G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4

G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

Master the Market with Precision Signals and Smart Risk Management

G2 Signal Manual Entry is a cutting-edge trading solution designed to provide a competitive edge for Forex traders. Combining the power of Moving Average crossover signals with extensive automated risk management, this tool acts as a reliable trading assistant that helps you make timely decisions and optimize every profit opportunity.

What Makes This Strategy Superior?

  1. Accurate & No-Repaint Entry Signals
    The strategy utilizes a Fast and Slow Moving Average crossover system, validated strictly at the close of each candle. This ensures that the signals are stable, non-repainting, and highly accurate in identifying market momentum without false triggers.

  2. Advanced Anti-Layering Protection
    With the "Close Old Before New" feature, the EA automatically closes any existing positions before opening a new one. This protects your capital from unintended position stacking and ensures you always maintain a clean, manageable trade setup.

  3. Intelligent & Dynamic Risk Management

    • Smart Break Even (BE): The system automatically moves your Stop Loss to breakeven (or a small locked profit) once the price reaches a predefined profit level. This transforms a risky trade into a "free" one with zero downside.

    • Adaptive Trailing Stop: This feature allows you to capture massive trends without worrying about giving back accumulated profits. The trailing stop follows the price dynamically, locking in gains as the market moves in your favor.

  4. Full Control with Manual Entry Flexibility
    Despite its powerful automation, G2 Signal Manual Entry gives you ultimate control. You can manually enter trades at any time based on your own analysis. Once opened, the EA takes over to manage the position with your specified SL, TP, BE, and Trailing Stop settings.

  5. Fully Customizable Parameters
    Every setting—from lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit distances, to Break Even activation points and Trailing Stop steps—is completely adjustable. There is no "one-size-fits-all" approach; tailor it perfectly to your trading style and risk tolerance.

  6. Ideal for Every Trader Level

    • Beginners: The automated risk management acts as a safety net, teaching disciplined trading while protecting your account.

    • Professionals: Automate tedious tasks like adjusting Trailing Stops, allowing you to focus on high-level strategy and fundamental analysis.

Why This Product Is Invaluable for Traders

Core Feature Benefit for Traders
MA Cross Signal Objectively identifies trends and potential entry points, removing emotional guesswork from decision-making.
Fixed & Trailing SL/TP Provides clear risk-reward structures and maximizes profits during strong trends, making financial management measurable.
Automated Break Even Reduces psychological stress. Once the trade moves in your favor, your risk is eliminated, allowing you to pursue profits with peace of mind.
Slippage Control The adjustable slippage parameter ensures optimal order execution even during high-volatility market conditions.
Anti-Layering Logic Prevents overtrading and protects your margin by ensuring only one active position per symbol at a time.

G2 Signal Manual Entry is more than just an EA—it is a comprehensive trading management system. By combining reliable, high-probability signals with intelligent capital protection, this product is your ultimate partner for achieving consistent profitability in the Forex market.

Upgrade your trading performance today!


