G2 SMC PRo MT4

  • Experts
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 2.15
  • Activations: 5
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters

🔥 12 POWER WORDS

Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

G2 SMC PRO is an Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor combining 8 institutional-grade filters to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy.

Built for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistency – this EA identifies exactly where smart money is positioned and enters only when ALL filters align.

📊 PROVEN BACKTEST – XAUUSD ($100 → $109.02 IN 2 WEEKS!)

Metric Result
Pair / Period XAUUSD, 30 Jun – 16 Jul 2026
Starting Balance $100
Final Equity $109.02
Net Profit +$9.02 (+9.02%)
Profit Factor 1.56
Win Rate 61.54%
Sharpe Ratio 16.46
Max Drawdown 12.21%
Total Trades 13
Wins 8 Losses 5
Largest Win $4.60
Avg Win $3.13 Avg Loss -$3.20
Max Consecutive Wins 4 ($14.13)

Consistent growth with high win rate – NO martingale, NO grid. Verified on HFMarkets with 100% real ticks!

🎯 8-LAYER SMART MONEY STRATEGY

Layer TF Function
1 – H4 Trend H4 EMA89 – determines overall market direction
2 – H1 Structure H1 EMA89 + ATR – identifies key S/R levels
3 – SMC M15 M15 Swing highs/lows, BOS, CHoCH detection
4 – FVG Detection M15 Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gaps
5 – M1 Entry Trigger M1 Micro confirmation – engulfing, FVG, swing break
6 – VWAP Filter M15 Avoid entering too far from VWAP
7 – Volume Filter M15 Ensures high volatility environment
8 – RSI Filter M15 Prevents overbought/oversold entries
9 – News Filter Avoids high-impact news events (30-min buffer)
10 – Session Filter Customisable Asia/London/NY sessions

⚙️ KEY FEATURES

 5‑Level Trailing Stop – locks profits progressively.
 Dynamic/Fixed Targets – choose ATR-based or fixed point targets.
 Real‑Time Dashboard – displays all 10 filters + signal status.
 Draggable Panel – move dashboard anywhere on chart.
 No Grid, No Martingale – safe for all account sizes.
 100% Real Tick Backtest – verified on HFMarkets.

💡 WHY XAUUSD?

  • High volatility = big moves.

  • Deep liquidity = fast execution.

  • Safe‑haven status = strong trends.

  • Daily ranges 20–50 USD – perfect for scalping.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

🔹 TEST ON DEMO FIRST – validate in your own market conditions.
🔹 ADJUST SETTINGS PER PAIR – optimise parameters for each instrument.
🔹 PROVE IT YOURSELF – run your own backtest & forward test.

📈 RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Pair: XAUUSD (primary)

  • TF: M15 (fixed)

  • Sessions: London & New York

  • Min Deposit: $100 (Cent) / $1000 (Standard)

  • Leverage: 1:100+ | Spread: < 20 points

🔧 KEY INPUTS

  • Lot: 0.01 fixed (customisable)

  • SL: Fixed (300 points) | TP: 5-level (300, 500, 700, 1000, 1500 points)

  • News Buffer: 30 min before/after high-impact news

  • VWAP/Volume/RSI Filters: ON by default

  • Sessions: All sessions enabled (customisable)

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before live trading.
Forex and CFD trading carry a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any trading losses.

Version 2.10  "Smart Money meets Precision – G2 SMC PRO."

🏷️ KEYWORDS

XAUUSD   Gold Scalper   Smart Money   FVG   Volume Profile   ICT   MQL5   EA   Price Action   Breakout   Trend Following   Multi-Timeframe   SMC   VWAP   News Filter

🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!

👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT, STRUCTURED GROWTH? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY! 👈
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Connor Michael Woodson
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FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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