Smart Divergence Finder

Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance

Indicator Introduction

Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating:
  • Trend determination
  • Multi-indicator divergence detection
  • Intelligent signal filtering
    All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its core value lies in using a dynamic verification mechanism to identify high-probability reversal points, significantly reducing false signals and enabling precise decisions at trend-continuation/reversal critical zones.

Core Signal Explanation

1. Trend and Dynamic Moving Average System

The indicator defines real-time market states using adaptive moving averages to avoid lag:
  • EMA Fast (Bright Blue Solid Line)
    ● Dynamically adjusted short-term sensitive MA
    ● Auto-optimizes cycle parameters based on market volatility
    ● Tracks price movements closely
  • EMA Smart (Purple Dashed Line)
    ● Volatility-weighted intelligent trend line
    ● Higher smoothness than traditional EMAs
    ● Filters short-term noise; serves as bull/bear boundary reference
  • Trend Confirmation Signals (Colored Arrows)
     Green Solid Arrow: Price above both MAs + fast line upward divergence → Bullish trend confirmed
     Red Hollow Arrow: Price below both MAs + fast line downward convergence → Bearish trend confirmed

2. Intelligent Multi-Indicator Divergence Detection

Simultaneously scans MACD, RSI, and Stochastic oscillators for high-confidence divergences:
  • Bullish Divergence (↑ + Green Highlighted Label)
    ● Triggered when: Price makes new low but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., RSI higher low + Stochastic bullish crossover)
    ● Label example:  RSI↑ + STO↑  → Multi-indicator-confirmed potential bottom
  • Bearish Divergence (↓ + Red Highlighted Label)
    ● Triggered when: Price makes new high but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., MACD histogram contraction + RSI overbought stagnation)
    ● Label example:  MACD↓ + RSI↓  → Momentum exhaustion signal for potential top
  • Intelligent Filtering Mechanism
    ● Ignores weak divergences in oscillator mid-zones (e.g., RSI 40–60)
    ● Only marks signals in overbought/oversold zones for higher reliability

3. Resonance Verification System

Grades signal strength by multi-indicator synergy within a time window:
  • Basic Divergence (Gray Label)
    ● Single-indicator divergence (e.g., MACD only)
    ● Requires manual verification; treat as observation signal only
  • Dual Resonance (Yellow Label)
    ● Two indicators confirm divergence in the same window (e.g., MACD + RSI)
     High-win-rate entry threshold; core for practical trading
  • Triple Resonance (Gold Flashing Label)
    ● All three indicators (MACD + RSI + Stochastic) confirm divergence
     Extremely high-probability reversal signal; ideal for major trend shifts

Practical Strategy Suggestions

1. Resonance-First Principle

  • Never trade single-indicator divergences (gray labels).
  • Only act on:
    ● Dual Resonance (Yellow) or Triple Resonance (Gold) signals
    ● Discard ambiguous low-confidence alerts

2. Trend-Divergence Alignment Strategy

  • Long Entries:
    ● Wait for green trend arrow → Confirm with bullish Dual/Triple Resonance
    ● Ideal for trend-pullback entries (e.g., after retest of EMA Smart)
  • Short Entries:
    ● Wait for red trend arrow → Confirm with bearish Dual/Triple Resonance
    ● Enter on trend-line rejection (e.g., price below purple EMA Smart)

3. Right-Side Confirmation Protocol

  • Always wait for:
    ● Next candle’s close beyond divergence point
    ● OR lower-timeframe (e.g., 5-min) structure break
  • Avoid:
    ● Premature entries during "divergence extension" phases

4. Parameter Optimization Guide

  • Cooldown Bars (Default: 5)
    ● Increase to 8–10 to reduce noise in choppy markets
  • Resonance Window (Default: 5)
    ● Short-term traders: Reduce to 3 for sensitivity
    ● Swing traders: Increase to 8 for structural reliability
  • Min Alert Level (Critical Setting)
    ● Set to 2 (Dual Resonance) to ignore single-indicator noise

Summary

Smart Divergence Finder is a complete "Trend + Divergence + Resonance" system, not just a divergence scanner. Its edge comes from:
  • Dynamic trend context (EMA Smart/Fast arrows)
  • Multi-oscillator divergence validation (MACD/RSI/Stochastic)
  • Resonance grading (Dual/Triple = actionable signals)
Key Rule: Only trade Dual/Triple Resonance signals aligned with the primary trend. Combine with strict stop-loss discipline to maximize risk-reward in volatile markets.

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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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4.81 (21)
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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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