EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
- Experts
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
📊 Strategy Overview
The EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on Pure Price Action and a proprietary "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves.
Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trades at the earliest confirmation of a breakout, ensuring it captures the bulk of the movement while maintaining exceptionally low risk exposure.
🔥 Key Advantages & Core Logic
✅ Explosive Win Rate (88.89%)
Backtested over 27 trades with an outstanding 88.89% win rate. Long trades achieved a perfect 100% win rate (13/13), while short trades maintained a solid 78.57% (11/14).
✅ Ultra-Safe Risk Management (Max DD 10.62%)
Despite a 24.62% net profit over 2 months, the maximal equity drawdown remained extremely low at just 10.62%. The EA employs a 5-Tier Take Profit system (TP1–TP5) with dynamic Trailing Stop Loss and an intelligent Break Even (BE) mechanism that locks in profits immediately after TP1 is hit.
✅ Outstanding Risk-to-Reward Ratio
With a Profit Factor of 2.65 and an average holding time of just 5 minutes and 21 seconds, this scalper achieves a massive reward relative to its risk, making it highly resilient to market noise and unexpected reversals.
✅ Smart Multi-Filter Confirmation
To ensure only high-probability setups are taken, the EA integrates:
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ATR Filter – Eliminates low-volatility choppy markets.
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RSI Filter – Avoids entries during extreme overbought/oversold conditions.
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Volume Breakout Filter – Confirms genuine interest behind the breakout.
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EMA Trend Filter – Aligns trades with the overall directional bias.
✅ No Overfitting – Statistically Verified
A Z-Score of -0.88 (62.11%) confirms that the trading sequence is random and not curve-fitted. Combined with a high Sharpe Ratio of 81.39, this demonstrates exceptional consistency and reliability.
📈 Backtest Performance Summary
Tested on XAUUSD, M5 | Period: June 1 – July 23, 2026 | Initial Deposit: $100.00 | Data: 100% Real Ticks
|Metric
|Result
|Total Net Profit
|+$24.62 (+24.62% in 2 Months)
|Profit Factor
|2.65 (Extremely Healthy)
|Win Rate (Total)
|88.89% (24 Wins / 27 Trades)
|Long Trades Win %
|100% (13/13)
|Short Trades Win %
|78.57% (11/14)
|Max Equity Drawdown
|10.62% (Very Safe)
|Recovery Factor
|1.71 (Quick recovery from losses)
|Average Win / Loss
|+$1.65 / -$4.96
|Max Consecutive Wins
|16 (Accumulated $33.12)
|Average Hold Time
|0:05:21 (Pure Scalping)
|Correlation (MFE/MAE)
|Low (0.16) – Minimal noise influence
🖥️ Professional Dashboard & Usability
The EA features a real-time, interactive dashboard displaying:
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Active Signal Direction & Entry Levels.
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All TP1–TP5 and SL levels visually.
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Live Balance, Equity, Floating PnL, and Drawdown.
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Win/Loss counter.
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A built-in "CLOSE ALL TRANSACTIONS" button for instant manual intervention if needed.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Timeframe: M5
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Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended $200 for safety)
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Leverage: 1:200 or higher
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Account Type: ECN/Zero spread preferred, but works on Standard accounts.
💡 Why Choose EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout?
This is not just another martingale or grid scalper. It relies on a statistical edge rather than reckless risk. With a steady equity curve, microscopic drawdown, and a win rate that rivals the best manual traders, this EA offers a peace-of-mind trading experience perfect for traders who value capital preservation alongside consistent growth.
⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct thorough testing on a demo account before applying this EA to a live trading environment.