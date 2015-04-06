EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System MT4

  • Experts
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 1.3
  • Activations: 5
     EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System

🔥 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD

Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

EA G2 Candle is a multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor that combines institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their orders – and rides the trend with a dynamic trailing stop.

📊 BACKTEST PROOF – $100 → $234 IN 2 WEEKS!

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Period: 30 June – 16 July 2026

  • Start: $100 | **End:** $234.68

  • Profit: +134.68% in just 13 trading days

  • Max Drawdown: < 15%

Pure price action + volume logic – NO martingale, NO grid.

🎯 TRADING STRATEGY: This EA utilizes an advanced 3-Layer Multi-Timeframe Engine:
  • Layer 1 (M15 Trend Filter): Detects market structure & swing highs/lows to filter the main trend direction.
  • Layer 2 (M5 Value Area): Automatic session-based Volume Profile calculation (VAH, VAL, POC).
  • Layer 3 (M1 Entry Trigger): Precision Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection with candlestick confirmation for high-probability entries.

💎 KEY FEATURES:

✔️ Auto lot sizing based on risk % (1% default)

✔️ Dynamic 5-level trailing stop & take profit

✔️ Real-time futuristic dashboard monitoring

✔️ Multi-pair compatible (Forex & Gold)

✔️ Strict Stop Loss protection on every trade ✔️ 100% No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging

⚙️ SPECIFICATIONS:
  • Timeframes: M1 (Entry), M5 (Value Area), M15 (Trend)
  • Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Risk per Trade: 1-2% (fully customizable)
⚠️ IMPORTANT - READ BEFORE USE:
  1. MUST TEST ON DEMO FIRST: Run on a demo account for 2-4 weeks before going live.
  2. OPTIMIZE SETTINGS: Adjust parameters to match current market conditions.
  3. PAIR-SPECIFIC: Every currency pair has different characteristics; optimize settings for each pair individually.
  4. Use a VPS for 24/7 uptime and lowest latency.
💡 RECOMMENDATIONS:
  • Use a broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • Best performance during London / New York session overlap.
  • Avoid trading during high-impact news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC).
🔧 CUSTOMIZATION: The EA is highly flexible. You can easily adjust:
  • Risk Percentage
  • Session Start Time
  • Value Area Duration
  • Minimum SL Points
  • FVG Fill Percentage
🎓 PERFECT FOR:
  • Traders seeking consistent passive income.
  • Beginners wanting to learn institutional trading concepts.
  • Experienced traders looking to diversify their portfolio.
🔥 PROVE IT YOURSELF!
Don’t just take our word for it.
Download, test, and prove the performance of this EA on your own demo account.

Results may vary depending on market conditions and your specific settings.

⚡ DISCLAIMER:

Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

The developer is not responsible for any trading losses.


🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!

👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT PROFITS? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY! 👈


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4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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