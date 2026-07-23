G2 Entry Signal

G2 ENTRY SIGNAL

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

📊 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart.

⚡ KEY ADVANTAGES

1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD

  • Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout: Captures the powerful London open momentum with M5 breakdown/breakout confirmation, aligned with H4 & H1 trend filters.

  • Strategy 2 – Liquidity Sweep: Identifies stop-hunt patterns on M15 where price sweeps previous highs/lows and reverses, offering premium entries.

  • Strategy 3 – Pullback + Confluence: Scores entries based on 5 gates (trend, candle pattern, RSI, VWAP proximity, and break of structure) for high-conviction setups.

2. TOP-DOWN MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

  • H4 EMA filter establishes the dominant trend

  • H1 structure analysis identifies key zones and extensions

  • M15 RSI filter prevents entries during extreme conditions

  • M5/M15 execution timing for precise entries

3. SMART CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

Each signal is rated with a gate score (1-5) so you know exactly how strong the setup is. The higher the score, the higher the probability.

Score Confidence
5/5 Ultra-High Conviction
4/5 High Conviction
3/5 Moderate – Enter with Caution
<3 No Entry

4. REAL-TIME ACTIONABLE SIGNALS

The dashboard displays clear, color-coded action signals:

  •  BUY TRIGGERED / SELL TRIGGERED – Ready to execute

  • 🔄 BUY - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI / SELL - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI – Awaiting final confirmation

  •  MENUNGGU SIGNALS DI M5/M15... – No active setup

5. FULLY INTERACTIVE DASHBOARD

  • Drag-and-drop panel for flexible placement

  • Clean, modern dark theme designed for extended screen time

  • Real-time updates on every tick

  • All key data visible at a glance

🎯 WHAT MAKES G2 ENTRY SIGNAL SUPERIOR?

1. NO REPAINT – RELIABLE SIGNALS

All signals are calculated on closed candles. What you see is what you get – no repainting, no false hopes.

2. RISK-AWARE DESIGN

  • RSI filter prevents entries during overbought/oversold extremes

  • VWAP proximity ensures entries align with fair value

  • Trend alignment with H4 and H1 prevents counter-trend traps

3. OPTIMIZED FOR LONDON SESSION

The London session (08:00-10:00 UTC) is known for high volatility and strong directional moves. G2 Entry Signal is specifically tuned to capture these optimal trading windows.

4. CLEAR VISUAL HIERARCHY

  • Context Analysis (H4 Trend, H1 Structure, RSI Filter) – Shows the big picture

  • Strategy Status (S1, S2, S3) – Shows individual strategy readiness

  • Action Signal – The final verdict on what to do

5. FLEXIBLE PARAMETERS

  • Adjustable GMT offset for any broker

  • Customizable EMA period for trend detection

  • Configurable RSI period

  • London session start/end times

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Day Traders: Get clear entry signals during the London session

  • Swing Traders: Use the H4/H1 context to filter high-quality setups

  • Intraday Scalpers: M5/M15 signals provide precise timing

  • Beginner Traders: The dashboard format makes analysis simple and intuitive

  • Experienced Traders: The confluence scoring system adds an extra layer of confidence

🔧 INDICATOR FEATURES

✅ 3 integrated trading strategies
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M5)
✅ London session optimization
✅ Confluence scoring system (1-5 gates)
✅ Real-time signal updates
✅ No repaint guarantee
✅ Drag-and-drop dashboard
✅ Color-coded actionable signals
✅ RSI filter for risk management
✅ VWAP proximity detection
✅ Liquidity sweep detection
✅ Break of structure detection
✅ Pinbar & engulfing pattern recognition
✅ Customizable parameters
✅ Professional dark theme UI

💡 QUICK START GUIDE

  1. Drag the dashboard to your preferred position on the chart

  2. Check the Context Analysis – Are conditions favorable?

  3. Monitor Strategy Status – Which strategy is triggering?

  4. Look at the Action Signal – The final recommendation is displayed in bold

  5. Execute when the signal is clear – "BUY TRIGGERED" or "SELL TRIGGERED"

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS

  • Always use proper stop-loss orders – this indicator provides direction, not risk management

  • Consider using the gate score: 4-5 gates = full position, 3 gates = reduced position

  • Avoid entering when RSI is above 70 (for buys) or below 30 (for sells)

  • London session signals tend to be the strongest – focus trading during 08:00-10:00 UTC

🔥 CONCLUSION

G2 Entry Signal is more than just an indicator – it's a complete trading decision support system. By combining multiple proven strategies with top-down analysis and a smart scoring system, it empowers you to trade with confidence and clarity.

Stop guessing – start trading with G2 Entry Signal.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved


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1 (1)
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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5 (5)
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5 (1)
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