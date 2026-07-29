Low Buy High Sell Radar MT4

Product Overview
Low Buy High Sell Radar is an all‑in‑one main‑chart trend‑following and swing‑trading indicator designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. By building a dynamic trend‑line color‑switching system and combining multi‑period oscillator algorithms (TSI and RSI), a volume‑price momentum model, and a signal‑cooldown filter, it delivers a full range of trading signals covering trend confirmation, overbought/oversold detection, and precise entry and exit. With rigorous logic, clean visuals, and a complete cooldown plus multi‑channel alert mechanism, it is an ideal choice for building a main‑chart trading system.
Core Features
Dynamic Trend Line and Moving Average System The system draws two core trend‑identification elements on the main chart: the MA60 magenta line, a 60‑period simple moving average that serves as the medium‑to‑long‑term trend reference, and the dynamic trend line, which is based on a white central axis and automatically turns into a thick red line when short‑term momentum keeps rising, or into a thick green line when short‑term and medium‑term momentum weaken together, visually reflecting the shift of bullish and bearish dominance. Traders only need to watch the trend‑line color to quickly judge the prevailing market direction. The system displays a white real‑time closing‑price label to the right of the latest candle. The MT5 version additionally supports candle color‑coding, coloring rising candles blue, falling candles red, flat candles gray, and bullish‑turn candles yellow, so that trend state and reversal patterns are shown intuitively through candle color.
Buy Signals
  • Low Buy (Dip Buy): Triggered when the short‑term oscillator crosses above its signal line while its value is below 30 (the oversold zone), displaying a light‑red upward arrow with the text "Low Buy" below the candle low. This means price has moved deep into the oversold zone, bearish momentum is starting to exhaust, and the first signs of reversal are appearing, making it an agile left‑side low‑level trial position or oversold‑bounce capture signal.
  • Buy (Buy): A multi‑condition confluence signal based on the TSI (True Strength Index), triggered when the TSI value is at the lowest point of the last 7 candles and the TSI crosses above its moving average from the negative zone, displaying a yellow upward arrow with the text "Buy" below the candle. This means that after a deep decline the momentum indicator has confirmed the early signal of a trend reversal, making it a higher‑win‑rate right‑side trend‑reversal long‑entry signal.
Sell & Exit Signals
  • High Sell (Rally Sell): Triggered when the short‑term oscillator crosses below its signal line while its value is above 85 (the overbought zone), displaying a green downward arrow with the text "High Sell" above the candle high. This means price has moved deep into the overbought zone and bullish momentum is severely overextended, making it a clear short‑term high take‑profit or reverse‑short signal.
  • Sell (Sell): A multi‑condition confluence signal based on the TSI indicator, triggered when the TSI value is at the highest point of the last 7 candles and the TSI crosses below its moving average from the high zone, displaying a green downward arrow with the text "Sell" above the candle. This means that after a rapid rally the momentum indicator has confirmed the early signal of a trend reversal, making it a clear right‑side trend‑reversal short or full‑exit signal.
  • Top (Top): Triggered when the RSI indicator falls back below 84 from the overbought zone (above 84), displaying a yellow downward arrow with the text "Top" above the candle. This means a short‑term top structure has formed and bullish strength is materially fading, making it an early‑warning exit signal for trimming longs, taking profit, or placing a protective stop.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day swing trading, the dynamic trend‑line color is the primary decision basis. During thick‑red‑line phases, focus only on buy signals (Low Buy and Buy); during thick‑green‑line phases, focus only on sell and exit signals (High Sell, Sell, and Top). This fundamentally avoids counter‑trend operations and keeps every trade aligned with the prevailing market direction.
The Low Buy signal suits left‑side traders capturing bounces in the oversold zone and is best used when price approaches a prior low or a support level, where the risk‑reward ratio is often most favorable; the Buy signal is a right‑side confirmation signal with a higher win rate, suitable for trend traders building positions at the start of a reversal, and can serve as the basis for adding to or opening the main position. The High Sell and Sell signals correspond to overbought‑zone exits and trend‑reversal shorts respectively; the former is more aggressive and suited to short‑term profit‑taking, while the latter is more robust and suited to trend shorts or full liquidation. As an early‑warning signal, Top is best verified a second time with candle patterns (such as long upper shadows or engulfing patterns) before trimming or taking profit.
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: The system has a built‑in unified signal‑cooldown mechanism; Signal cooldown defaults to 10 candles and is shared by all five signal types, effectively preventing repeated signals in extreme conditions and preserving signal scarcity and value. Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals, balancing chart cleanliness with backtesting needs.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false‑cross signals caused by violent intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.
Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the five core signals, Low Buy, High Sell, Buy, Sell, and Top, so you receive only the signals relevant to your current strategy and filter out unnecessary noise.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; multi‑factor confluence signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practically valuable than on smaller ones, effectively reducing noise.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with main‑chart support/resistance lines or a volume indicator. A Low Buy signal near a prior low accompanied by rising volume greatly increases reliability; a Sell signal near a prior high accompanied by shrinking volume is a high‑confidence top‑escape signal. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set strict stop losses and control position risk, using this indicator as a decision aid rather than the sole basis.
Summary
Low Buy High Sell Radar perfectly fuses three mechanisms: dynamic trend identification, multi‑factor signal confluence, and strict cooldown filtering. It is not only a visually clear main‑chart trend tool but also a practical swing‑trading system with layered signal design, independent alert control, and all‑round filtering, suitable for traders at every level to build robust dip‑buy/rally‑sell and trend‑following rules and capture high‑win‑rate opportunities while controlling risk.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Ivan Stefanov
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'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
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