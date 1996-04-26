G2 Trend Following MT4

G2 Trend Following

By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

Welcome to G2 Trend Following — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with professional Market Structure analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.

🚀 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

G2 Trend Following is far more than a standard indicator. It functions as a complete trading cockpit, combining three core pillars: Trend Filtering (ALMA), Market Structure (Support/Resistance & BOS), and Integrated Risk Management (Dynamic SL/TP). Featuring a customizable Heads-Up Display (HUD) that is draggable and minimizable, you can monitor all critical metrics without cluttering your chart view.

The key advantage of G2 lies in its ability to filter out false signals during sideways markets. By utilizing ALMA as the primary filter, the indicator intelligently adapts to market volatility, delivering entry and exit signals with far greater precision than conventional moving averages.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES & BENEFITS

Here is why G2 Trend Following is an indispensable tool for both professional and retail traders:

1. Advanced ALMA Trend Filter

Advantage: Compared to standard ESMAs or SMAs, ALMA offers significantly lower lag and a smoother curve. This allows for early and accurate detection of trend reversals.

Trader Benefit: You receive earlier trend reversal signals, allowing you to enter positions sooner and maximize your profit potential.

2. Automated Market Structure Confirmation (BOS)

Advantage: The indicator automatically detects Swing Highs/Lows and identifies key Demand/Supply zones as well as Break of Structure (BOS) points.

Trader Benefit: Eliminates the need for manual trendline drawing. G2 provides objective liquidity zones that act as natural price targets, helping you build more valid and objective entry strategies.

3. Integrated Risk Management (Dynamic SL & TP)

Advantage: The indicator automatically calculates and draws Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on ATR (Average True Range) and your predefined Risk/Reward Ratio.

Trader Benefit: Removes emotional guesswork from trade management. You have clear, measurable targets before entering a position, ensuring strict trading discipline.

4. Clear & Actionable Entry Signals (Buy & Sell)

Advantage: Signals are generated only when there is a confluence between the trend (ALMA) and structure (touching Support/Resistance or BOS). It is backed by Momentum Delta (Volume) for added confirmation.

Trader Benefit: Significantly improves your win rate. "BUY" and "SELL" labels with positive/negative delta values reveal the true strength behind price movements.

5. Smart & Interactive HUD Dashboard

Advantage: A comprehensive information panel displaying Trend Slope, Current ALMA Value, Momentum Delta, and Market Structure status. The panel is fully draggable and minimizable.

Trader Benefit: All vital data is consolidated in one place. No more switching between windows or indicators. This saves time and minimizes misinterpretation.

6. Multi-Channel Alert System

Advantage: Supports audio alerts, push notifications to your mobile device, and email alerts.

Trader Benefit: You no longer need to stare at the screen constantly. When a potential signal arises, you are notified instantly, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

7. Elegant & Modern Visual Theme

Advantage: Utilizes a high-contrast Neon Cyan and Neon Magenta color scheme, fully customizable to your preference.

Trader Benefit: Makes chart reading comfortable even during extended trading sessions. Clearly marked BOS lines and Supply/Demand areas with transparency settings help you focus on key information.

8. Performance Optimized

Advantage: The indicator is optimized for low computational load by limiting historical calculations to the last 400 bars.

Trader Benefit: Prevents CPU overload, making it suitable for mid-spec PCs or for running multiple indicators simultaneously in your MT5 terminal.

9. Fully Customizable Parameters

Advantage: Offers complete user control over ALMA Period, Support/Resistance Strength, SL Multiplier, and Risk/Reward Ratio.

Trader Benefit: The strategy can be tailored to fit your personal trading style, whether you are into Scalping, Day Trading, or Swing Trading.

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Beginner Traders: Due to its clear Buy/Sell signals and automated risk management.

Experienced Traders: Because it provides deep Market Structure and Volume Delta insights to sharpen your analysis.

Fund Managers / Prop Traders: For enhancing discipline and consistency through measurable risk controls.

📦 HOW TO USE

Install: Place the .ex4 file in your MT4 Indicators folder. Configure: Adjust the ALMA, Risk Reward, and ATR Multiplier to suit your traded asset. Wait for Signals: The indicator will display the ALMA line, Support/Resistance zones, and Buy/Sell arrows. Execute: Use the drawn SL/TP guidelines to execute your orders with confidence.

🛠️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Type: Trend Following Indicator

Timeframes: All (Recommended M15 – H4)

Pairs: All (Recommended Forex, Indices, Crypto)

With G2 Trend Following, you are not just purchasing an indicator; you are acquiring a complete system designed to make your trading decisions more objective, measurable, and consistently profitable.