G2 Strategy Signal Pro
- Indicators
-
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Version: 3.3
G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that combines H4/H1 trend analysis, M15 SMC structure, and multiple filters to deliver high-probability entry signals – all displayed in a fully draggable, section-collapsible dashboard.
🔬 Core Logic – 3-Layer Confirmation
|Layer
|Timeframe
|Function
|Layer 1
|H4/H1
|EMA trend filter – defines macro direction
|Layer 2
|M15
|SMC Structure (BOS/ChoCH), FVG, Liquidity Sweep detection
|Layer 3
|M1
|Micro-confirmation for precise entry timing
Signal fires only when all layers align – no repaint, no false signals.
📈 What You Get
|Component
|Details
|Final Signal
|STRONG BUY / STRONG SELL / WAITING
|H4 Trend
|Bullish / Bearish / Sideways (EMA 20 & 50)
|H1 Structure
|At Key S/R, Extended, Pullback
|SMC Structure
|Bullish/Bearish BOS or ChoCH
|FVG Status
|Bullish/Bearish FVG or Balanced
|Liquidity Sweep
|Bullish/Bearish Sweep or No Sweep
|Filters
|RSI, VWAP, Volume, News, M1 Confirmation
|Variables
|EMA50 H4/H1/M15, ATR M15, VWAP, Price
🎨 Visual Features
-
Draggable Panel – Move anywhere on your chart
-
Section Collapsible – Hide H4/H1, SMC, Filters, or Variables with one click
-
Minimize Button – Collapse panel to a small bar
-
Color-Coded Status – Green (Buy), Red (Sell), Orange (Warning), Gray (Wait)
-
Real-Time Updates – Signals update every tick
💡 Why It Stands Out
✅ Complete SMC Package – Structure + FVG + Sweep in one indicator
✅ Top-Down Validation – H4/H1 filters out false signals
✅ News Filter – Avoids high-impact news events
✅ VWAP Filter – Prevents entries too far from fair value
✅ Volume Filter – Ensures sufficient market participation
✅ M1 Micro-Confirmation – Pinpoint entry timing
✅ No Repaint – Signals fire only on closed, confirmed bars
✅ Fully Customizable – Colors, sessions, filters toggleable
🎯 Perfect For
|Scalpers
|Day Traders
|Swing Traders
|M1 micro-confirmation
|M15 SMC structure
|H4/H1 trend alignment
📖 Quick Start
-
Attach to any chart (M15 recommended)
-
Monitor dashboard for real-time status
-
Look for STRONG BUY or STRONG SELL in Final Signal
-
Check all filters are green (SAFE, HIGH volume, etc.)
-
Execute trade with confidence
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Panel X/Y
|Initial position
|100/100
|Start Minimized
|Collapse on startup
|false
|EMA Period
|Trend filter
|50
|RSI Period
|Overbought/Oversold filter
|14
|VWAP Filter
|Enable/Disable
|true
|Volume Filter
|Enable/Disable
|true
|News Filter
|Enable/Disable
|true
|News Buffer
|Minutes around news
|30
|Sessions
|London/NY
|true/true
|Colors
|Customizable
|Dark theme
📥 Installation
Place .ex5 or .mq5 in MQL5/Indicators , compile, attach.
Trade with institutional precision – get G2 Strategy Signal Pro today!
© 2026 Trading Systems | v3.00