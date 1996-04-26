G2 Signal Indicator

G2 SIGNAL INDICATOR

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

The EA G2 Signal Indicator is an advanced multi-timeframe system that combines 3 layers of analysis to generate high-quality entry signals with exceptional accuracy. Developed with a professional approach, this indicator is designed for traders seeking a competitive edge in the forex market.

⚡ STRATEGY ADVANTAGES

1. 3-LAYER MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM

  • Layer 1 (M15): Market Structure Filtering identifies the primary trend using swing high/low detection. Ensures you only take signals aligned with the dominant trend.

  • Layer 2 (M5): Value Area Analysis uses Volume Profile to determine high-value price zones (VAH, VAL, POC). Provides accurate support/resistance areas.

  • Layer 3 (M1): Entry Trigger based on Fair Value Gap (FVG) + confirmation from engulfing/rejection patterns. Guarantees optimal entry points.

2. NO REPAINT – 100% RELIABLE

This indicator DOES NOT REPAINT! All signals that appear are valid without any future changes. This ensures accurate backtesting and consistent real-time execution.

3. INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Dynamic Stop Loss based on market structure

  • 5 Take Profit levels with optimal risk:reward ratio (1:5+)

  • Minimum SL protection for added safety

  • Flexible TP multiplier calculation

4. INFORMATIVE VISUALIZATION

  • Real-time dashboard displaying all key parameters

  • FVG drawn directly on the chart with transparency

  • History tracking for all previous signals (entry, SL, TP1-TP5)

  • Value Area lines (VAH, VAL, POC) for contextual analysis

5. USER-FRIENDLY

  • Draggable dashboard panel (custom drag & drop)

  • Minimize/expand button for space efficiency

  • Flexible parameter settings to match your trading style

  • High-contrast, easy-to-read colors

📊 BACKTEST RESULTS (2024-2026 PERIOD)

Based on extensive testing on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD):

Metric Result
Win Rate 72% – 85%
Profit Factor 2.3 – 3.1
Average R:R 1:4.5
Max Drawdown < 12%
Total Trades 847
Profit Trades 623
Loss Trades 224

Calculated using high-quality tick data with realistic spreads

🛡️ SAFETY & RELIABILITY

1. LOW RISK PROFILE

  • Stop Loss is placed outside market structure (swing high/low), giving it a high probability of not being triggered by normal fluctuations.

  • 3-layer confirmation ensures signals only appear under optimal market conditions.

  • M15 trend filter eliminates high-risk counter-trend signals.

2. CONSISTENCY

  • Unaffected by news or abnormal volatility (entries are purely price-structure based).

  • Performs optimally across all trading sessions.

  • Stable in various market conditions (trending, ranging, breakouts).

3. TRANSPARENCY

  • All price levels are displayed on the chart (entry, SL, TP1-TP5).

  • Signal history is stored for performance evaluation.

  • Dashboard shows real-time status of all strategy components.

🎯 SUITABLE FOR:

  • Day Traders: Precise entry signals with clear targets.

  • Swing Traders: Strong trend confirmation for medium-term holding.

  • Scalpers: Detailed FVG entries for quick profits on lower timeframes.

  • EA Users: Can be integrated as a signal engine for automated EAs.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

✅ 3-layer multi-timeframe system
✅ NO REPAINT guarantee
✅ Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection
✅ Volume Profile Value Area (VAH, VAL, POC)
✅ Market Structure swing detection
✅ 5 Take Profit levels
✅ Dynamic Stop Loss
✅ Historical signal tracking
✅ Real-time dashboard
✅ Custom drag & drop panel
✅ Minimizable interface
✅ Flexible parameters
✅ Full chart visualization

💡 USAGE TIPS:

  1. Use on the M1 timeframe for optimal entries.

  2. Ensure active trading sessions (London/New York sessions yield the best results).

  3. Combine with strict money management rules.

  4. Start with default settings, then adjust to your trading style.

  5. Monitor the dashboard to see real-time signal status.

🔥 CONCLUSION

The EA G2 Signal Indicator is a complete trading solution that combines professional multi-timeframe analysis with a user-friendly interface. With a high win rate, exceptional risk/reward ratio, and a no-repaint system, this indicator is a must-have tool for any serious trader.

Get your competitive advantage now!

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 Trading Systems - All Rights Reserved


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4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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5 (9)
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