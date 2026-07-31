G2 Trading Assistant MT5

G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers

G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY

1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually)

Drag & Drop Entry Line : Yellow line you can drag directly on the chart to set your entry level.

Dynamic Ceiling & Floor : Green (ceiling) and red (floor) lines automatically follow the entry line, serving as TP1 and SL targets.

Intuitive Visual Mapping: Plan your scalping setup with high precision without manual calculations.

2. COMPLETE ORDER EXECUTION (6 Order Types)

Order Function BUY/SELL Instant market orders BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT Pending orders below/above price BUY STOP/SELL STOP Breakout pending orders

Each order automatically adjusts SL and TP based on your visual guide lines.

3. ADVANCED TAKE PROFIT MANAGEMENT (Key Feature!)

Multi‑level TP System with 4 Lot Actions:

CONTINUE : Keep full lot moving to next target

CLOSE HALF : Close 50% of position at each TP (lock profit while letting remainder run)

TRAIL ON : Activate trailing stop automatically when TP is hit

FULL CLOSE : Close entire position at each target

Dynamic SL based on TP levels:

TP1 hit → SL moves to Break Even (risk‑free)

TP2 hit → SL moves to TP1 level (profit secured)

TP3 hit → SL moves to TP2 level (maximise profit)

4. AUTOMATIC BREAK EVEN (BE)

Activate the BE button to move Stop Loss to breakeven + spread + extra points. Protect your capital as soon as the position moves positive.

5. PRECISION TRAILING STOP

Fully adjustable step via the edit box on the panel

Moves only when price exceeds the set step → avoids overly aggressive trailing

Toggle ON/OFF manually with the TRAIL button

6. FAST POSITION MANAGEMENT

Button Function CLOSE ALL Close all open positions at once CLOSE BUY Close all BUY positions only CLOSE SELL Close all SELL positions only CLOSE PND Delete all pending orders

7. FLEXIBILITY & CONTROL

Toggle SL/TP : Enable/disable Stop Loss and Take Profit usage

Interactive Edit Boxes : Change Lot, Step, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL values in real time

Minimize Panel: Hide the panel to declutter your chart view

8. MODERN & USER‑FRIENDLY INTERFACE

Draggable Panel : Move the panel to any comfortable position

Real‑Time Indicators : Balance, Equity, and Open P/L always updated

Color Coding : Green (Buy), Red (Sell) – intuitive and easy to recognise

Professional Look: Dark theme with bright accent colours

💎 WHY G2 IS EXTREMELY USEFUL FOR TRADERS

🔥 FOR SCALPERS

Super‑fast order execution with 6 order types in one panel

Visual setup allows entry at precise levels

SL & TP automatically attached without manual configuration

🔥 FOR RISK MANAGEMENT

Automatic BE protects capital once profit starts

Dynamic trailing stop locks in profit without disturbing upside potential

Partial closing at each TP ensures realised profits

🔥 FOR MULTI‑TARGET TRADING

No need to set TP with the broker (EA handles it)

Ability to implement a 3‑target strategy

Diverse lot actions provide adaptability to changing market conditions

🔥 FOR TIME EFFICIENCY

All controls in one panel – no more switching between trading menus

Just drag the setup line – all levels are automatically calculated

Minimise panel to focus on chart analysis

🔥 FOR ALL TRADER LEVELS

Beginners : Learn risk management through clear visual guidance

Intermediate : Optimise strategies with multi‑level TP features

Advanced : Quick execution and full control over every position

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Details Platform MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Version 1.210 Default Lot 0.10 (adjustable) TP Levels 3 levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) Order Support Market, Limit, Stop Magic Number 987654 (unique)

🚀 CONCLUSION

G2 Trading Assistant is a revolutionary tool that combines visual planning, fast execution, and smart risk management into one panel. With its multi‑level TP system and dynamic SL, this panel transforms scalping trading into a more systematic, disciplined, and profitable process.

Trading is no longer about guessing – it's about planning, executing, and managing with precision. G2 makes it all possible.

Created by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika to help traders achieve consistent profitability in the forex market.

G2 Trading Assistant – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.