G2 Strategy Signal Pro MT4

G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL SMC TRADING INDICATOR

G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and actionable signals. Built with a draggable, interactive dashboard, this tool provides real-time analysis across multiple timeframes, helping you identify high-probability setups with confidence.

💎 WHY YOU NEED THIS INDICATOR

1. TIRED OF GUESSING?

Stop second-guessing your entries. G2 Strategy Signal Pro combines SMC principles with volume analysis, VWAP, and multi-timeframe confirmation to deliver clear BUY/SELL signals directly on your chart. No more confusion – just actionable insights.

2. SAVE HOURS OF ANALYSIS

Instead of manually scanning multiple timeframes and drawing support/resistance, let the indicator do the heavy lifting. All critical data is displayed in one professional dashboard, updated in real-time.

3. TRADE WITH INSTITUTIONAL MINDSET

Smart Money Concepts reveal how banks and institutions trade. This indicator identifies:

Market structure shifts (BOS/CHoCH)

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Liquidity sweeps

Break of structure

Key support/resistance zones

🔥 KEY ADVANTAGES

1. SMC STRUCTURE ANALYSIS (M15)

Detects institutional footprints in real-time:

BULLISH BOS – Break of structure to the upside

BEARISH BOS – Break of structure to the downside

BULLISH CHoCH – Change of character indicating trend reversal

BEARISH CHoCH – Change of character to the downside

CONSOLIDATION – Accumulation/distribution zone

2. FVG DETECTION

Identifies Fair Value Gaps (imbalances) where price is likely to return:

BULLISH FVG – Gap to the upside, potential buy zone

BEARISH FVG – Gap to the downside, potential sell zone

BALANCED – No significant gap detected

3. LIQUIDITY SWEEP DETECTION

Professional stop-hunt detection on M15:

Bullish Sweep – Price sweeps previous lows then reverses up

Bearish Sweep – Price sweeps previous highs then reverses down

No Sweep – No liquidity grab detected

4. MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION

H4 Trend – Overall market direction (BULLISH/BEARISH/SIDEWAYS)

H1 Structure – Key levels and zone identification

M15 SMC – Institutional activity detection

M1 Entry Confirmation – Micro-level validation before entry

5. REAL-TIME FILTERS

VWAP Filter – Identifies if price is near fair value

Volume Filter – Confirms high activity participation

RSI Filter – Prevents entries during overbought/oversold extremes

News Filter – Alerts you to stay away from high-impact events

Session Management – Trade only during London/NY sessions

6. INTERACTIVE DRAGGABLE DASHBOARD

Drag & Drop – Move the panel anywhere on your chart

Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space when needed

Expand/Collapse Sections – Show only what you need

Color-Coded Signals – Intuitive visual feedback

7. CLEAR FINAL SIGNAL

The dashboard provides one final recommendation:

✅ STRONG BUY (SMC + FVG/Sweep) – High conviction long entry

❌ STRONG SELL (SMC + FVG/Sweep) – High conviction short entry

⚠️ Bullish Shift / Bearish Shift – Trend changing, wait for confirmation

⏳ WAIT FOR SMC CONFIRMATION – No valid setup

📊 WHAT'S INSIDE THE DASHBOARD

Section Information Displayed Final Signal Clear actionable BUY/SELL recommendation H4/H1 Analysis H4 Trend + H1 Structure with EMA50 context SMC Structure BOS/CHoCH status, FVG detection, Liquidity Sweep Filters VWAP, Volume, RSI, News, M1 Confirmation Variables EMA50 H4, EMA20 H4, EMA50 H1, EMA50 M15, ATR, VWAP, Price

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Day Traders – Get clear signals during active sessions

Swing Traders – Use H4 context for medium-term positions

Scalpers – M1 confirmation provides micro-entry precision

Smart Money Traders – SMC principles built right in

Beginners – Simplified dashboard removes complexity

Professionals – Advanced features and customization

⚙️ KEY FEATURES

✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis

✅ Break of Structure (BOS) detection

✅ Change of Character (CHoCH) detection

✅ Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification

✅ Liquidity sweep detection

✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M1)

✅ Interactive draggable dashboard

✅ Minimize/Maximize panel

✅ Expandable sections (H4/H1, SMC, Filters, Variables)

✅ Real-time color-coded signals

✅ VWAP filter

✅ Volume filter

✅ RSI filter

✅ Session management (London/NY)

✅ News filter (MT4 compatible)

✅ No repaint – reliable signals

✅ Professional dark theme

✅ Customizable colors

✅ Adjustable parameters

📈 PERFORMANCE

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, G2 Strategy Signal Pro has been developed using proven SMC principles tested across multiple market conditions:

Trending Markets – Excellent performance with BOS signals

Ranging Markets – FVG and sweep signals provide mean-reversion opportunities

High Volatility – Volume and VWAP filters protect from extreme moves

Low Volatility – Structure analysis identifies breakouts early

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

RSI filter prevents entries at extremes (overbought >70, oversold <30)

VWAP filter ensures entries near fair value

Volume filter confirms institutional participation

News filter helps avoid high-impact volatility

Session management focuses on most liquid trading hours

M1 confirmation reduces false entries

💡 WHY BUY G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO?

Save Time – No need to manually analyze multiple timeframes

Trade Confidently – Clear signals with multiple confirmations

Learn SMC – Understand how institutions move the market

Stay Disciplined – Filters prevent emotional trading

Increase Accuracy – Multi-layered confirmation system

Professional Interface – Clean, modern, and easy to use

🔧 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Panel X/Y position

Start minimized option

EMA period (default 50)

RSI period (default 14)

VWAP filter toggle

Volume filter toggle

Session activation (London/NY)

Custom session hours

Full color customization

Section collapse/expand

📦 WHAT YOU GET

G2 Strategy Signal Pro – Full indicator with all features User Guide – Complete documentation Professional Support – Dedicated assistance Free Updates – Continuous improvements

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Join hundreds of traders who have upgraded to a more professional trading approach. G2 Strategy Signal Pro provides the clarity and confidence you need to trade with institutional-grade analysis.

Stop trading blind. Start trading with G2 Strategy Signal Pro.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

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