Turbo Close All

Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders.


Key Features:

Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders based on your chosen criteria. You can select to close positions only, delete pending orders only, or perform both actions simultaneously.

Flexible Symbol Selection: The script provides options to apply actions to all symbols or restrict actions to the symbol currently displayed on the chart.

Profit and Loss Filtering: You can choose to close all positions, only profitable positions, or only losing positions based on your preferences.

Order Type Management: Turbo Close All supports managing various types of pending orders, including limit orders, stop orders, and stop limit orders.

Retry and Delay Settings: The script includes options for retrying actions in case of failure and setting delay times between retries, ensuring robust performance even in volatile market conditions.


Ideal For:

Traders looking for a quick and efficient way to manage their positions and orders.

Users who need to close or delete multiple positions/orders with a single action.

Those who want to automate position and order management while retaining flexibility and control.

Optimize your trading strategy with Turbo Close All and experience a new level of efficiency in managing your trading activities.


Note: You can assign hotkeys to the script for quicker operation, or assign macro buttons on your keyboard or mouse for even faster execution. 

If possible, it's best to use a separate external keyboard for this purpose (even better if the keyboard supports macro keys or VIA). Additionally, you can combine this Script with the "BuySellClose Hotkeys - To buy, sell, and close orders super quickly ". This is the method I use daily to achieve stable profits.


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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Experts
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
BuySellClose Hotkeys
Phami Thanh Hoang
Utilities
BuySellClose Hotkeys provides an efficient and rapid way to manage trades with just a single keystroke on your keyboard. This feature allows you to assign specific hotkeys for Buy, Sell, and Close All actions, making your trading experience smoother and faster. Key Benefits: Instant Order Execution: Assign hotkeys to quickly execute buy and sell orders, enabling immediate trade entry without navigating through multiple menus or moving the mouse extensively. Easy Order Closure: Configure a hotke
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