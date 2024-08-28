Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders.





Key Features:

Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders based on your chosen criteria. You can select to close positions only, delete pending orders only, or perform both actions simultaneously.

Flexible Symbol Selection: The script provides options to apply actions to all symbols or restrict actions to the symbol currently displayed on the chart.

Profit and Loss Filtering: You can choose to close all positions, only profitable positions, or only losing positions based on your preferences.

Order Type Management: Turbo Close All supports managing various types of pending orders, including limit orders, stop orders, and stop limit orders.

Retry and Delay Settings: The script includes options for retrying actions in case of failure and setting delay times between retries, ensuring robust performance even in volatile market conditions.





Ideal For:

Traders looking for a quick and efficient way to manage their positions and orders.

Users who need to close or delete multiple positions/orders with a single action.

Those who want to automate position and order management while retaining flexibility and control.

Optimize your trading strategy with Turbo Close All and experience a new level of efficiency in managing your trading activities.





Note: You can assign hotkeys to the script for quicker operation, or assign macro buttons on your keyboard or mouse for even faster execution.

If possible, it's best to use a separate external keyboard for this purpose (even better if the keyboard supports macro keys or VIA). Additionally, you can combine this Script with the "BuySellClose Hotkeys - To buy, sell, and close orders super quickly ". T

his is the method I use daily to achieve stable profits.



