M1 Micro confirmation – engulfing, FVG, swing break 6 – VWAP Filter M15 Avoid entering too far from VWAP 7 – Volume Filter M15 Ensures high volatility environment 8 – RSI Filter M15 Prevents overbought/oversold entries 9 – News Filter – Avoids high-impact news events (30-min buffer) 10 – Session Filter – Customisable Asia/London/NY sessions

⚙️ KEY FEATURES

✅ 5‑Level Trailing Stop – locks profits progressively.

✅ Dynamic/Fixed Targets – choose ATR-based or fixed point targets.

✅ Real‑Time Dashboard – displays all 10 filters + signal status.

✅ Draggable Panel – move dashboard anywhere on chart.

✅ No Grid, No Martingale – safe for all account sizes.

✅ 100% Real Tick Backtest – verified on HFMarkets.

💡 WHY XAUUSD?

High volatility = big moves.

Deep liquidity = fast execution.

Safe‑haven status = strong trends.

Daily ranges 20–50 USD – perfect for scalping.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

🔹 TEST ON DEMO FIRST – validate in your own market conditions.

🔹 ADJUST SETTINGS PER PAIR – optimise parameters for each instrument.

🔹 PROVE IT YOURSELF – run your own backtest & forward test.

📈 RECOMMENDED SETUP

Pair: XAUUSD (primary)

TF: M15 (fixed)

Sessions: London & New York

Min Deposit: $100 (Cent) / $1000 (Standard)

Leverage: 1:100+ | Spread: < 20 points

🔧 KEY INPUTS

Lot: 0.01 fixed (customisable)

SL: Fixed (300 points) | TP: 5-level (300, 500, 700, 1000, 1500 points)

News Buffer: 30 min before/after high-impact news

VWAP/Volume/RSI Filters: ON by default

Sessions: All sessions enabled (customisable)

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Forex and CFD trading carry a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any trading losses.

Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before live trading.

Version 2.10 – "Smart Money meets Precision – G2 SMC PRO."

🏷️ KEYWORDS

XAUUSD Gold Scalper Smart Money FVG Volume Profile ICT MQL5 EA Price Action Breakout Trend Following Multi-Timeframe SMC VWAP News Filter

🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!

👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT, STRUCTURED GROWTH? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY!

👈