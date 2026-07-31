G2 Trading Assistant MT5

G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers

G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY

1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually)

  • Drag & Drop Entry Line: Yellow line you can drag directly on the chart to set your entry level.

  • Dynamic Ceiling & Floor: Green (ceiling) and red (floor) lines automatically follow the entry line, serving as TP1 and SL targets.

  • Intuitive Visual Mapping: Plan your scalping setup with high precision without manual calculations.

2. COMPLETE ORDER EXECUTION (6 Order Types)

Order Function
BUY/SELL Instant market orders
BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT Pending orders below/above price
BUY STOP/SELL STOP Breakout pending orders

Each order automatically adjusts SL and TP based on your visual guide lines.

3. ADVANCED TAKE PROFIT MANAGEMENT (Key Feature!)

Multi‑level TP System with 4 Lot Actions:

  • CONTINUE : Keep full lot moving to next target

  • CLOSE HALF : Close 50% of position at each TP (lock profit while letting remainder run)

  • TRAIL ON : Activate trailing stop automatically when TP is hit

  • FULL CLOSE : Close entire position at each target

Dynamic SL based on TP levels:

  • TP1 hit → SL moves to Break Even (risk‑free)

  • TP2 hit → SL moves to TP1 level (profit secured)

  • TP3 hit → SL moves to TP2 level (maximise profit)

4. AUTOMATIC BREAK EVEN (BE)

Activate the BE button to move Stop Loss to breakeven + spread + extra points. Protect your capital as soon as the position moves positive.

5. PRECISION TRAILING STOP

  • Fully adjustable step via the edit box on the panel

  • Moves only when price exceeds the set step → avoids overly aggressive trailing

  • Toggle ON/OFF manually with the TRAIL button

6. FAST POSITION MANAGEMENT

Button Function
CLOSE ALL Close all open positions at once
CLOSE BUY Close all BUY positions only
CLOSE SELL Close all SELL positions only
CLOSE PND Delete all pending orders

7. FLEXIBILITY & CONTROL

  • Toggle SL/TP: Enable/disable Stop Loss and Take Profit usage

  • Interactive Edit Boxes: Change Lot, Step, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL values in real time

  • Minimize Panel: Hide the panel to declutter your chart view

8. MODERN & USER‑FRIENDLY INTERFACE

  • Draggable Panel: Move the panel to any comfortable position

  • Real‑Time Indicators: Balance, Equity, and Open P/L always updated

  • Color Coding: Green (Buy), Red (Sell) – intuitive and easy to recognise

  • Professional Look: Dark theme with bright accent colours

💎 WHY G2 IS EXTREMELY USEFUL FOR TRADERS

🔥 FOR SCALPERS

  • Super‑fast order execution with 6 order types in one panel

  • Visual setup allows entry at precise levels

  • SL & TP automatically attached without manual configuration

🔥 FOR RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Automatic BE protects capital once profit starts

  • Dynamic trailing stop locks in profit without disturbing upside potential

  • Partial closing at each TP ensures realised profits

🔥 FOR MULTI‑TARGET TRADING

  • No need to set TP with the broker (EA handles it)

  • Ability to implement a 3‑target strategy

  • Diverse lot actions provide adaptability to changing market conditions

🔥 FOR TIME EFFICIENCY

  • All controls in one panel – no more switching between trading menus

  • Just drag the setup line – all levels are automatically calculated

  • Minimise panel to focus on chart analysis

🔥 FOR ALL TRADER LEVELS

  • Beginners : Learn risk management through clear visual guidance

  • Intermediate : Optimise strategies with multi‑level TP features

  • Advanced : Quick execution and full control over every position

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Details
Platform MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Version 1.210
Default Lot 0.10 (adjustable)
TP Levels 3 levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)
Order Support Market, Limit, Stop
Magic Number 987654 (unique)

🚀 CONCLUSION

G2 Trading Assistant is a revolutionary tool that combines visual planning, fast execution, and smart risk management into one panel. With its multi‑level TP system and dynamic SL, this panel transforms scalping trading into a more systematic, disciplined, and profitable process.

Trading is no longer about guessing – it's about planning, executing, and managing with precision. G2 makes it all possible.

Created by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika to help traders achieve consistent profitability in the forex market.

G2 Trading Assistant – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.


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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop) Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point. Visual Risk/Reward Zones:   Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry. Real-Time Adjustments:   Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly. 2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator Know your exact   projected loss in USD   and   expected profit in USD   befo
G2 Scalping Detector
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
G2 SMC PRo
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
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