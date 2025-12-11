Williams Fractal Trailing Stop is a professional trading tool that combines the principles of Bill Williams fractal analysis with an adaptive trailing stop mechanism. The indicator provides an accurate definition of the moments for entering a trade and minimizing market risks.





The system automatically identifies fractal structures on the chart and calculates optimal levels for moving a stop order. This allows you to protect profits and limit losses.













The indicator continuously analyzes market dynamics and adjusts stop-loss levels in accordance with changes in the price structure. You get a professional risk management tool and enter into a trade in real time.













Complex mathematical calculations of fractals have been transformed into understandable graphical signals. No in-depth study of the theory is required - the system provides ready-made solutions for capital protection and entry into the transaction.













The indicator identifies key fractal levels and uses them as benchmarks for setting a dynamic stop order. When new extremes are reached, the system automatically moves the stop level.













Williams Fractal Trailing Stop transforms complex fractal analysis techniques into a practical tool for everyday trading, providing professional risk management for traders of any level of training. Determine the entry points to a trade here and now with the Williams fractal trailing stop indicator.













Optimal tools: Any





Optimal timeframe: М5, H1





Use additional factors to enter the trend, for additional reliability of signals.