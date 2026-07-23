G2 ENTRY SIGNAL

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

📊 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart.

⚡ KEY ADVANTAGES

1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD

Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout: Captures the powerful London open momentum with M5 breakdown/breakout confirmation, aligned with H4 & H1 trend filters.

Strategy 2 – Liquidity Sweep: Identifies stop-hunt patterns on M15 where price sweeps previous highs/lows and reverses, offering premium entries.

Strategy 3 – Pullback + Confluence: Scores entries based on 5 gates (trend, candle pattern, RSI, VWAP proximity, and break of structure) for high-conviction setups.

2. TOP-DOWN MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

H4 EMA filter establishes the dominant trend

H1 structure analysis identifies key zones and extensions

M15 RSI filter prevents entries during extreme conditions

M5/M15 execution timing for precise entries

3. SMART CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

Each signal is rated with a gate score (1-5) so you know exactly how strong the setup is. The higher the score, the higher the probability.

Score Confidence 5/5 Ultra-High Conviction 4/5 High Conviction 3/5 Moderate – Enter with Caution <3 No Entry

4. REAL-TIME ACTIONABLE SIGNALS

The dashboard displays clear, color-coded action signals:

✅ BUY TRIGGERED / SELL TRIGGERED – Ready to execute

🔄 BUY - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI / SELL - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI – Awaiting final confirmation

⏳ MENUNGGU SIGNALS DI M5/M15... – No active setup

5. FULLY INTERACTIVE DASHBOARD

Drag-and-drop panel for flexible placement

Clean, modern dark theme designed for extended screen time

Real-time updates on every tick

All key data visible at a glance

🎯 WHAT MAKES G2 ENTRY SIGNAL SUPERIOR?

1. NO REPAINT – RELIABLE SIGNALS

All signals are calculated on closed candles. What you see is what you get – no repainting, no false hopes.

2. RISK-AWARE DESIGN

RSI filter prevents entries during overbought/oversold extremes

VWAP proximity ensures entries align with fair value

Trend alignment with H4 and H1 prevents counter-trend traps

3. OPTIMIZED FOR LONDON SESSION

The London session (08:00-10:00 UTC) is known for high volatility and strong directional moves. G2 Entry Signal is specifically tuned to capture these optimal trading windows.

4. CLEAR VISUAL HIERARCHY

Context Analysis (H4 Trend, H1 Structure, RSI Filter) – Shows the big picture

Strategy Status (S1, S2, S3) – Shows individual strategy readiness

Action Signal – The final verdict on what to do

5. FLEXIBLE PARAMETERS

Adjustable GMT offset for any broker

Customizable EMA period for trend detection

Configurable RSI period

London session start/end times

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Day Traders: Get clear entry signals during the London session

Swing Traders: Use the H4/H1 context to filter high-quality setups

Intraday Scalpers: M5/M15 signals provide precise timing

Beginner Traders: The dashboard format makes analysis simple and intuitive

Experienced Traders: The confluence scoring system adds an extra layer of confidence

🔧 INDICATOR FEATURES

✅ 3 integrated trading strategies

✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M5)

✅ London session optimization

✅ Confluence scoring system (1-5 gates)

✅ Real-time signal updates

✅ No repaint guarantee

✅ Drag-and-drop dashboard

✅ Color-coded actionable signals

✅ RSI filter for risk management

✅ VWAP proximity detection

✅ Liquidity sweep detection

✅ Break of structure detection

✅ Pinbar & engulfing pattern recognition

✅ Customizable parameters

✅ Professional dark theme UI

💡 QUICK START GUIDE

Drag the dashboard to your preferred position on the chart Check the Context Analysis – Are conditions favorable? Monitor Strategy Status – Which strategy is triggering? Look at the Action Signal – The final recommendation is displayed in bold Execute when the signal is clear – "BUY TRIGGERED" or "SELL TRIGGERED"

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS

Always use proper stop-loss orders – this indicator provides direction, not risk management

Consider using the gate score: 4-5 gates = full position, 3 gates = reduced position

Avoid entering when RSI is above 70 (for buys) or below 30 (for sells)

London session signals tend to be the strongest – focus trading during 08:00-10:00 UTC

🔥 CONCLUSION

G2 Entry Signal is more than just an indicator – it's a complete trading decision support system. By combining multiple proven strategies with top-down analysis and a smart scoring system, it empowers you to trade with confidence and clarity.

Stop guessing – start trading with G2 Entry Signal.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

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