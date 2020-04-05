EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System

  • Experts
  • Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

    "Hello and welcome!
    My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
    Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
    Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
  • Version: 1.6
  • Activations: 5
     EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System

🔥 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD

Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

EA G2 Candle is a multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor that combines institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their orders – and rides the trend with a dynamic trailing stop.

📊 BACKTEST PROOF – $100 → $234 IN 2 WEEKS!

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Period: 30 June – 16 July 2026

  • Start: $100 | **End:** $234.68

  • Profit: +134.68% in just 13 trading days

  • Max Drawdown: < 15%

Pure price action + volume logic – NO martingale, NO grid.

🎯 TRADING STRATEGY: This EA utilizes an advanced 3-Layer Multi-Timeframe Engine:
  • Layer 1 (M15 Trend Filter): Detects market structure & swing highs/lows to filter the main trend direction.
  • Layer 2 (M5 Value Area): Automatic session-based Volume Profile calculation (VAH, VAL, POC).
  • Layer 3 (M1 Entry Trigger): Precision Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection with candlestick confirmation for high-probability entries.

💎 KEY FEATURES:

✔️ Auto lot sizing based on risk % (1% default)

✔️ Dynamic 5-level trailing stop & take profit

✔️ Real-time futuristic dashboard monitoring

✔️ Multi-pair compatible (Forex & Gold)

✔️ Strict Stop Loss protection on every trade ✔️ 100% No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging

⚙️ SPECIFICATIONS:
  • Timeframes: M1 (Entry), M5 (Value Area), M15 (Trend)
  • Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Risk per Trade: 1-2% (fully customizable)
⚠️ IMPORTANT - READ BEFORE USE:
  1. MUST TEST ON DEMO FIRST: Run on a demo account for 2-4 weeks before going live.
  2. OPTIMIZE SETTINGS: Adjust parameters to match current market conditions.
  3. PAIR-SPECIFIC: Every currency pair has different characteristics; optimize settings for each pair individually.
  4. Use a VPS for 24/7 uptime and lowest latency.
💡 RECOMMENDATIONS:
  • Use a broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • Best performance during London / New York session overlap.
  • Avoid trading during high-impact news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC).
🔧 CUSTOMIZATION: The EA is highly flexible. You can easily adjust:
  • Risk Percentage
  • Session Start Time
  • Value Area Duration
  • Minimum SL Points
  • FVG Fill Percentage
🎓 PERFECT FOR:
  • Traders seeking consistent passive income.
  • Beginners wanting to learn institutional trading concepts.
  • Experienced traders looking to diversify their portfolio.
🔥 PROVE IT YOURSELF!
Don’t just take our word for it.
Download, test, and prove the performance of this EA on your own demo account.

Results may vary depending on market conditions and your specific settings.

⚡ DISCLAIMER:

Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

The developer is not responsible for any trading losses.


🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!

👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT PROFITS? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY! 👈


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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