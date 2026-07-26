Trade Dashboard G2 MT4

  • Utilities
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 4.12
  • Updated: 26 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
TRADE DASHBOARD G2

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER

Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface.

💎 KEY ADVANTAGES

1. INTELLIGENT 5-LEVEL TP SYSTEM

The heart of Trade Dashboard G2 is its sophisticated position management engine:

  • Level 1 (TP1) – First profit target

  • Level 2 (TP2) – Second profit target

  • Level 3 (TP3) – Third profit target

  • Level 4 (TP4) – Fourth profit target

  • Level 5 (TP5) – Final target (full position close)

Automatic Trailing Logic:

  • Reached TP1 → SL moves to Break Even

  • Reached TP2 → SL moves to TP1

  • Reached TP3 → SL moves to TP2

  • Reached TP4 → SL moves to TP3

  • Reached TP5 → Position fully closed

2. DUAL TARGET MODES

  • Fixed Points Mode – Set your own SL and TP levels manually

  • ATR Mode (R:R) – Automatically calculates SL using ATR with 1:2, 1:4, 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 risk/reward ratios

  • Instant switching between modes with one click

3. COMPLETE ACCOUNT DASHBOARD

Real-time monitoring of all critical metrics:

Display Information
Balance Current account balance
Equity Current account equity
Floating P&L Open position profit/loss
Win/Loss Trade statistics
Closed P&L Total closed trade profit
Chart Levels Trade level visibility toggle

4. ONE-CLICK TRADING

  • BUY – Instant market buy order

  • SELL – Instant market sell order

  • LIQUIDATE POSITIONS – Close all open positions with one click

  • Customizable lot size input

5. PROFESSIONAL SLATE & PLATINUM UI

  • Deep Slate Gray background for reduced eye strain

  • Platinum and Ice Blue accents for active elements

  • Muted Emerald Green (Buy/Profit) and Crimson Red (Sell/Loss)

  • Clean, modern, professional aesthetic

  • Optimized for extended trading sessions

6. FULLY INTERACTIVE INTERFACE

  • Drag & Drop – Move the panel anywhere on your chart

  • Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space with one click

  • Trade Levels Toggle – Show/hide broker trade levels

  • Real-Time Updates – Every tick updates your dashboard

  • Professional Fonts – Segoe UI for clean readability

🎯 HOW IT WORKS

  1. Set Your Parameters

    • Enter lot size

    • Choose Fixed or ATR mode

    • Define SL and TP levels (or let ATR calculate)

  2. Execute Trades

    • Click BUY or SELL for instant market orders

    • The dashboard automatically manages your position

  3. Watch It Manage

    • As price moves, the system automatically trails your stop-loss

    • Profits are locked in at each TP level

    • No manual intervention required

  4. Monitor Performance

    • All metrics updated in real-time

    • Track wins, losses, and total P&L

📊 KEY FEATURES

✅ 5-level take-profit system
✅ Automatic trailing stop-loss
✅ Break Even protection
✅ Fixed Points mode
✅ ATR mode (1:2, 1:4, 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 RR)
✅ One-click BUY/SELL
✅ One-click LIQUIDATE ALL
✅ Real-time account monitoring
✅ Balance, Equity, Floating P&L
✅ Win/Loss statistics
✅ Closed P&L tracking
✅ Draggable panel
✅ Minimize/Maximize
✅ Trade levels toggle
✅ Professional Slate & Platinum UI
✅ MT4 optimized

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Day Traders – Quick execution with automated management

  • Swing Traders – Let the system manage your positions while you focus on analysis

  • Part-Time Traders – Set it and forget it – the dashboard manages your trades

  • Risk-Aware Traders – Automatic trailing locks in profits

  • Beginners – Simple interface, powerful automation

  • Professionals – Advanced features and professional aesthetics

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

  • Break-even protection after TP1

  • Progressive trailing stop-loss

  • ATR-based volatility-adjusted risk

  • Visual confirmation of all levels

  • Trade levels toggle for clarity

🔥 WHY BUY TRADE DASHBOARD G2?

Save Time – No more manual SL/TP adjustments
Lock Profits – Automatic trailing secures your gains
Reduce Stress – Let the system manage your positions
Stay Informed – All metrics in one place
Trade Confidently – Clear visual interface
Professional Quality – Premium Slate & Platinum design
One-Click Trading – Instant execution

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Stop managing trades manually. Start using Trade Dashboard G2 to automatically lock in profits and protect your capital.

Trade smarter, manage better – with Trade Dashboard G2.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 G2 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved


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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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5 (15)
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Amir Atif
5 (5)
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4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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