G2 Strategy Signal Pro MT4

G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL SMC TRADING INDICATOR

G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and actionable signals. Built with a draggable, interactive dashboard, this tool provides real-time analysis across multiple timeframes, helping you identify high-probability setups with confidence.

💎 WHY YOU NEED THIS INDICATOR

1. TIRED OF GUESSING?

Stop second-guessing your entries. G2 Strategy Signal Pro combines SMC principles with volume analysis, VWAP, and multi-timeframe confirmation to deliver clear BUY/SELL signals directly on your chart. No more confusion – just actionable insights.

2. SAVE HOURS OF ANALYSIS

Instead of manually scanning multiple timeframes and drawing support/resistance, let the indicator do the heavy lifting. All critical data is displayed in one professional dashboard, updated in real-time.

3. TRADE WITH INSTITUTIONAL MINDSET

Smart Money Concepts reveal how banks and institutions trade. This indicator identifies:

  • Market structure shifts (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Liquidity sweeps

  • Break of structure

  • Key support/resistance zones

🔥 KEY ADVANTAGES

1. SMC STRUCTURE ANALYSIS (M15)

Detects institutional footprints in real-time:

  • BULLISH BOS – Break of structure to the upside

  • BEARISH BOS – Break of structure to the downside

  • BULLISH CHoCH – Change of character indicating trend reversal

  • BEARISH CHoCH – Change of character to the downside

  • CONSOLIDATION – Accumulation/distribution zone

2. FVG DETECTION

Identifies Fair Value Gaps (imbalances) where price is likely to return:

  • BULLISH FVG – Gap to the upside, potential buy zone

  • BEARISH FVG – Gap to the downside, potential sell zone

  • BALANCED – No significant gap detected

3. LIQUIDITY SWEEP DETECTION

Professional stop-hunt detection on M15:

  • Bullish Sweep – Price sweeps previous lows then reverses up

  • Bearish Sweep – Price sweeps previous highs then reverses down

  • No Sweep – No liquidity grab detected

4. MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION

  • H4 Trend – Overall market direction (BULLISH/BEARISH/SIDEWAYS)

  • H1 Structure – Key levels and zone identification

  • M15 SMC – Institutional activity detection

  • M1 Entry Confirmation – Micro-level validation before entry

5. REAL-TIME FILTERS

  • VWAP Filter – Identifies if price is near fair value

  • Volume Filter – Confirms high activity participation

  • RSI Filter – Prevents entries during overbought/oversold extremes

  • News Filter – Alerts you to stay away from high-impact events

  • Session Management – Trade only during London/NY sessions

6. INTERACTIVE DRAGGABLE DASHBOARD

  • Drag & Drop – Move the panel anywhere on your chart

  • Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space when needed

  • Expand/Collapse Sections – Show only what you need

  • Color-Coded Signals – Intuitive visual feedback

7. CLEAR FINAL SIGNAL

The dashboard provides one final recommendation:

  •  STRONG BUY (SMC + FVG/Sweep) – High conviction long entry

  •  STRONG SELL (SMC + FVG/Sweep) – High conviction short entry

  • ⚠️ Bullish Shift / Bearish Shift – Trend changing, wait for confirmation

  •  WAIT FOR SMC CONFIRMATION – No valid setup

📊 WHAT'S INSIDE THE DASHBOARD

Section Information Displayed
Final Signal Clear actionable BUY/SELL recommendation
H4/H1 Analysis H4 Trend + H1 Structure with EMA50 context
SMC Structure BOS/CHoCH status, FVG detection, Liquidity Sweep
Filters VWAP, Volume, RSI, News, M1 Confirmation
Variables EMA50 H4, EMA20 H4, EMA50 H1, EMA50 M15, ATR, VWAP, Price

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Day Traders – Get clear signals during active sessions

  • Swing Traders – Use H4 context for medium-term positions

  • Scalpers – M1 confirmation provides micro-entry precision

  • Smart Money Traders – SMC principles built right in

  • Beginners – Simplified dashboard removes complexity

  • Professionals – Advanced features and customization

⚙️ KEY FEATURES

✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis
✅ Break of Structure (BOS) detection
✅ Change of Character (CHoCH) detection
✅ Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification
✅ Liquidity sweep detection
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M1)
✅ Interactive draggable dashboard
✅ Minimize/Maximize panel
✅ Expandable sections (H4/H1, SMC, Filters, Variables)
✅ Real-time color-coded signals
✅ VWAP filter
✅ Volume filter
✅ RSI filter
✅ Session management (London/NY)
✅ News filter (MT4 compatible)
✅ No repaint – reliable signals
✅ Professional dark theme
✅ Customizable colors
✅ Adjustable parameters

📈 PERFORMANCE

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, G2 Strategy Signal Pro has been developed using proven SMC principles tested across multiple market conditions:

  • Trending Markets – Excellent performance with BOS signals

  • Ranging Markets – FVG and sweep signals provide mean-reversion opportunities

  • High Volatility – Volume and VWAP filters protect from extreme moves

  • Low Volatility – Structure analysis identifies breakouts early

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

  • RSI filter prevents entries at extremes (overbought >70, oversold <30)

  • VWAP filter ensures entries near fair value

  • Volume filter confirms institutional participation

  • News filter helps avoid high-impact volatility

  • Session management focuses on most liquid trading hours

  • M1 confirmation reduces false entries

💡 WHY BUY G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO?

Save Time – No need to manually analyze multiple timeframes
Trade Confidently – Clear signals with multiple confirmations
Learn SMC – Understand how institutions move the market
Stay Disciplined – Filters prevent emotional trading
Increase Accuracy – Multi-layered confirmation system
Professional Interface – Clean, modern, and easy to use

🔧 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

  • Panel X/Y position

  • Start minimized option

  • EMA period (default 50)

  • RSI period (default 14)

  • VWAP filter toggle

  • Volume filter toggle

  • Session activation (London/NY)

  • Custom session hours

  • Full color customization

  • Section collapse/expand

📦 WHAT YOU GET

  1. G2 Strategy Signal Pro – Full indicator with all features

  2. User Guide – Complete documentation

  3. Professional Support – Dedicated assistance

  4. Free Updates – Continuous improvements

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Join hundreds of traders who have upgraded to a more professional trading approach. G2 Strategy Signal Pro provides the clarity and confidence you need to trade with institutional-grade analysis.

Stop trading blind. Start trading with G2 Strategy Signal Pro.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 G2 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved


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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
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Indicators
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Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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5 (37)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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