Recommended products
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Salva System Free
Pavel Komarovsky
4 (3)
Experts
Salva EA Free is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits: Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators. Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values. Checking for the price ex
FREE
Calm Sleep
Andor Sandor
3 (2)
Experts
I thought I would make the product free! It already generates enough income for me, so there is no point in asking for money for it. This EA identifies signs of trend strength and looks for corrections as a result of them. Only one trade per time.  Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid or other high-risk methods. CALM SLEEP - You can rest easy, this EA won't wipe out your deposit. Balance protection: “Calm Sleep” mode, auto lot (margin c
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
4.43 (7)
Experts
Predator IQ7 – The Smart Hunter in Trading We are looking for   skilled hunters   ready to conquer the   Predator IQ7   — an advanced visual trading analyzer, meticulously designed at the request of   professional traders worldwide . Powered by   out-of-the-box navigator tools , Predator IQ7 delivers an experience that is not only powerful but also   intuitive and addictive   to your analytical instincts. It’s hard to describe all its capabilities in words. This product was built from deep rese
FREE
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Serious Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD M15 timeframe. EA   does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The recommended lot for a $1000 account is 0.1. If you have more capital in your account you can increase the lot size proportionally. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output order
FREE
Fibo pending EA
Thanat Thitithammaphong
Utilities
"Fibo Pending EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending limit orders based on Fibonacci levels. You can configure it to enter orders according to specific Fibonacci levels. For any level that you don't want to use, simply set its value to zero (0). Once the EA has placed all pending orders, please remove the Fibonacci object from the chart. The various 'Close' buttons on the chart will trigger a pop-up confirmation before closing orders. If you don't want these confirmation alerts, you can dis
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Artemis FX HFT Throttle
Nathan James Gilks
Experts
Artemis HFT Throttle EA Artemis HFT Throttle EA is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor for short-term FX automation with structured execution control. It combines chart-symbol trading logic with Artemis Throttle Guard , an execution-control layer designed to manage request frequency, limit trade bursts, handle broker errors and support more disciplined automated trading. By default, the EA trades the chart symbol it is attached to. An optional symbol whitelist is available for users who want to restri
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Experts
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PipFinite EA Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.43 (28)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
Smarter Trade Manager
Khalil Abokwaik
5 (2)
Utilities
Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Currency Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Magic Number Profit and Loss
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilities
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
MM Pending by iBots Smart Trade MT4
Charin Seetao
Experts
MM Pending by iBots Smart Trade : The Ultimate Semi-Auto Trading Assistant Ever missed a perfect trade setup because you weren't fast enough ? Or miscalculated your lot size and risk distance ? iBots Smart Trade   is here to eliminate those problems! This powerful semi-automated EA is meticulously designed to adapt to your fast-paced trading style. MM Pending (For Planners & Strategic Entries) Ideal for strategic planners or traders who don't have the time to watch the screen all day. How i
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Gold Hunter Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor uses a breakout-based execution model. It analyzes structural price levels and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are met. The system is designed for intraday trading and does not use martingale, grid, averaging, progressive lot increase, or hidden recovery logic. Pricing Policy The price will increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases. 2 of 10 copi
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
More from author
G2 SMC System Indicator
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 SMC System Indicator – Professional Smart Money Concepts Dashboard G2 SMC System Indicator   is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) dashboard that analyzes   H4, H1, M15, M5, and M1   timeframes simultaneously to deliver high-probability entry signals based on   Market Structure, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps . Core Logic – SMC + Multi-Timeframe Confluence Component Timeframe Function Trend Filter H4/H1 EMA 20/50 cross – defines macro direction SMC Structure M15 BOS /
FREE
G2 Strategy Signal Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 Strategy Signal Pro – Professional SMC Indicator G2 Strategy Signal Pro   is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that combines   H4/H1 trend analysis ,   M15 SMC structure , and   multiple filters   to deliver high-probability entry signals – all displayed in a fully   draggable, section-collapsible dashboard . Core Logic – 3-Layer Confirmation Layer Timeframe Function Layer 1 H4/H1 EMA trend filter – defines macro direction Layer 2 M15 SMC Structure (BOS/ChoCH), FVG, Liqui
FREE
G2 Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 SIGNAL INDICATOR by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION The EA G2 Signal Indicator is an advanced multi-timeframe system that combines 3 layers of analysis to generate high-quality entry signals with exceptional accuracy. Developed with a professional approach, this indicator is designed for traders seeking a competitive edge in the forex market. STRATEGY ADVANTAGES 1. 3-LAYER MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM Layer 1 (M15):   Market Structure Filtering identifies the primary trend using
FREE
G2 SMC System Indicator MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 SMC SYSTEM INDICATOR by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) INDICATOR G2 SMC System Indicator is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts trading tool that reveals institutional footprints in real-time. Designed for traders who want to think and trade like the professionals, this indicator combines multi-timeframe analysis, SMC principles, and advanced filters to deliver high-probability entry signals directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INSTITUTIONAL FOOTPR
FREE
G2 Signal Indicator
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 SIGNAL INDICATOR by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION The EA G2 Signal Indicator is an advanced multi-timeframe system that combines 3 layers of analysis to generate high-quality entry signals with exceptional accuracy. Developed with a professional approach, this indicator is designed for traders seeking a competitive edge in the forex market. STRATEGY ADVANTAGES 1. 3-LAYER MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM Layer 1 (M15):   Market Structure Filtering identifies the primary trend using
FREE
G2 Entry Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
G2 Strategy Signal Pro MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL SMC TRADING INDICATOR G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and actionable signals. Built with a draggable, interactive dashboard, this tool provides real-time analysis across multiple timeframes, helping you identify high-probability setups with confidence. WHY YOU NEED THIS INDICATOR 1. TIRED OF GUESSING? Stop second-gues
FREE
G2 Entry Signal MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Buy
FREE
G2 Scalping Detector MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 Scalping Detector  by   Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Lo
Trade Dashboard G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
TRADE DASHBOARD G2 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INTELLIGENT
G2 SMC PRo MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trad
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their o
G2 Trend Following MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 Trend Following By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a standard ind
EA G2 Trend following
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
EA G2 Trend Following by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities. PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M1
G2 Trading Assistant MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Trade Dashboard G2
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop) Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point. Visual Risk/Reward Zones:   Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry. Real-Time Adjustments:   Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly. 2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator Know your exact   projected loss in USD   and   expected profit in USD   befo
G2 Scalping Detector
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
G2 SMC PRo
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
G2 Trading Assistant MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review