G2 Strategy Signal Pro

G2 Strategy Signal Pro – Professional SMC Indicator

G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that combines H4/H1 trend analysis, M15 SMC structure, and multiple filters to deliver high-probability entry signals – all displayed in a fully draggable, section-collapsible dashboard.

🔬 Core Logic – 3-Layer Confirmation

Layer Timeframe Function
Layer 1 H4/H1 EMA trend filter – defines macro direction
Layer 2 M15 SMC Structure (BOS/ChoCH), FVG, Liquidity Sweep detection
Layer 3 M1 Micro-confirmation for precise entry timing

Signal fires only when all layers align – no repaint, no false signals.

📈 What You Get

Component Details
Final Signal STRONG BUY / STRONG SELL / WAITING
H4 Trend Bullish / Bearish / Sideways (EMA 20 & 50)
H1 Structure At Key S/R, Extended, Pullback
SMC Structure Bullish/Bearish BOS or ChoCH
FVG Status Bullish/Bearish FVG or Balanced
Liquidity Sweep Bullish/Bearish Sweep or No Sweep
Filters RSI, VWAP, Volume, News, M1 Confirmation
Variables EMA50 H4/H1/M15, ATR M15, VWAP, Price

🎨 Visual Features

  • Draggable Panel – Move anywhere on your chart

  • Section Collapsible – Hide H4/H1, SMC, Filters, or Variables with one click

  • Minimize Button – Collapse panel to a small bar

  • Color-Coded Status – Green (Buy), Red (Sell), Orange (Warning), Gray (Wait)

  • Real-Time Updates – Signals update every tick

💡 Why It Stands Out

 Complete SMC Package – Structure + FVG + Sweep in one indicator
 Top-Down Validation – H4/H1 filters out false signals
 News Filter – Avoids high-impact news events
 VWAP Filter – Prevents entries too far from fair value
 Volume Filter – Ensures sufficient market participation
 M1 Micro-Confirmation – Pinpoint entry timing
 No Repaint – Signals fire only on closed, confirmed bars
 Fully Customizable – Colors, sessions, filters toggleable

🎯 Perfect For

Scalpers Day Traders Swing Traders
M1 micro-confirmation M15 SMC structure H4/H1 trend alignment

📖 Quick Start

  1. Attach to any chart (M15 recommended)

  2. Monitor dashboard for real-time status

  3. Look for STRONG BUY or STRONG SELL in Final Signal

  4. Check all filters are green (SAFE, HIGH volume, etc.)

  5. Execute trade with confidence

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Panel X/Y Initial position 100/100
Start Minimized Collapse on startup false
EMA Period Trend filter 50
RSI Period Overbought/Oversold filter 14
VWAP Filter Enable/Disable true
Volume Filter Enable/Disable true
News Filter Enable/Disable true
News Buffer Minutes around news 30
Sessions London/NY true/true
Colors Customizable Dark theme

📥 Installation

Place  .ex5  or  .mq5  in  MQL5/Indicators , compile, attach.

Trade with institutional precision – get G2 Strategy Signal Pro today!

© 2026 Trading Systems | v3.00


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Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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