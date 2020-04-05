G2 SMC PRo

  • Experts
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 2.13
  • Activations: 5
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters

🔥 12 POWER WORDS

Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

G2 SMC PRO is an Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor combining 8 institutional-grade filters to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy.

Built for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistency – this EA identifies exactly where smart money is positioned and enters only when ALL filters align.

📊 PROVEN BACKTEST – XAUUSD ($100 → $109.02 IN 2 WEEKS!)

Metric Result
Pair / Period XAUUSD, 30 Jun – 16 Jul 2026
Starting Balance $100
Final Equity $109.02
Net Profit +$9.02 (+9.02%)
Profit Factor 1.56
Win Rate 61.54%
Sharpe Ratio 16.46
Max Drawdown 12.21%
Total Trades 13
Wins 8 Losses 5
Largest Win $4.60
Avg Win $3.13 Avg Loss -$3.20
Max Consecutive Wins 4 ($14.13)

Consistent growth with high win rate – NO martingale, NO grid. Verified on HFMarkets with 100% real ticks!

🎯 8-LAYER SMART MONEY STRATEGY

Layer TF Function
1 – H4 Trend H4 EMA89 – determines overall market direction
2 – H1 Structure H1 EMA89 + ATR – identifies key S/R levels
3 – SMC M15 M15 Swing highs/lows, BOS, CHoCH detection
4 – FVG Detection M15 Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gaps
5 – M1 Entry Trigger M1 Micro confirmation – engulfing, FVG, swing break
6 – VWAP Filter M15 Avoid entering too far from VWAP
7 – Volume Filter M15 Ensures high volatility environment
8 – RSI Filter M15 Prevents overbought/oversold entries
9 – News Filter Avoids high-impact news events (30-min buffer)
10 – Session Filter Customisable Asia/London/NY sessions

⚙️ KEY FEATURES

 5‑Level Trailing Stop – locks profits progressively.
 Dynamic/Fixed Targets – choose ATR-based or fixed point targets.
 Real‑Time Dashboard – displays all 10 filters + signal status.
 Draggable Panel – move dashboard anywhere on chart.
 No Grid, No Martingale – safe for all account sizes.
 100% Real Tick Backtest – verified on HFMarkets.

💡 WHY XAUUSD?

  • High volatility = big moves.

  • Deep liquidity = fast execution.

  • Safe‑haven status = strong trends.

  • Daily ranges 20–50 USD – perfect for scalping.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

🔹 TEST ON DEMO FIRST – validate in your own market conditions.
🔹 ADJUST SETTINGS PER PAIR – optimise parameters for each instrument.
🔹 PROVE IT YOURSELF – run your own backtest & forward test.

📈 RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Pair: XAUUSD (primary)

  • TF: M15 (fixed)

  • Sessions: London & New York

  • Min Deposit: $100 (Cent) / $1000 (Standard)

  • Leverage: 1:100+ | Spread: < 20 points

🔧 KEY INPUTS

  • Lot: 0.01 fixed (customisable)

  • SL: Fixed (300 points) | TP: 5-level (300, 500, 700, 1000, 1500 points)

  • News Buffer: 30 min before/after high-impact news

  • VWAP/Volume/RSI Filters: ON by default

  • Sessions: All sessions enabled (customisable)

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before live trading.
Forex and CFD trading carry a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any trading losses.

Version 2.10  "Smart Money meets Precision – G2 SMC PRO."

🏷️ KEYWORDS

XAUUSD   Gold Scalper   Smart Money   FVG   Volume Profile   ICT   MQL5   EA   Price Action   Breakout   Trend Following   Multi-Timeframe   SMC   VWAP   News Filter

🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!

👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT, STRUCTURED GROWTH? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY! 👈
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4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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