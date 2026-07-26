Trade Dashboard G2

  • Utilities
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 4.12
  • Updated: 26 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

KEY FEATURES

1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop)

  • Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point.

  • Visual Risk/Reward Zones: Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry.

  • Real-Time Adjustments: Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly.

2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator

  • Know your exact  projected loss in USD and  expected profit in USD before sending the order to the broker.

  • Displays the real-time  Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Ratio (e.g., 1 : 2.50).

  • Calculates exact contract specifications and point values based on your lot size.

3. Volatility-Adaptive Targets (ATR Mode)

  • Choose between  Fixed Points or  ATR-based (Average True Range) targets.

  • In ATR Mode, your SL and TP adapt automatically to current market volatility—widening when volatile and tightening during quiet sessions.

4. Automated Multi-Stage Trade Protection

Once your trade is active, the automation engine manages your risk on every tick:

  • Smart Break-Even (BE): Moves SL to protect the entry (open price + spread + minor buffer) when the price reaches 50% of the distance to TP1. Secures full BE when TP1 is hit.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Once past TP1, the EA trails the remaining position smoothly, maintaining a trailing stop buffer equal to  30% of the remaining distance to TP2.

5. On-Chart Statistics & Session Analytics

  • Track your live session performance directly on the panel.

  • Displays Win/Loss counters, session-closed profit/loss, and floating profit/loss for the current symbol.

🛠️ HOW TO USE

  1. Set your Lot Size and target mode (Fixed or ATR) on the dashboard.

  2. Click a Pending Order Button (e.g., Buy Limit).

  3. Click anywhere on the chart to set your entry level.

  4. Drag the visual lines to align with your setup.

  5. Review the calculated risk on the panel and click  CONFIRM to place the order.

📋 INPUT PARAMETERS

  • InpATRPeriod: Period for the ATR volatility calculation.

  • InpATR_Mult: Multiplier for ATR-based Stop Loss.

  • InpUseBE: Turn ON/OFF the multi-stage Break-Even logic.

  • InpUseTrailing1: Turn ON/OFF the advanced trailing stop logic.

💡 Why Choose G2 Trade Manager Pro?

  • Reduces Calculation Errors: Visual planning prevents lot sizing mistakes.

  • Disciplined Trade Preparation: Seeing your actual monetary risk beforehand helps curb emotional decisions.

  • Clutter-Free Chart: Easily minimize or hide the preview section when it is not needed.

Take control of your execution and manage your capital objectively. Download the demo to test the interactive features.

When marketing this tool on the MQL5 Market, focus on  discipline, psychology, and workflow efficiency rather than promising guaranteed returns:

  1. Objective Risk Management: It helps traders eliminate emotional calculations during fast-moving markets. Showing the exact USD risk before clicking "Confirm" encourages strict trading discipline.

  2. Clear Spatial Awareness: The transparent risk/reward zones on the chart provide instant visual feedback on whether a target is structurally realistic relative to the stop loss.

  3. Hands-Free Multi-Stage Protection: The transition from initial SL to partial break-even, and eventually to a dynamic 30% remaining-distance trailing stop, is a premium feature rarely found in basic trade managers.

  4. Volatility-Adaptive Targeting (ATR): Professionals prefer ATR-based targets because they automatically widen during high volatility and tighten during quiet market phases, helping to avoid premature stop-outs.

  5. Sleek, Collapsible UI: The preview section can be minimized or closed entirely, keeping the chart clean and free of visual clutter.


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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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