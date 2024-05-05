Trade Manager Tool MT5

5

Product introduction: Trade Manager Tool for MT5

Trade Manager Tool will help trader calculate almost exactly the risk based on your account automatically. Along with that, there are features to support capital preservation with Trailing Stop, BreakEven, Risk Limit such as Daily Limit Profit/Loss,etc.. helps you avoid overtrading.In particular, the panel is simply designed with many interactive buttons inside the panel and outside the chart to help trader interact more easily.These features really help manual traders save time and manage trade effectively.

  • Attention !!!  Trade Manager Tool"  does not work in Strategy Tester .
  • Please go to :  User Guide + Demo Version. to download demo version.
  • If have any troubles please feel free to contact me.

MAIN FEATURES:

Risk Management

  • Automatically calculates Risk (%,$) or Lotsize by  2 options : Fixed lots or Auto lots.
  • Setting feature - Risk based on : Balance/Equity/FreeMargin gives you flexibility in choosing risks based on your wishes.
  • Automatically Breakeven, Trailing-stop and displayed on the position infomation 's button helps you control the order being used
  • Max Daily Loss/Profit in (%,$) to automatically close all trades when target is hit and displayed on top left corner help you manage better. Protects the account from over drawdown and stops you from overtrading ( also help you in Funded/Prop Firms trading rules).
  • Breakeven's button on chart help you moving stop-loss to breakeven as fast as possible. 
  • The portfolio calculation helps you manage your current risk in the trade tab also  set : Risk Limit, Lotsize Limit for your current portfolio.
  • Limit setting - avoid over risking.

Trade and Position Management:

  • Supports entry type: Market and Pending orders.
  • Expiration-time: helps you set a closing time for pending orders.
  • Close position in parts - by percentage of total lotsize /Close Win/Loss/All Positions/Close  Pending.
  • Trailing-Stop (Distance, High/Low , Parabolic SAR) *with add points ATR automatically.
  • Breakeven/Trailing-Stop - helps preserve capital and profits of manual traders
  • Infomation position's button feature - control positions better as well as close positions quickly / track auto breakeven - auto trailing / move breakeven .
  • Show Breakeven price's button visual label and line help you where to your stop-loss moving.
  • Fixed RR's button targets such as 1:2, 1:3, 1:4 etc, help you find ratio R:R target for your take-profit.
  • OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other).
  • ETC,...

Graphic Panel Features:

  • Lines function - Displays the current value : Entry / Take-profit / Stop-loss, helps you interact and change prices directly on the chart. This feature helps you know exactly where the future price will be.
  • Main panel  - Displays 5 tabs and all necessary information to help you know the exact value such as profit value / risk / trade direction / etc...
  • Infomation position's button - Displays all position you have entered, providing profit and risk information and can be interacted directly .
  • Message box -Displaying a confirmation question helps interact with the user.
Tags: Utility, #MT5, Panel, Trade Assistant, News Panel, Manager Panel, Prop Firm, Trading Panel, Trade Manager,  Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Risk Management, Overtrading, Position Management, Max Loss, Virtual tp, Virtual sl, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit, Multiple Profit, Partial Profit.


Reviews 2
Dmitriy Noda
33
Dmitriy Noda 2025.09.07 11:19 
 

Great tool. Like it's performance and functionality. Encountered some minor bugs in the program, but the developer quickly fixes them.

Juergen Jakob Preusse
2094
Juergen Jakob Preusse 2024.08.14 15:13 
 

I have recently been working with the trade manager. I'm happy with the performance. Unfortunately, saving and loading setups doesn't work, so I have to set it up again every time. I also have request: I trade several strategies with one account and would like to be able to differentiate between the strategies afterwards. A comment input field would be very helpful for this. Keep up the good work Juergen

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Dmitriy Noda
33
Dmitriy Noda 2025.09.07 11:19 
 

Great tool. Like it's performance and functionality. Encountered some minor bugs in the program, but the developer quickly fixes them.

Juergen Jakob Preusse
2094
Juergen Jakob Preusse 2024.08.14 15:13 
 

I have recently been working with the trade manager. I'm happy with the performance. Unfortunately, saving and loading setups doesn't work, so I have to set it up again every time. I also have request: I trade several strategies with one account and would like to be able to differentiate between the strategies afterwards. A comment input field would be very helpful for this. Keep up the good work Juergen

Le Van Phat
300
Reply from developer Le Van Phat 2024.08.18 10:29
Thank you so much for your feedback. I have updated version 1.2 , hope you enjoy it .
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